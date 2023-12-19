'I'm No Prude, But The Rising Trend Of Female Golf Influencers Baring Their Bodies Is Becoming Too Much'

Social media personality Paige Spiranac is an expert at crafting content that sparks reactions and controversies, whether it’s through posing in form-fitting and revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination or making tongue-in-cheek comments guaranteed to stir up the golfing world.

Spiranac has consistently faced criticism for her clothing choices (or lack of it), and her appearance makes it challenging for some to view her as a serious golfer, despite her being a former professional.

Last week, the 30-year-old American fired back at critics who questioned the authenticity of her post: Golf snobs -“She can’t play,” which featured a video of her making a hole-in-one after 50 attempts.

Whether you're a fan or not, Spiranac is undoubtedly having the last laugh. She is the most followed female golfer globally, boasting 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok. Utilising her social platforms, she actively challenges the traditional norms of golf, which aligns with her mission to promote a more progressive and inclusive game.

Paige Spiranac is the most followed female golfer on social media (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, she confronted American author Nick Adams via X (formally Twitter), who suggested setting aside a par-3 course for slower female golfers to avoid congestion on championship courses during weekends.

Spiranac was quick off the mark to retaliate and responded to Adams by saying, "Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit it more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say 'hit it sally' when someone in the group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl."

In response, Nick posted another below-the-belt comment: “Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball.” Paige had the last laugh, suggesting that she should call herself ‘Alpha Jugs’ and then sent Nick a link for a $40 Alpha Jugs cap.

Spiranac effectively put Adams in his place, and whenever the opportunity arises, she serves as a vocal advocate for calling out chauvinism and inequality. But despite these positive aspects, I’ve noticed the rising trend among female golfers who are exposing their bodies to promote golf and I cannot help but wonder if this is in the best interest of the women’s game.

It's amusing to reflect on just over a decade ago, in 2012, when American Natalie Gulbis posed for Sports Illustrated wearing only body paint. The following year, 21-year-old Scottish golfer Carly Booth joined other athletes for a series of artistic nude shots in ESPN magazine. Two years later, at the age of 20, Lexi Thompson became the cover girl for Golf Digest, adorned only with a strategically placed towel across her chest.

I landed on the May cover of @GolfDigest ! So pumped to represent fitness & power #GirlPower : http://t.co/ucXw4JTnSm pic.twitter.com/u4ys8WLLyvApril 2, 2015 See more

These bold moves were groundbreaking for both the publishers and players at the time, representing a significant departure from the conventional portrayal of female golfers.

Each image ignited a social media frenzy, with opinions divided. Some applauded the representation of female golfers as genuine athletes, while others argued that it did little to empower women or elevate the status of the women's game.

I remember when I first saw these images, and my initial reaction was a resounding ‘whoa’ because it was so uncommon to see female golfers depicted in this way. But I wasn't offended at all; Natalie, Carly and Lexi are accomplished athletes who have excelled in their sport. Why shouldn't they draw attention to the women’s game, showcasing their beauty and physicality in the same way that we admire male athletes?

These instances were unique occurrences over a four-year span. It's remarkable to observe the shift in times and how the ongoing evolution of social media has ushered in a wave of golf influencers baring their bodies on the golf course.

I'm no prude; I wholeheartedly support women expressing their personality through their choice of golf fashion. If this contributes to modernising the game and making it more appealing for women and girls, then all the better.

But we now seem to have an excess of messaging of this nature from Spiranac and her rivals like Karin Hart, Grace Charis, Claire Hogle, among others, which is often disconnected from the reality of women’s golf.

How far did my drive go ? pic.twitter.com/rxb9jp5WsvDecember 16, 2023 See more

Certainly, they are leveraging their golf skills and good looks as a strategy to secure big money and who can blame them? It's understandable given the current cultural landscape, fuelling their popularity, expanding their followers, and securing significant brand deals.

It's likely that the majority of their followers aren't tuning in for their golf skills, nor are they perceived as influencers inspiring the next generation of golfing stars like Lexi Thompson.

I understand that this body-exposing content isn't causing harm, and you could argue that if you're not a fan, you can simply choose not to follow it, but it's hard to ignore when golf algorithms effectively bring such content to people's attention.

I come from a different generation than these influencers in their 20s and 30s. However, Lili Dewrance, a 24-year-old and fellow Golf Monthly contributor who is new to golf, shares a similar perspective. She prefers to follow influencers who prioritise golf as the central theme of their content rather than focusing on themselves.

“I still feel that as a younger generation we should make an effort to respect traditions that resonate with the golfing community. There's clearly a place for both, however I do find myself questioning whether their accounts are tainting the authenticity of female golf influencers in a bid to appeal to a mass male audience," said Lili.

In golf, there should be room for everyone, and regardless of the content that you choose to engage with, social media has undeniably had a positive impact on raising awareness and promoting women's golf. Wherever it takes us in the future, I realise that certain women will always capture the attention of those with specific viewing perspectives!