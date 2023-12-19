'I'm No Prude, But The Rising Trend Of Female Golf Influencers Baring Their Bodies Is Becoming Too Much'
Alison Root supports women expressing themselves through their choice of golf fashion, but questions if too many body-baring influencers is in the best interest of the women's game
Social media personality Paige Spiranac is an expert at crafting content that sparks reactions and controversies, whether it’s through posing in form-fitting and revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination or making tongue-in-cheek comments guaranteed to stir up the golfing world.
Spiranac has consistently faced criticism for her clothing choices (or lack of it), and her appearance makes it challenging for some to view her as a serious golfer, despite her being a former professional.
Last week, the 30-year-old American fired back at critics who questioned the authenticity of her post: Golf snobs -“She can’t play,” which featured a video of her making a hole-in-one after 50 attempts.
Whether you're a fan or not, Spiranac is undoubtedly having the last laugh. She is the most followed female golfer globally, boasting 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok. Utilising her social platforms, she actively challenges the traditional norms of golf, which aligns with her mission to promote a more progressive and inclusive game.
Earlier this year, she confronted American author Nick Adams via X (formally Twitter), who suggested setting aside a par-3 course for slower female golfers to avoid congestion on championship courses during weekends.
Spiranac was quick off the mark to retaliate and responded to Adams by saying, "Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit it more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say 'hit it sally' when someone in the group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl."
In response, Nick posted another below-the-belt comment: “Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball.” Paige had the last laugh, suggesting that she should call herself ‘Alpha Jugs’ and then sent Nick a link for a $40 Alpha Jugs cap.
Spiranac effectively put Adams in his place, and whenever the opportunity arises, she serves as a vocal advocate for calling out chauvinism and inequality. But despite these positive aspects, I’ve noticed the rising trend among female golfers who are exposing their bodies to promote golf and I cannot help but wonder if this is in the best interest of the women’s game.
It's amusing to reflect on just over a decade ago, in 2012, when American Natalie Gulbis posed for Sports Illustrated wearing only body paint. The following year, 21-year-old Scottish golfer Carly Booth joined other athletes for a series of artistic nude shots in ESPN magazine. Two years later, at the age of 20, Lexi Thompson became the cover girl for Golf Digest, adorned only with a strategically placed towel across her chest.
I landed on the May cover of @GolfDigest ! So pumped to represent fitness & power #GirlPower : http://t.co/ucXw4JTnSm pic.twitter.com/u4ys8WLLyvApril 2, 2015
These bold moves were groundbreaking for both the publishers and players at the time, representing a significant departure from the conventional portrayal of female golfers.
Each image ignited a social media frenzy, with opinions divided. Some applauded the representation of female golfers as genuine athletes, while others argued that it did little to empower women or elevate the status of the women's game.
I remember when I first saw these images, and my initial reaction was a resounding ‘whoa’ because it was so uncommon to see female golfers depicted in this way. But I wasn't offended at all; Natalie, Carly and Lexi are accomplished athletes who have excelled in their sport. Why shouldn't they draw attention to the women’s game, showcasing their beauty and physicality in the same way that we admire male athletes?
These instances were unique occurrences over a four-year span. It's remarkable to observe the shift in times and how the ongoing evolution of social media has ushered in a wave of golf influencers baring their bodies on the golf course.
I'm no prude; I wholeheartedly support women expressing their personality through their choice of golf fashion. If this contributes to modernising the game and making it more appealing for women and girls, then all the better.
But we now seem to have an excess of messaging of this nature from Spiranac and her rivals like Karin Hart, Grace Charis, Claire Hogle, among others, which is often disconnected from the reality of women’s golf.
How far did my drive go ? pic.twitter.com/rxb9jp5WsvDecember 16, 2023
Certainly, they are leveraging their golf skills and good looks as a strategy to secure big money and who can blame them? It's understandable given the current cultural landscape, fuelling their popularity, expanding their followers, and securing significant brand deals.
It's likely that the majority of their followers aren't tuning in for their golf skills, nor are they perceived as influencers inspiring the next generation of golfing stars like Lexi Thompson.
I understand that this body-exposing content isn't causing harm, and you could argue that if you're not a fan, you can simply choose not to follow it, but it's hard to ignore when golf algorithms effectively bring such content to people's attention.
I come from a different generation than these influencers in their 20s and 30s. However, Lili Dewrance, a 24-year-old and fellow Golf Monthly contributor who is new to golf, shares a similar perspective. She prefers to follow influencers who prioritise golf as the central theme of their content rather than focusing on themselves.
“I still feel that as a younger generation we should make an effort to respect traditions that resonate with the golfing community. There's clearly a place for both, however I do find myself questioning whether their accounts are tainting the authenticity of female golf influencers in a bid to appeal to a mass male audience," said Lili.
In golf, there should be room for everyone, and regardless of the content that you choose to engage with, social media has undeniably had a positive impact on raising awareness and promoting women's golf. Wherever it takes us in the future, I realise that certain women will always capture the attention of those with specific viewing perspectives!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Report: Angel Cabrera Cleared For PGA Tour Return After Prison Sentence
The two-time Major champion has reportedly been cleared to return by the PGA Tour
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
For Under $150 You Can Grab The Latest Titleist Vokey Wedge, Which Is Now Cheaper Than It Was During Black Friday
The Vokey SM9 is one of our favorite wedges and, before Christmas, you can purchase it in a number of grinds, lofts and bounces at a reduced rate
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Unless You Warm Up, You Are Wasting Your Time Hoping To Score Well And Improve Your Handicap'
Going straight from the car park to the first tee spells disaster for your scorecard says Carly Frost
By Carly Frost Published
-
Who Is The Shortest Player On The LPGA Tour?
The beauty of golf is that height does not determine success. We take a look at the shortest players on the LPGA Tour
By Alison Root Published
-
Are Junior Golfer Social Media Accounts Exhibition Or Exploitation?
Emma Booth considers the impact of social media on today's young golfers
By Emma Booth Published
-
'I Cut My Handicap By 25 shots In A Year… Here’s What I’m Doing This Winter To Go Even Lower In 2024'
After getting to single figures in a year, here’s how Jess Ratcliffe is using the winter to work on her mental game so she can shoot her best scores in the spring
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
Who Has The Most Career Earnings On The LPGA Tour?
Prize purses on the LPGA Tour are climbing, so we take a look at the highest earners in the women's game
By Alison Root Published
-
Why Everyone Should Realise That It’s Ok To Stop Playing Golf To Save You From Burnout
Katie Dawkins pays homage to Anna Nordqvist, a player that has dug deep this season. What we can learn from her strength and acknowledge when to press the stop button
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
The Christmas Gifts Women Golfers Don’t Want… Buy These Instead
It's never easy knowing what gifts to buy a golfer, but here are some ideas to guarantee a thumbs up
By Alison Root Published
-
How To Choose A Women's Putter
Our women’s equipment expert Carly Frost explains how to select a putter that’s right for you
By Carly Frost Published