DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on The Masters, Plus +1000 Odds Boost
Claim the DraftKings promo code below, and you will receive a $150 bonus on your first $5 Masters bet. You will also find information on how to claim a +1000 odds boost at Augusta!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It is time for the 2023 Masters, and now you can now win bigger than ever before on this year's first major championship, with this DraftKings promo code.
We know how popular betting on The Masters is, and it is just about to get a whole lot better, as you bet $5, win $150 extra on your favorite outright this week, at Augusta National.
Just claim the DraftKings promo code now, and you will secure an effective +3000 odds boost on your chosen Masters outright, thanks to the team at DraftKings Sportsbook.
There is no better way to bet the board this week, so boost the likes of Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler to almost 40-1 now, with the DraftKings promo code!
CLICK HERE to claim this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code today.
How To Bet $5, Win $150 Extra at Augusta With DraftKings
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, to claim this bet $5, win $150 extra DraftKings promo code, ahead of The Masters!
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite Masters outright
5) Get a $150 bonus on top of your initial winnings when your first outright wager hits at Augusta National
Boost The Masters Favorites by +3000 With the DraftKings Promo Code
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both vying for favoritism ahead of this week's Masters, but both are now just +700 to win. The good news is, with the DraftKings promo code, you can now boost them to +3700 to win this event.
You do this by claiming the DraftKings promo code, signing up for a new account, and placing your first $5 wager on one of McIlroy or Scheffler to win The Masters. Then if you do correctly predict the winner of this year's Masters, you will collect an additional $150 bonus, so you are effectively paid out as a +3700 winner.
If you think Rahm is just as likely if not more so, to slip on the Green Jacket, then claim this DraftKings promo code now, and bet $5 on the Spaniard to claim his second major championship. Then, if he is the one celebrating on Easter Sunday, you will be paid out as a +3900 winner!
Receive a $150 Bonus on Any Golfer at The Masters
With the DraftKings promo code, you do not have to limit yourself to one of the favorites, you can simply place your first $5 bet on any player teeing it up at Augusta this week, and boost your winnings, if they slip on the Green Jacket.
That's right, if you wanted to ignore the 'Big Three' and opt for former winner, Jordan Spieth, the ever-popular Tony Finau, or course horse, Sungjae Im, this DraftKings promo code will boost your winnings by $150.
For example. Many may like Jordan Spieth's chances of winning a third Green Jacket, but not love his odds. With this DraftKings promo code though, you are effectively boosting him to +4600 to win!
2023 Masters Odds: Who are the Favorites for the Green Jacket on DraftKings?
Below are the betting favorites for this year's first major championship, the 2023 Masters.
Claim our DraftKings promo code now and ensure you are boosting your winnings on any of the golfers below by $150 if you pick the outright winner this Sunday!
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Jon Rahm +900
- Jordan Spieth +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Tony Finau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2200
- Jason Day +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Cameron Smith +2200
DraftKings +1000 Odds Boost on Any 2023 Masters Outright
With our exclusive Masters 2023 price boost, you can add +1000 to any outright odds at this week's major championship.
Just CLICK HERE and you will boost your favorite outright in a big way. Like the leading trio of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, or Jon Rahm, but don't like their odds? Then claim this DraftKings promo code, and you will boost them to +1700, +1700, and +1900 respectively.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Rickie Fowler Among Biggest Non-LIV Golf Names To Miss 2023 Masters
A number of accomplished players from the PGA and DP World Tours haven't quite done enough to make the first Major of the year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
9 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of The 2023 Masters
There could be more fireworks than ever at the first men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
2023 Masters Odds and Betting Preview
The Masters starts this Thursday. Matt Mackay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the 2023 Masters.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 The Masters Betting Picks and Predictions
Golf's first major championship of the year takes place this week, as an elite field heads to Augusta National for the 2023 Masters! Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Masters.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $365 Guaranteed on the Valero Texas Open
With the latest Bet365 promo code, you can now bet $1, win $365 guaranteed. So sign up today and win bigger on this week's Valero Texas Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Valero Texas Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week’s Field
The Valero Texas Open starts this Thursday in San Antonio, TX. Johnny Covers shares his top five rankings for the Valero Texas Open.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Find Value With These Valero Texas Open DFS Picks and Targets
The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio, Texas, for the Valero Texas Open. Matt MacKay shares his best DFS picks for the Valero Texas Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Your Favorite Valero Texas Open Picks
Claim the Draftkings promo code now, and you will receive a +3000 odds boost on any player at the Valero Texas Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Valero Texas Open Odds and Betting Preview
The Valero Texas Open is this Thursday. Matt MacKay breaks the Valero Texas Open down and shares his best bets.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 Valero Texas Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA tour is in San Antonio, Texas, this week for the Valero Texas Open. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for Valero Texas Open.
By Andy Lack • Published