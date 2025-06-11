Could A 100/1 Outsider Win The US Open? Here Are The 5 Best Longshots For Oakmont

Could a 100/1 outsider win the US Open? Those odds suggest not, but it's happened more than you might think recently.

All the money will be on betting favorites Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the likes to win the 125th US Open at Oakmont, and rightly so given their form.

But 100/1 shots or bigger have some recent form in this event, with three triple-digit outsiders winning the US Open in just 12 years.

Wyndham Clark was around 125/1 when he won just two years ago, while Gary Woodland went off at 110/1 at Pebble Beach in 2019 and Webb Simpson 100/1 for his victory in 2012.

Angel Cabrera was over 100/1 when he won here at Oakmont in 2007, so who could add to the list of US Open outsiders?

Min Woo Lee 125/1

Just three US Open appearances for Min Woo Lee but finishes of 21-5-27 show that he's got the game for this hardest test in golf.

He's got a scoring average of 70.42 for his 12 US Open rounds, which is the sixth best in the entire field this week over the last five years, so the consistency is there for all to see.

And he's also eighth in driving distance on the PGA Tour this season as well so can really send it for one so wiry. He'll surely have a chance if he plays well.

Cameron Young 100/1

How Cameron Young still hasn't won a PGA Tour event is beyond me - and but for a flier of a 3-wood he'd have ticked that box at the Canadian Open on Sunday.

Suffering such a devastating loss could be a huge negative here, or it could be just the added fuel he needs to go out and grab his first ever PGA Tour victory with a US Open win at Oakmont.

And it's been done before - as Angel Cabrera (2007), Ernie Els (1996) and Jack Nicklaus (1962) all won their first ever PGA Tour event at Oakmont in the US Open, so if you believe in omens...

Outside of that though, Young has a stellar all around game that can thrive in Majors - he's made 10 of 16 cuts and finished in the top 10 in half of those, including a second and T3.

He showed his determination by winning a five-for-one playoff just to qualify for Oakmont, and he's definitely good enough to go on and make the very most of it.

Justin Rose 125/1

There's some big fluctuations in the price for Justin Rose, probably down to his age and length off the tee - but he's a former US Open champion who has been knocking on the door recently.

The down side is his recent US Open record which has seen him miss four cuts in five, but there's always a reason why a player is three figures to win, right?

Rose's recent Major form is incredibly all-or-nothing, as in the last nine he's missed the cut five times, but finished top 10 in the other four - so if he makes the weekend at Oakmont watch out!

Akshay Bhatia 110/1

I love this guy's game - and I think he's got the temperament to win a Major too, especially this one with the mental challenge at its toughest.

The left-hander finished T16 in the US Open last year and T56 back in 2021 when he came through qualifying to play in his first Major at Torrey Pines.

He's 56th in driving accuracy and 55th in greens in regulation on the PGA Tour, but 21st in approach and 12th in putting - which will help big time on these rapid Oakmont greens.

But aside from the stats he's just got that big-game mentality that can see him thrive.

Aaron Rai 100/1

We've all seen this dreaded rough around Oakmont, which has had a soaking of rain too making it almost impossible to play any kind of recovery shot.

So the one thing you'll have to do this week is keep it out of that rough and on the short stuff, right?

And who hits more fairways than anyone on the PGA Tour this year? Yep, Aaron Rai, old two gloves himself is the most accurate driver out there this year.

He's made the cut in his last five Majors, finished T19 at he PGA Championship last month and also T19 at the US Open last year. The stats and trends are strong with this one.