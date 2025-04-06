The Masters Fantasy: Who Are The Golf Monthly Team Selecting For Their Rosters?

The Masters is almost here and, if that isn't exciting enough, the first men's Major of 2025 will once again feature their fantasy game.

For those who don't know, Masters Fantasy allows users to set up their own roster and compete against their friends, family or other users around the world.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler searches for a third Green Jacket in four years (Image credit: Getty Images)

It works like any other fantasy sports game, where selected players earn points depending on their tournament performance. Basically, if a player shoots 10-under, that's 10 points, but if he shoots two-over, that'll lose you two points.

There are five categories when it comes to the selection of players. These are: 'Past Champions, United States, International, First Timers and Wildcard,' with the collected score deciding where you finish on the leaderboard.

What's more, three points will be awarded if you pick the best performing amateur, while five points will be awarded if you select The Masters winner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only are there some incredible daily and tournament prizes on offer, with the top prize of Augusta National goodies worth $2,500, but you can even create private leagues among your buddies to make The Masters even more exciting.

Below, four of the Golf Monthly team have set up their own roster of players for The 2025 Masters, and you can even join our private league.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elliott Heath News Editor

Past Champions - Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I am a big Sergio Garcia fan and he has shown zero decline since joining LIV Golf, winning twice on the 54-hole tour and coming third in the season-long standings last year. I believe he’ll be on the Ryder Cup team for Bethpage and fancy his chances at Augusta National again this year.

United States - Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.1 is not the overwhelming favorite he was last year but his game appears to be trending nicely. He is a man for the big occasions and could easily win a third Green Jacket if things go his way again.

International - Sepp Straka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straka is among the world’s best players right now after winning his third PGA Tour title in January. The Austrian has a good record at Augusta and could easily be in the mix come Sunday afternoon.

First Timers - Joe Highsmith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lefties love Augusta and I loved what I saw from Joe Highsmith recently when he won the Cognizant Classic. Sure, he won’t win this year but, with his new-found confidence and Joe LaCava Jr on the bag, I think he could surprise some and finish in or around the top-10.

Wild Card - Brooks Koepka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The five-time Major champion is my number one pick this year, having shown good form so far in 2025 on the LIV Golf League. Koepka has two runners-up finishes at Augusta and I’m backing him to seal the deal this time

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Past Champions - Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I backed Reed when he slipped on the Green Jacket in 2018 and, for 2025, I feel he's been criminally under looked. He has multiple top 10s in 2025, as well as a victory at the end of 2024 on the Asian Tour, with Reed also registering four top 12s in his last five Masters appearances.

United States - Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's be honest, the World No.1 is going to feature on most people's lists and it's clear to see why. Along with two Masters wins in three years, he's starting to find his form in 2025 and, after all, it's a Major, something that Scheffler is always going to be well prepared for.

International - Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede has unfinished business at Augusta National after a solo second last year. He has already won this season, the Genesis Invitational, and given the rapid rise of his career path, I can see Aberg being a problem once again at Augusta National.

First Timers - Laurie Canter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People may see this as an odd shout but, if Canter can bring his form over from the DP World Tour, where he has a win and two other top threes, then why can't he perform? His stats off the tee and into greens are incredibly solid so, if he can get the putter going, he may well go under the radar slightly.

Wild Card - Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I feel it's McIlroy's time. He seems a lot more focused and has that bounce back that we see when he is playing well. Two big victories at the start of 2025 is a good omen and, with others not as on-form, now is the best time for McIlroy to put on that Green Jacket and write his name into the Grand Slam history books.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

Past Champions - Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I was always going to pick Scheffler, especially after his late Sunday charge at the Houston Open, but strategically I knew that picking him in the US player slot would be a bit of a waste considering I can't see any of the other past champions seriously contending this year. Easy click.

United States - Akshay Bhatia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bhatia is someone who screams Augusta to me. Lefties have done well here in the past (more on that later), he is in great form after a third place finish at The Players Championship and he has the Drive, Chip and Putt storyline to throw in for good measure. I'd be surprised if he didn't throw in a top-20 at Augusta National this year.

International - Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And your 2025 Masters winner is... Rory McIlroy! It's his time, and nobody can convince me otherwise. He is playing some of the best golf we have seen from him in a long time, with a reassuring level of consistency and, while the clock isn't necessarily running out for his Grand Slam just yet, I do believe this year is now or never.

First Timers - Nico Echavarria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He was ranked 292nd in the Official World Golf Rankings when he won the ZOZO Championship in 2024 and, after a meteoric rise, he now sits inside the top-50. Since that win, he has posted two runner-up finishes and has performed respectably in his last few PGA Tour events. History tells us that playing Augusta National as a first timer is rarely straightforward, but I fancy him to give it good go.

Wild Card - Robert MacIntyre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back on the lefty narrative, MacIntyre has already shown he knows how to play Augusta National well after T12 and T23 finishes in his two previous visits. Bobby Mac is another player arriving in top form, with four top-11 finishes in his last five starts. He'd be a popular winner, and I can see him doing it at some point in his career - so why not now?

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Past Champions - Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is only really one or two other players in this category up for debate (Adam Scott & Patrick Reed), but neither were likely to get the nod over Scheffler. His performance last week proved to me that he is coming back to the levels we're used to seeing from him and, while I'm not 100% sure Scheffler will win, I'd be shocked if he wasn't in the top-10 at least.

United States - Xander Schauffele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing on a bit of a theme for me, the World No.3's game has all the ingredients needed to do well around Augusta. He has a superb record here, without winning yet, and his peerless approach game and ability around the green means he has to be my pick here.

International - Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, I don't think he'll win but, with the way McIlroy is playing, I find it tough to believe he won't be in the conversation come Sunday. There is so much pressure around McIlroy, and I really feel sorry for him in that regard, so hopefully he can deal with that suitably and produce a performance to be proud of.

First Timers - Evan Beck (a)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since researching him a few months ago, I've been convinced the US Mid-Am champion is going to take everyone by surprise and become one of the talked-about stories this week. The investment analyst has an unbelievable resume in the amateur and college game - similar to a lot of high PGA Tour golfers. But, for some reason, he never turned pro. This could be the week that Beck announces himself to the golfing world.

Wild Card - Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight up, Aberg is my pick to win The Masters. The way he played on debut last year was outstanding, and his experience will only help him go for the win this time. That robotic swing the Swede possesses doesn't break down under pressure and his victory at the Genesis will prove to Aberg he is capable of taking down the world's best. While everyone is talking about McIlroy, I think it will be his Ryder Cup teammate who swoops in to steal the show.

Final Rosters