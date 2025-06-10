I’ve Predicted The Winner Of The Last 3 Consecutive Majors… This +750 Treble Is The Best Bet At The 2025 US Open

Finding the best bet at the 2025 US Open comes with added pressure for me, after predicting the last 3 Major winners, but I think I've done it with this treble

An American flag border to reference the 2025 US Open with three inset images of screenshots from the Golf Monthly website where I have predicted the winner of the last three Major Championships, with another inset image of the US Open trophy being lifted and text reading &#039;+750 treble&#039; to reference the price of the bet
I'm a betting expert and this +750 treble is the best bet for the 2025 US Open...
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)
Barry Plummer's avatar
By
published

Finding the best bet at the 2025 US Open is a time-consuming process, but after picking the winner of the last three Major Championships I like to think I've cracked the formula for success.

Whittling down our US Open expert picks at Golf Monthly HQ is something we take very seriously, as we want to provide every punter with the best possible information to make an informed decision.

With so much data to analyse, as well as special bets and markets to consider, it can be hard to narrow your focus into just one bet... but I believe I have found the golden ticket with this +750 treble!

2025 US Open Best Bet: +750 Treble

The start of my winning Major prediction streak started at this very tournament 12 months ago, where I put up Bryson DeChambeau as my headline pick at a whopping 18/1.

He is less than half that price to follow-up in 2025, so taking him to win the tournament outright is a much less appealing prospect.

The second win of the three came at The Open Championship, where I selected Xander Schauffele to win at 14/1 - which he duly did to take a second Major of the season.

That victory came before a real drop-off in form, and while he is recovering well - I am not ready to take the plunge on him winning this just yet.

Finally, Rory's historic Masters win sealed the hat-trick, but after his game has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, I also can't muster the confidence to side with him again.

Despite not being brave enough to pull the trigger on these three greats of the game, I am including two of them in my best bet for the 2025 US Open.

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele shaking hands after playing together at the 2025 PGA Championship, with Scottie eventually being crowned champion over defending title holder Schauffele

Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler are so dependable in Majors, which is why I had to include them in my value treble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After almost a decade since we last saw it, I had almost forgotten about the 2016 US Open at Oakmont, but I could never erase the memory of just how hard it was to tackle for the best players in the world - so I knew I needed an elite crew to fight back against it.

Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele are so consistent when it comes to Major performances, and when you add in the unwavering class of Scottie Scheffler to the mix - you suddenly have a formidable trio (Sorry, Rory. You've been benched this time).

DeChambeau, Scheffler and Schauffele all to finish in the top-10 at The 2025 US Open is +750 (15/2), which is a very fair price when you consider the stats behind their recent efforts.

Going back through the past six Major appearances for each player in that treble, their tendency to appear at the top of the leaderboard is something you could almost set you watch by.

Each has five top-10 finishes in their last six Majors, and on three occasions in the last six the trio have all finished in the top-10 in the same event.

Bryson DeChambeau playing a chip shot in a practice round at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, where he will be defending his US Open title from 2024

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending US Open champion at Oakmont this week, and after an impressive Major run of late he was a no-brainer to add to my trio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau both have top-5 finishes in each of their last two Majors, and Xander has only finished outside the top-20 once in his last 13 Majors.

Their recent form is also encouraging, with Xander posting five top-25 finishes in his last six events.

Bryson has also finished in the top-5 in his last four events, including a win in Korea, while Scottie Scheffler's prize money riches grow further thanks to victories in three of his last four events (including the PGA Championship) as well as securing seven consecutive top-10 finishes.

If you need any more convincing than that, all three have finished inside the top-3 at the US Open in the past (and Bryson is the defending champ).

Have your say...

Think you have found a better 2025 US Open best bet?

It could be a value double or treble, a fantastic favorite or a hunch on a longshot outsider - I want to hear about it!

Let me know in the comments below...

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Barry is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸