2023 LIV Golf Miami Betting Picks and Predictions

LIV Golf 2023 reaches its conclusion this week as all 12 teams will be pitted against one another in the finale.

Just like every other LIV event, there will be three days of action, two days of match-play, before a every-score-counts final round.

The teams have been seeded based on the final team standings following the conclusion of LIV Golf Jeddah, and that will determine which teams will play when... More on that later.

The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Golf will play host to the event this year, a course used for the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 and 2016.

Here are all the team winners following each event so far on the LIV Tour in 2023.

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC

LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC

LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC

LIV Golf London - 4 Aces FC

LIV Golf Greenbrier - Torque GC

LIV Golf Bedminster - Ripper GC

LIV Golf Chicago – Crushers GC

LIV Golf Jeddah - Fireballs GC

The Fireballs GC added a second win of their season last time out, joining the 4Aces GC, Crushers GC, and Torque GC as teams that have won multiple times this season.

Fireballs GC won by 3 strokes last week with a cumulative score of -34, ahead of RangeGoats GC, and the Cleeks GC.

LIV Golf Team Seedings Ahead of LIV Golf Miami

Here are the team seedings going into the final event of the year, at LIV Golf Miami.

1) 4Aces GC (192 Points)

2) Crushers GC (186 Points)

3) Torque GC (183 Points)

4) RangeGoats GC (179 Points)

5) Stinger GC (157 Points)

6) Fireballs GC (136 Points)

7) Ripper GC (81 Points)

8) Smash GC (54 Points)

9) HyFlyers (40 Points)

10) Cleeks GC (32 Points)

11) Majesticks GC (27 Points)

12) Iron Heads GC (20 Points)

LIV Golf Miami Format

Here is how the LIV Golf Miami event will unfold throughout the 3 days this week.

For the first two days, we will see head-to-head match play, before a stroke play round on Sunday helps determine the overall winner of the Team portion of LIV Golf 2023.

All scores will count on Sunday, to finalize the scores.

The top four teams in the standings will not play on Friday, because they receive a bye and will go straight to the semi-finals on Saturday. This means the 4Aces GC, Crushers GC, Torque GC, and the RangeGoats GC will enjoy a day off.

Then, the format is three matches; two singles matches and one foursomes match, meaning all four players from each team will play.

The four teams that make it to Sunday will compete in the finals.

Sunday Format

On Sunday, LIV Golf will revert back to a stroke-play format, with all 48 players teeing off simultaneously in its standard shotgun start.

There will be three mini-leagues to determine the finishing positions of each team in the final LIV Golf standings.

Friday's losers will battle for 9th through to 12th, Saturday's losers, position 5th through 8th, and the Saturday semi-finals winners will battle it out for spots 1st to 4th.

Individual Winners of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral

Perhaps you will find value at looking at the player's who succeeded as individuals at this course, during its time as a WGC host.

Here are those winners:

2009 - Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers)

2014 - Patrick Reed (4Aces)

2015 - Dustin Johnson (4Aces)

Bubba Watson was also a three-time runner-up at this event and also finished 3rd, whilst Dustin Johnson finished runner-up in 2011, before his win here.

This means you have two course winners on the same team, as both Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson play for the 4Aces GC. Pat Perez has also played at Doral five times, finishing 11th, whilst Peter Uihlein finished 25th in his sole start at the course.

Overall, the 4Aces are the most experienced team when it comes to this golf course, and are also conveniently the #1 seed coming in.

Phil Mickelson is not in form, but he's also finished 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th at Doral.

LIV Golf Miami Picks

Here is our pick for the 2023 LIV Golf Miami event.

4Aces GC (+360 with FanDuel)

Picks couldn't come any simpler than this. The 4Aces are the #1 seed, which means they are guaranteed to make it to the Semi-Finals, and they have two course winners in Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed on their team.

A repeat of last year's result looks the most obvious outcome for the 4Aces GC.

It is not worth adding a second pick, just ride with the 4Aces GC and look for Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed to lead from the front at a course they know and love.