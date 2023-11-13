Win $10,000 When You Correctly Predict the Top Three at the RSM Classic
Play the Golf Monthly x oddschecker game below for free and win $10,000 when you predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the RSM Classic.
It is time for the final event of the 2023 PGA Tour Fall Series as a decent field heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the 2023 RSM Classic.
An emotional victory for Camilo Villegas last week made for an exciting finish at the Bermuda Championship, and we are set for more of the same this week on Saint Simons Island.
That is because, with our free-to-play game, brought to you in association with oddschecker, you can now win $10,000 for predicting 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the 2023 RSM Classic.
Enter the free-to-play $10,000 game via the widget below and win big when you predict the top three finishers in order this week.
Heading the field this week are young sensation, Ludvig Aberg, the Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, Cameron Young who is still looking for his first PGA Tour win, and Tour winners, Corey Conners and Russell Henley.
How to Play the $10,000 RSM Classic Game With Golf Monthly and oddschecker
Here are the steps you need to follow to enter this $10,000 RSM Classic game for free!
1) Use the widget tool above to pick the top three finishers in order (1st through 3rd)
2) Enter your email address when prompted
3) Check your inbox and follow the steps provided to sign up for an Oddschecker account
4) You’re in! Good luck with your selections.
Two Longshots Who Can Win the RSM Classic
We don't need to tell you that Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, or Corey Conners can win this week, the odds dictate that, as they make up the top of the board.
Below we will suggest some longshots who could find their way into the top three, in order to help your $10,000 challenge.
Luke List - Already a winner during this PGA Tour Fall Series, Luke List now returns home to Georgia, and he will look to build on strong course and current form. List has finished 4th, 10th, and 13th here at the RSM Classic since 2013, and when you look at his current form, he has finished 18th, 45th, and 20th since that win at the Sanderson Farms Championship. His game is clearly in good shape and this sort of test should suit again. He can find another top 5 finish this Fall Series and hopefully break the top three.
Taylor Pendrith - Pendrith is enjoying a strong Fall Series, as the Canadian has finished 3rd, 15th and 8th in three starts since the previous season came to a close. Here at the RSM Classic he is 2/2 for made cuts, finishing 26th and 15th to show a liking for the course.
RSM Classic Predictions
Here are our predictions for the top three finishers at the RSM Classic. Beat this team by predicting your top three, and give yourself a shot at $10,000 - completely free.
1) Brian Harman
2) J.T. Poston
3) Taylor Pendrith
Terms and Conditions for the $10,000 Butterfield RSM Classic oddschecker Game
If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.
If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
