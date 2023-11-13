Win $10,000 When You Correctly Predict the Top Three at the RSM Classic

It is time for the final event of the 2023 PGA Tour Fall Series as a decent field heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the 2023 RSM Classic.

An emotional victory for Camilo Villegas last week made for an exciting finish at the Bermuda Championship, and we are set for more of the same this week on Saint Simons Island.

An emotional victory for Camilo Villegas last week made for an exciting finish at the Bermuda Championship, and we are set for more of the same this week on Saint Simons Island.



Heading the field this week are young sensation, Ludvig Aberg, the Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, Cameron Young who is still looking for his first PGA Tour win, and Tour winners, Corey Conners and Russell Henley.

Two Longshots Who Can Win the RSM Classic

We don't need to tell you that Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, or Corey Conners can win this week, the odds dictate that, as they make up the top of the board.

Below we will suggest some longshots who could find their way into the top three, in order to help your $10,000 challenge.

Luke List - Already a winner during this PGA Tour Fall Series, Luke List now returns home to Georgia, and he will look to build on strong course and current form. List has finished 4th, 10th, and 13th here at the RSM Classic since 2013, and when you look at his current form, he has finished 18th, 45th, and 20th since that win at the Sanderson Farms Championship. His game is clearly in good shape and this sort of test should suit again. He can find another top 5 finish this Fall Series and hopefully break the top three.

Taylor Pendrith - Pendrith is enjoying a strong Fall Series, as the Canadian has finished 3rd, 15th and 8th in three starts since the previous season came to a close. Here at the RSM Classic he is 2/2 for made cuts, finishing 26th and 15th to show a liking for the course.

RSM Classic Predictions

Here are our predictions for the top three finishers at the RSM Classic. Beat this team by predicting your top three, and give yourself a shot at $10,000 - completely free.

1) Brian Harman

2) J.T. Poston

3) Taylor Pendrith

