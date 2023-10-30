Predict The Top Three at the World Wide Technology Championship and Win $10,000

This week's World Wide Technology Championship is one of the final chances of 2023 for users to win $10,000 in the free-to-play Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game.

Two tournaments ago, one player was one pick away from winning $10,000 having predicted two of the top three right, and now it's your turn to try and win big.

This might not be the strongest tournament of the year, but it is the first time we get to see a Tiger Woods-designed course on the PGA Tour, which adds its own layer of excitment.

Enter this free-to-play $10,000 game through the widget below and predict the top three finishers in Mexico this week, and if you pick 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the World Wide Technology Championship, you will win the grand prize!

With Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala in the field, the top of the market is loaded with up and coming talent, but will these three feature in your top three?

How to Play the $10,000 World Wide Technology Championship Game With Golf Monthly and Oddschecker

Here are the steps you need to follow to enter this $10,000 World Wide Technology Championship game for free!

1) Use the widget tool above to pick the top three finishers in order (1st through 3rd)

2) Enter your email address when prompted

3) Check your inbox and follow the steps provided to sign up for an Oddschecker account

4) You’re in! Good luck with your selections.

Three Surprise Players Who Can Win the World Wide Technology Championship

It would be easy for us to point to Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala as your top three, but here are some surprise names you might want to look at, for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Beau Hossler - One of the most consistent players on Tour right now is Beau Hossler, who is still looking for his maiden win on Tour. With 2nd and 7th place finishes in his past two starts, and a 10th place in this part of the world at the Mexico Open to his name, Hossler is worth consideration this week.

J.J. Spaun - The one-time PGA Tour winner, J.J. Spaun has found some form again and now returns to part of the world he enjoys. 3rd, 14th, and 15th are the top three finishes he's posted in this event over the years, albeit at a different course - and now he can win again. You have to go back 9 events for the last time Spaun missed a cut, and in that time he's finished 10th, 11th and most recently 6th. He can crack the top three in a weak field.

Brandon Wu - Brandon Wu is making cuts and not much else, but he's also shown a a liking for playing in Mexico in the past, finishing 2nd and 3rd at the Mexico Open, and showing up in this event in the past. He can bea sneaky play here.

World Wide Technology Championship Predictions

Here's our top three for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

1) Cameron Young

2) J.J. Spaun

3) Beau Hossler

