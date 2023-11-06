Pick the Top Three at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and Win $10,000
Predict the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and win $10,000 thanks to the oddschecker x Golf Monthly predictor game.
Two events remain in the PGA Tour Fall Series, as a respectfully weak field heads to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
There are two tournaments to go in this part of the PGA Tour season and there is plenty on the line, first in Bermuda and then next week at the RSM Classic.
You should take advantage of one of these last opportunities to win $10,000 with oddschecker and Golf Monthly, as the golfing season comes to a close.
Enter the free-to-play $10,000 game through the widget below and predict the top three finishers in Bermuda this week, to win the grand prize at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Whilst there is a lack of depth in this field, there are some big names playing in Bermuda, including former Masters champion, Adam Scott, U.S. Open champion and recent PGA Tour winner, Lucas Glover, and rising start, Akshay Bhatia.
How to Play the $10,000 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Game With Golf Monthly and Oddschecker
Here are the steps you need to follow to enter this $10,000 Butterfield Bermuda Championship game for free!
1) Use the widget tool above to pick the top three finishers in order (1st through 3rd)
2) Enter your email address when prompted
3) Check your inbox and follow the steps provided to sign up for an Oddschecker account
4) You’re in! Good luck with your selections.
Two Longshots Who Can Win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Adam Scott, Lucas Glover, and Akshay Bhatia will all be at the top of the market this week, but who are some players further down the board that can break into the top 3?
Chesson Hadley - Chesson Hadley is in good form right now, finishing 7th back-to-back at the Shriners Open and the World Wide Technology Championship, and he now returns to Bermuda, where he has finished 16th and 17th. Hadley has finished 62nd, 35th, 7th, and 7th so far in the Fall Series, and led after round 1 when finishing 35th at the Sanderson Farms, so he's clearly in strong form. Look for Hadley to take advantage of this form and the weaker field, to secure his best finish of the season.
Ben Griffin - One player who will be desperate to get the win here, was last year's 54-hole leader, Ben Griffin. Griffin was in the Driver's seat here a year ago, but he made four consecutive bogeys from 12-15 and then a double on 16 to lose by two - showing just how clear he was at the time. Griffin has been in good form again in recent weeks, finishing inside the top 25 four times in his last seven events. His best effort recently was his runner-up at the Sanderson Farms.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Predictions
Here are our predictions for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1) Chesson Hadley
2) Ben Griffin
3) Lucas Glover
Terms and Conditions for the $10,000 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Oddschecker Game
If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.
If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
