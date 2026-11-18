In our roles of helping with the preparation of the Golf Monthly Top 100 and Next 100 course rankings, Jeremy Ellwood and I are always on the lookout for major upgrades and new developments that could challenge for a place. For some time we'd been keeping a watchful eye on two blossoming Scottish projects, one near Inverness, the other just north of Aberdeen. And so it was that we headed up in late September to play the UK&I's most recently opened premier-league designs.

Cabot Highlands

The front 9 of the original Castle Stuart course - Old Petty now occupies the land to the right and back round the bay (Image credit: Cabot Highlands)

Coincidentally, my mum moved to the Highlands in the early 1980s and spent her last 25 years on the outskirts of Ardersier, less than three miles from the land that is now home to the two courses at Cabot Highlands. In those days, that stretch of coast, overlooking the beautiful Moray Firth, was almost entirely farmland.

Looking down over Old Petty with its distinctive red-roofed halfway house (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

I frequently used to walk her dogs, most memorably Paddy the lurcher, along the shore. Sometimes, we would go as far as the fields that in 2009 were transformed by its visionary then-owner Mark Parsinen and architect Gil Hanse into the fabulous Castle Stuart course. I remember playing it for the first time with Gary Dingwall, now director of golf at Next 100 course Brora, and being both literally and metaphorically blown away.

Canadian company Cabot bought Castle Stuart four years ago, and on returning after a gap of 17 years, my love for this four-time host of the Scottish Open was fully reignited with the flames well and truly fanned. This time, we were fortunate enough to spend a couple of nights in Lonnie Farmhouse, which is situated right in the heart of the primary reason for our visit - Cabot Highland's brand new, second 18-hole layout.

Old Petty - The Course

The view from the tee on the par-3 3rd (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

This Tom Doak design in association with Clyde Johnson officially opened in May 2026 and is remarkably different from its older sibling. Having played Doak's only other UK&I courses a couple of times each - The Renaissance Club near Edinburgh and St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna in County Donegal - I was really looking forward to experiencing his new creation.

The green on the par-4 7th hole on Old Petty (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Old Petty runs over land slightly to the south and west of the original course, working its way around the bay that leads out to Alturlie Point. Unusually, the 1st and 18th holes cross each other, sharing a fairway in a similar, but not identical, way to Royal West Norfolk. You then turn left to play down towards the road leading to Old Petty churchyard and its Commonwealth War Graves. This is followed by the very photogenic par-3 3rd where a severe mishit could perhaps even collide with the 400-year-old castle.

Rob enjoying a coffee at the halfway house on Old Petty (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The next two holes work their way to the delightful, red-roofed bothy that serves as a halfway house and which you can enjoy after both the 5th and 13th. The course now constantly changes direction as it slaloms back and forth across, as well as up and down, gentle, rumpled slopes, enough to create both strategic and visual interest without overstressing the energy reserves. The bunkering is excellent, a mix of revetted faces and large blow-out areas that look very distinct and ask all the right questions. In the middle section, I particularly liked the two par-5s at 8 and 10, especially the latter which runs round the side of a copse-capped hill to a beautiful green site fronting the bay.

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Looking down on the green at the par-3 penultimate hole (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The par-4 13th is also a stunner, played to an infinity green, while the short 14th is every bit as lovely. You drive over the reeds in the inlet at the 16th as you say farewell to the castle, before the final par 3, which plays over a dip to a long green. It's hard to classify Old Petty, with its varied elements of parkland, moorland and links, so let's just say Old Petty is simply Old Petty.

The 13th green at the far end of Old Petty (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

Having enjoyed an excellent fish and chip supper in the Cabot clubhouse on the first night, the following evening we headed over to Nairn Golf Club for dinner with general manager Paul Mills. This was another of my regular early golfing haunts a lifetime ago, so it was great to return and hear about all that has been going on. Back at Cabot there are various accommodation options on site, and there will soon be a number of very smart four-bedroomed cottages.

The onsite accommodation includes the Golf Lodge out on the Castle Stuart course (Image credit: Cabot Highlands)

The staff are all very friendly, the food is delicious and the clubhouse is extremely comfortable, enhanced by panoramic views out over the courses and the firth. Cabot Highlands is unquestionably a heavenly golfing destination. Sad to leave, we headed across to our second newcomer via Fraserburgh, the seventh oldest golf club in the world, for a round with Top 100 panellist Chris Boakes, and a night at Marcliffe, a superb hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Trump International, Scotland

The uphill par-3 7th on the New Course - visually striking but a real test (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

I had first visited Trump's new Aberdeen development, again with Jeremy, in 2014. We travelled up for the day, played the Old course before it actually needed its own name, and even spent some time chatting with its owner. At that point there was no real talk of a possible second 18, but Martin Hawtree's original course was an instant hit. It has since hosted several DP World and Legends Tour events and is ranked 15th in our Top 100. I returned two years ago to play the Old Course and then be driven around the New by director of golf Jonas Hedberg for an extremely enticing sneak preview.

Trump Aberdeen - The New Course

Looking back down the par-5 6th (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

Designed by a team of experts from Hawtree’s original master plan, the New course opened in summer 2025 and is a mix of holes set among wetlands alongside the front nine of the Old, and others playing through the dunes and along the coast further south. Playing into a testing three-club wind on our visit, the strong par-5 opener has a suitably wide fairway that narrows the closer you get to its undulating green. It sets the tone perfectly for what will always be a rollercoaster ride. The 2nd is a beautiful but demanding par 4 where you drive over a scenic pool, before the first par 3, which would be a serious contender in any short-hole beauty contest.

The excitement really builds as you approach the 6th and 7th holes (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

The supremely tough 4th continues the aquatic challenge before there is brief but only fleeting respite at the next. The 6th and 7th are simply outstanding – the former a three-shotter with water eating into the green and the latter a superbly attractive uphill par 3 that plays several clubs longer than its yardage over cavernous bunkers to a wide shelf in the dunes. The front nine closes with another absolutely cracking par 4 to a beautifully sited green.

The green on the short par-4 11th (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

While the wind should then theoretically help you from the turn, you still need to keep it straight. The 10th is a fabulous risk/reward par 4 to a perched green, the 11th its bigger, longer brother, and the 12th an enticing short hole to an angled green, which happily proves that not all modern par 3s have to be long. The next heads back into the dunes before the run for home begins on the gently rising 14th.

The short 12th is an absolute beauty (Image credit: Jacob Sjöman)

The closing holes take you back through, then up from the wetland area, offering maximum variety and potentially the chance for a few points with par 5s at 15 and 18. Watch out for the hidden burn on the excellent 17th – my ball found it before I did! The 18th climbs to give you parting views back over what is one of the most thrilling new courses you'll find anywhere.

If you asked me to say which of these two newcomers I prefer, I would honestly struggle. Old Petty is dreamy, very playable, full of subtleties, intrigue and natural-looking beauty. Trump New is visceral and dramatic, in-your-face, a hellraiser, spectacular to behold and jam-packed with excitement and tricky greens. As golfers, we are very lucky to be able to experience such new and very different golf courses.

While no-one will deny that playing either is expensive, so too is dining at a fine restaurant or holidaying in paradise. I doff my cap to the architects, constructors and greenkeeping maestros who have managed to present someone who has played 1,300+ courses with this stirring pair of innovative, captivating, eye-opening and compelling beauties.

Coming Soon...

What was until recently The European is soon to be unveiled as Brittas Bay (Image credit: Dean Muir)

Four ongoing major projects that look destined to make the big time when they open for play.

Brittas Bay

I'm excited to see Kyle Phillips' new creation on the site of Pat Ruddy's former European Club. Under new ownership, there will be two returning nines with every hole offering views of the Irish Sea. The bunkering is a mix of revetted faces and natural blow-outs with the goal a firm, fast links that is challenging but enjoyable for all.

Curracloe Links

A little further down Ireland's eastern coast, leading American architects Dana Fry and Jason Straka are putting the finishing touches to Curracloe Links, part of Ravenport, a hotel and leisure destination in County Wexford. The aim is for “a course unlike anything Ireland has seen before”.

Feddinch Mains

Many years in the making and for a long time involving the late Major champion Tom Weiskopf, who designed Loch Lomond, this is set to be the newest addition to the treasure chest of golf on offer in and around St Andrews.

Ury Estate

A few miles south of Aberdeen and its expanding golf riches, Ury Estate is due to open a Jack Nicklaus signature course in late 2027. Sand-capped to be playable year-round, it will feature ancient woodland, rivers and burns, with the castle serving as a clubhouse.