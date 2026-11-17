Although the professional golf season is starting to wind down, there are still plenty of eye-catching stories to follow, especially around equipment.

Usually, brands will tease new gear a few months prior to the official launches, which are normally at the beginning of the calendar year. This is so testing can be conducted to find out how it performs.

Already, we've seen Ping unveil new G450 drivers and fairway woods and Titleist has now also joined the party with all-new hybrids and Scotty Cameron putters.

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(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

On Monday, news broke that Scotty Cameron’s next-generation of blade and mid-mallet putters will be debuting at the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour, as well as the CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Little detail is known about the blade and mid-mallet putters, but those players present this week will be working with tour reps Drew Page and Brad Cloke to dial in their set-ups and provide performance feedback.

Currently, Michael Brennan, Ludvig Aberg, Ryan Gerard and Tom Kim are among the notable names using a blade or mid-mallet style of flatstick, with a press release showing three different models of the former and four of the latter.

Speaking about Scotty Cameron's putter release, Austie Rollinson, Senior Director of Putter R&D for the brand, stated: "When I go out there, I like to just be a sponge and listen and watch our reps work with players, help when I can.

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"I get a lot of inspiration, a lot of ideas from that... So it's great to listen to these guys, just the things that they’re looking at that we may not look at day-to-day in a putter."

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

That's not the only new Titleist gear we'll be seeing on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour this week, as the company is also set to show off its new GTS hybrid range.

Consisting of the GTS1, GTS2 and GTS3, the next generation of models joins the GTS range of drivers and fairway woods, which have earned notable wins throughout 2026.

In terms of Titleist's hybrids, Cameron Young claimed The Players Championship with a GT1 in the bag, while he also used a GT2 model on his way to victory at the Wyndham Championship last year.

Looking at the images, the GTS range will seemingly follow a similar pattern to the current GT range, whereby the GTS1 provides a larger, confidence-inspiring head, while the GTS3 has a more compact aesthetic.

Titleist made up 48% of all hybrids played on the PGA Tour in 2026 and, speaking about Young's set-up, Titleist Tour Rep Nick Geyer explained:

"One of the things that has been really fascinating is even though he’s a high-speed player, he's got a club that fits between 3-wood and 4-iron that can still have the peak height and the descent angle of clubs shorter than that.

"It's really interesting to see a hybrid (played by) one of the fastest players on the PGA Tour. It just goes to show that with a really great fit, those golf clubs are hugely beneficial."

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

Along with the hybrids and putters, Titleist's iconic Pro V1 and Pro V1x range has also made an impact on Tour, racking up a number of wins, including three from the past weekend.

The validation process for the two models started at the Baycurrent Classic in October, where the 2027 version of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x made their way on to the course.

Chad Ramey had the 2027 Pro V1 in the bag for his Austin Championship win on the PGA Tour last weekend, while Shugo Imahira and Ben Eccles used the 2027 Pro V1x for their victories on the Japan Golf Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.