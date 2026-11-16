Is Black Friday Actually the Best Time to Buy a New Golf Club?

Black Friday is fast approaching with promises of amazing products at prices impossible to resist. But does this shopping event actually represent an opportunity for golfers looking to upgrade their bag? Possibly...

The best savings generally arrive when a manufacturer replaces an existing model, not when a retailer launches its November sale. However, with some brands now changing how often they release new equipment, the old advice to buy last year’s model doesn’t always work anymore.

Black Friday deals can deliver a bargain if you already know which club and specifications you want. But a 40 per cent discount isn’t a reason on its own to buy. The smarter approach? Understand where a club sits in its product cycle.

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What Actually Gets Discounted On Black Friday?

The most eye-catching Black Friday reductions generally aren’t on the very best drivers and irons. They’re often on previous generations, particularly models that have already been replaced.

Take Callaway: on November 11, 2026, The Golf Shop Online listed the 2025 Elyte driver at £329 against a stated previous price of £569. That £569 matches its original UK recommended retail price, putting the advertised price £240 below launch RRP, while its newer Quantum Max driver was advertised at £529 against a £599 recommended retail price.

(Image credit: Future)

Both had been reduced, but the outgoing Elyte carried the far larger advertised saving. Quantum succeeded Elyte as Callaway’s flagship driver family in 2026. That doesn’t mean Elyte suddenly became a worse driver. It means retailers have a reason to clear remaining stock, including outside a promotional weekend.

There’s another catch: the advertised discount doesn’t establish when the price actually fell. So a club with a Black Friday banner may have been available for the same money in October.

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Why The Product Cycle Matters More Than The Calendar

A club’s price is influenced more by where it sits in its generation than by it being November, and manufacturers no longer all follow the same timetable. Callaway’s Elyte drivers reached UK retailers in January 2025, followed by Quantum the following year. For somebody happy to buy the older range, that replacement creates a potential clearance opportunity early in the year.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, Titleist’s GT drivers reached retail worldwide on August 23, 2024. Their successors, the GTS range, reached shops worldwide on June 11, 2026. Someone looking for a discounted GT driver after the new model’s announcement in May could have found opportunities well before Black Friday.

Then again, TaylorMade’s Qi4D drivers arrived in stores in January 2026, but the company has moved away from annual flagship metalwood launches. Qi4D will remain its flagship through 2027, and TaylorMade has not confirmed a date for the next generation.

So it would be wrong to assume that there’s going to be an outgoing Qi4D range to clear in January 2027 just because that’s when TaylorMade previously released new drivers.

Depending on the manufacturer, last year’s model might have been superseded or might still be the current flagship. Which is all to say that understanding the generation matters more than circling one shopping date.

When Do The Best Discounts Actually Happen?

The first window worth watching begins when a successor is announced and continues through its arrival in stores; retailers may start reducing the outgoing generation before its replacement is available.

The second is traditional end-of-season clearance, including Black Friday. Retailers may reduce older stock ahead of the next selling season, but those discounts aren’t necessarily exclusive to November.

If you want the best results, then track the price of the specific club you want over several weeks and compare more than one retailer. What looks like an impressive percentage saving isn’t always the best available deal.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

What Should You Check Before Buying?

A discounted price also tells you nothing about whether a club suits your game. So check the exact model, loft, shaft, flex and playing length, and ideally test the club or get fitted before buying.

Derek Murray, master club fitter and founder of ForeGolf, says standard 10.5-degree and 12-degree heads with regular or senior-flex shafts are often among the last clearance combinations. Retailers can swap compatible heads and shafts using adjustable adapters to help sell remaining stock.

That’s great news if those specifications suit you, as you may get a cracking deal. However, if you’re looking for a 9-degree driver with a stiff shaft, the available bargains may be considerably less appealing.

Murray often sees golfers arriving with discounted drivers that produce “very poor dispersion from the wrong shaft and incorrect club build”. Off-the-shelf clubs are often too long, while unsuitable lofts can also affect launch, spin and distance.

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

Correcting those problems after the fact can quickly eat into your savings. Murray quotes €190 to €350 for a fitted replacement shaft in Ireland, approximately £160 to £290 at current exchange rates. Against the Elyte’s £240 reduction, that’s a saving cut to roughly £80 at the lower end, or wiped out entirely at the higher end. Even then, a replacement shaft won’t necessarily fix an unsuitable clubhead.

With irons, check how many clubs are included in the set, and always check the returns policy before purchasing clearance equipment. Murray’s verdict is blunt: “There’s usually a reason a club is on sale - nobody can use it and/or nobody wants it.” Ultimately the wrong club at half price is still the wrong club.

The Verdict

Black Friday is worth shopping if you’ve already identified the club you want, know which specifications work for you and can confirm the offer is a genuine saving against recent prices.

Previous-generation clubs can offer excellent value without requiring you to pay a premium for the latest release. But unfortunately not every older club will be discounted in November, and not every manufacturer will have a replacement on the horizon.

If you need a fitting, want the current flagship or can’t find your specifications, don’t let the sale countdown make the decision.

The best time to buy isn’t Black Friday. It’s when the right club hits the right price.