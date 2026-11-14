Bryson DeChambeau Announces Surprising New Project Amid Career Uncertainty

Since the demise of LIV Golf, there has been speculation as to where Bryson DeChambeau’s career will take him next.

While we await confirmation of whether he will accept an offer of a place on the DP World Tour or choose another route, he has announced an unexpected new venture.

The two-time US Open champion has published a statement on his Instagram Stories confirming he is moving into golf course design, with his first project set for Clovis, California, where he was raised.

DeChambeau wrote: “For those of us who grew up here - including myself, attending Clovis East High School - there is a deep responsibility to give back to the region that provided us with so much.

“Recognizing the profound opportunity to help energize this area, we knew it was time to invest in a project that truly serves the community.

"To fulfill that vision, we are proud to introduce 'The Orchard'."

🚨⛳️👀 JUST IN — Bryson DeChambeau takes to IG to announce that he will be designing his first of many ‘DeChambeau Design’ golf courses, the first project being in California. @BrysonLegion https://t.co/3QhzrJIftONovember 13, 2026

DeChambeau then outlined plans for the development, including “a championship 18-hole golf course, a world-class practice facility, a master planned community, an on-site farmers market, and numerous other community amenities designed to provide unprecedented access for kids and schools in the area."

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The 33-year-old added that the project will be “the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs.”

He also confirmed that the land for the course, McFarlane Ranch, has already been acquired.

DeChambeau revealed the project has been in the works for four years, writing: “We anticipate approval within 18 months, with some amenities such as a driving range coming sooner.

“This process has been ongoing since 2022 and your continued support will only help this project come to fruition faster for the community.”

It is not the first time DeChambeau has been involved in the development of a golf facility. In 2023, he was revealed as part of the ownership group behind UnderPar Life, a proposed rival to Topgolf, with plans for a top-of-the-range facility at Hawks Creek Golf Course in Texas.

DeChambeau was the captain of Crushers GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

While DeChambeau’s plans for a career in golf course design are taking shape, there remains uncertainty over where his playing career will take him next.

The former Crushers GC captain had been expected to spearhead LIV Golf 2.0, but with that no longer going ahead, where he will ply his trade in 2027 remains up in the air.

Earlier this month, he broke his silence on LIV Golf’s demise, releasing a statement on social media reflecting on his time with the circuit.

He also confirmed that he will play at December's Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour, adding: “Beyond that, I'll go about whatever is next the right way.”