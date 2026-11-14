Bryson DeChambeau Announces Surprising New Project Amid Career Uncertainty

Since the demise of LIV Golf, there has been speculation as to where Bryson DeChambeau’s career will take him next.
While we await confirmation of whether he will accept an offer of a place on the DP World Tour or choose another route, he has announced an unexpected new venture.
The two-time US Open champion has published a statement on his Instagram Stories confirming he is moving into golf course design, with his first project set for Clovis, California, where he was raised.
DeChambeau wrote: “For those of us who grew up here - including myself, attending Clovis East High School - there is a deep responsibility to give back to the region that provided us with so much.
“Recognizing the profound opportunity to help energize this area, we knew it was time to invest in a project that truly serves the community.
"To fulfill that vision, we are proud to introduce 'The Orchard'."
DeChambeau then outlined plans for the development, including “a championship 18-hole golf course, a world-class practice facility, a master planned community, an on-site farmers market, and numerous other community amenities designed to provide unprecedented access for kids and schools in the area."
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The 33-year-old added that the project will be “the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs.”
He also confirmed that the land for the course, McFarlane Ranch, has already been acquired.
DeChambeau revealed the project has been in the works for four years, writing: “We anticipate approval within 18 months, with some amenities such as a driving range coming sooner.
“This process has been ongoing since 2022 and your continued support will only help this project come to fruition faster for the community.”
It is not the first time DeChambeau has been involved in the development of a golf facility. In 2023, he was revealed as part of the ownership group behind UnderPar Life, a proposed rival to Topgolf, with plans for a top-of-the-range facility at Hawks Creek Golf Course in Texas.
While DeChambeau’s plans for a career in golf course design are taking shape, there remains uncertainty over where his playing career will take him next.
The former Crushers GC captain had been expected to spearhead LIV Golf 2.0, but with that no longer going ahead, where he will ply his trade in 2027 remains up in the air.
Earlier this month, he broke his silence on LIV Golf’s demise, releasing a statement on social media reflecting on his time with the circuit.
He also confirmed that he will play at December's Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour, adding: “Beyond that, I'll go about whatever is next the right way.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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