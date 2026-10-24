Report: Tiger Woods To Design His First Ever Golf Course In Europe
The 15-time Major winner will reportedly head up the design of Northern Ireland's first new links course in 100 years, with the venue situated on the north coast
Northern Ireland possesses some of the most iconic golf courses in the world and, for the first time in over a century, a new links layout is set to hit its shores.
Situated in Bellarena, between Coleraine and Limavady on the north coast, it's claimed that the new course is the first links layout to be created in the area in 100 years, with the lead designer reportedly set to be a rather familiar name.
Tiger Woods is regarded as one of, if not, the best golfers to ever walk the planet and, according to the Derry Journal, the 15-time Major winner will head up the £30 million project.
The scheme is being developed by Galgorm Collection, the hospitality business that already owns and operates parkland golf courses in Ballymena and Limavady.
What's more, according to a Causeway Coast and Glens councilor, "we received a briefing and it was confirmed to us that Tiger Woods has been signed up to design the course at Bellarena."
If reports are true, it would be Woods' first golf course design commission in not just Northern Ireland, but also Europe.
As of writing, his TGR Design company have worked on projects at Bluejack Ranch and Bluejack National in Texas.
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Along with those venues, there is also the El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico, which stages the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship.
Other notable venues include Payne's Valley in Missouri and The Hay at Pebble Beach in California.
No set timeframe has been confirmed for the project at Bellarena, but a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted for it in August.
Speaking of Woods, a big hint was dropped by his former TGL Jupiter Links teammate, Kevin Kisner, that the 50-year-old is hoping to play a larger role in the simulator league next year.
Having not played a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championship, eyes could be on the Hero World Challenge in December.
Not only does Woods host the event, but there are still three places remaining in the field, with those spots set to be confirmed at a later date.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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