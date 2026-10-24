Report: Tiger Woods To Design His First Ever Golf Course In Europe

Northern Ireland possesses some of the most iconic golf courses in the world and, for the first time in over a century, a new links layout is set to hit its shores.

Situated in Bellarena, between Coleraine and Limavady on the north coast, it's claimed that the new course is the first links layout to be created in the area in 100 years, with the lead designer reportedly set to be a rather familiar name.

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of, if not, the best golfers to ever walk the planet and, according to the Derry Journal, the 15-time Major winner will head up the £30 million project.

The scheme is being developed by Galgorm Collection, the hospitality business that already owns and operates parkland golf courses in Ballymena and Limavady.

What's more, according to a Causeway Coast and Glens councilor, "we received a briefing and it was confirmed to us that Tiger Woods has been signed up to design the course at Bellarena."

If reports are true, it would be Woods' first golf course design commission in not just Northern Ireland, but also Europe.

Woods designed the PGA Tour venue of the El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, his TGR Design company have worked on projects at Bluejack Ranch and Bluejack National in Texas.

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Along with those venues, there is also the El Cardonal at Diamante in Mexico, which stages the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship.

Other notable venues include Payne's Valley in Missouri and The Hay at Pebble Beach in California.

Payne's Valley was the first public course designed by Woods, and was opened via the Payne's Valley Cup, which featured Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

No set timeframe has been confirmed for the project at Bellarena, but a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted for it in August.

Speaking of Woods, a big hint was dropped by his former TGL Jupiter Links teammate, Kevin Kisner, that the 50-year-old is hoping to play a larger role in the simulator league next year.

Having not played a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championship, eyes could be on the Hero World Challenge in December.

Not only does Woods host the event, but there are still three places remaining in the field, with those spots set to be confirmed at a later date.