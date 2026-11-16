Golf’s Most Prolific Architect Keeps On Delivering - Five Lovely Courses To Target In 2027

The great James Braid was one of the most accomplished golfers of all-time. Clubmaker, professional, 5-time Open Champion and latterly one of the most influential golf course architects, his legacy lives widely on. His original creations, redesigns and upgrades include Golf Monthly Top 100 courses such as Carnoustie and the King's and Queen's Courses at Gleneagles, Next 100 courses such as Ipswich (Purdis Heath) and Tenby, and many more including these five beauties.

Henley

The green on the short 11th at Henley with the 14th green in the distance (Image credit: Jason Livy)

Dating back to 1907, Henley Golf Club is situated just a mile to the west of the Thames in the rolling Oxfordshire hills. Braid's design works its way through the valley, up onto higher ground, and then back down again. There are three par 3s on each nine and plenty of views and memorable holes. Very unusually, perhaps uniquely, the 6th is the only hole that plays to the same par as its predecessor.

The par-3 16th is played from an elevated tee over a valley (Image credit: Jason Livy)

With some relatively short par 5s, there's a chance to score well if you manage to keep it straight. It has recently benefited from a sympathetic and comprehensive upgrade by architect Tim Lobb and is a very pretty course that deserves to be better known.

Pyecombe

Looking back down the opening hole at Pyecombe (Image credit: Pyecombe Golf Club)

Downland golf is a year-round treat, and this very natural course in the South Downs not far from Brighton is a prime example. When Braid designed Pyecombe in 1894, it was substantially shorter than now, with the longest hole a mere 330 yards.

The 13th is an attractive par 3 played to a tricky, sloping green (Image credit: Pyecombe Golf Club)

Subsequent revisions, most recently by Donald Steel a little over 20 years ago, have resulted in a full-length, par-71 course that remains true to its original design. The three par 3s include the excellent 8th played over the valley to a shelf on the other side, and the long and difficult 13th with its scarily sloping green.

Boat of Garten

The 2nd at Boat of Garten is a tough but beautiful par 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the club was founded in 1898, the course here in the Scottish Highlands not far from Aviemore was a nine-holer until Braid was invited to extend it to a full 18 which opened for play in 1932. While it is still only a little over 5,800 yards from the back tees, it somehow seems to play substantially longer and is still a full golfing test at the same time as being a scenic delight from start to finish.

The green on the 13th, the second of the two par 5s (Image credit: Getty Images)

The challenges are subtle and sometimes difficult to spot, while the views are anything but, with snow-capped mountains creating the most brilliant stage and setting.

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Edzell

The 14th at Edzell is a very attractive par 3 (Image credit: Edzell Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes: £95 Sun-Fri, £120 Sat

18 holes: £95 Sun-Fri, £120 Sat W: edzellgolfclub.com

Some 50 miles south-east of Boat of Garten, Edzell is a town at the gateway to the Grampians. Now blessed with 27 holes, the original and main course is the Old which opened for play in 1895 but was revised by Braid almost 40 years later. It runs over easy-walking terrain near the West Water river and is bisected by a disused railway line.

The closing hole is a par 5 back to the clubhouse and adjacent hotel (Image credit: Edzell Golf Club)

Martin Ebert made changes at Edzell Golf Club in 2014, and there is a fine mix of heathland and parkland with several pine-lined holes and visits to the banks of the river, most notably on the reachable par-5 9th.

Langland Bay

The 5th hole at Langland Bay - The Pulpit - is a strong par 4 (Image credit: Crown Copyright @ Visit Wales)

Set on the south Wales coast on a relatively small but undulating and scenic plot just to the west of Swansea Bay, this Braid upgrade from the mid-1930s is enormous fun. It opens with a strong par 3 and a potentially reachable par 5 before a series of quite varied two-shotters.

An aerial view of Langland Bay shows off its beautiful cliff-top location (Image credit: Langland Bay Golf Club)

The holes closest to the cliffs include the excellent par-4 8th, which was a Braid favourite and bears his name. You return to the edge at the 15th green before the wonderful and appropriately named final short hole, Death or Glory. Langland Bay is a lovely club and course that is well worth seeking out.