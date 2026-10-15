Is This The Finest Course Close To Central London? I Think So

Royal Wimbledon

The opening hole is a testing dogleg to the right (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Just a few miles from the heart of the capital, Royal Wimbledon Golf Club dates back to 1865 when play began over a seven-hole course. After a few years, this was expanded to a full 18 before the club was awarded its regal title in 1882. Many of its early members were influential in the evolution of The R&A, helped to inaugurate events such as the Amateur Championship and were involved in the creation of prestigious courses such as Royal St George's.

The 4th plays gently from right to left and back up the hill (Image credit: Rob Smith)

A Rich Provenance

The club moved to Warren Farm and Caesar's Camp – an iron-age hill fort that skirts the 6th hole – in 1907, with Willie Park Junior masterminding the new layout. The great Harry Colt was a member, and he redesigned the course in 1924. Despite more recent changes to the 1st, 6th and 18th holes and some excellent bunker remodelling over the last few years by Tom Mackenzie, this is still fundamentally a Colt design and fully deserving of its place on the Golf Monthly Next 100 list.

The 5th is the first of an excellent quartet of par 3s (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Such is the peace and space here, enhanced by the gentle undulations and magnificent old trees, you would never know you were so close to the centre of the capital.

Enduring Design

The 13th is the third of four cracking short holes (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Concentration is needed from the off as the opening four holes are likely to determine your chances of a good score. Each is a two-shotter of more than 400 yards from the back tees, with the 1st requiring a solid blow to reach the dogleg. A pair of bunkers guards the corner, but the safer left you go, the longer the approach. This cunning design strategy keeps you thinking all the way.

The par-4 15th is a picture from the tee (Image credit: Rob Smith)

On a scenic course packed with lovely holes, a particularly strong feature is the quartet of very photogenic par 3s. The 8th is the longest of the four at around the 200-yard mark, and you may need to run your ball in from the left here. The 5th, 13th and penultimate holes are shorter, but very well-bunkered affairs.

The penultimate hole is the last of the lovely par 3s (Image credit: Royal Wimbledon Golf Club)

On these three holes, you can really appreciate how Colt used to find the best sites for his greens before then deciding how to get there. The closing hole takes you back to the stylish, old-school clubhouse and terrace where you can enjoy a drink and reflect on a round where every hole is different, attractive and memorable. Looking slightly further afield to the outer extremities of the capital, I believe Royal Wimbledon is home to the best golf course in all of London, and I always look forward to my occasional visits.

29 Camp Road, London, SW19 4UW

W: rwgc.co.uk

rwgc.co.uk Stats: Par 71, 6,394 yards

Par 71, 6,394 yards GF: price on application