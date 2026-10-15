Is This The Finest Course Close To Central London? I Think So

Royal Wimbledon
Just a few miles from the heart of the capital, Royal Wimbledon Golf Club dates back to 1865 when play began over a seven-hole course. After a few years, this was expanded to a full 18 before the club was awarded its regal title in 1882. Many of its early members were influential in the evolution of The R&A, helped to inaugurate events such as the Amateur Championship and were involved in the creation of prestigious courses such as Royal St George's.
A Rich Provenance
The club moved to Warren Farm and Caesar's Camp – an iron-age hill fort that skirts the 6th hole – in 1907, with Willie Park Junior masterminding the new layout. The great Harry Colt was a member, and he redesigned the course in 1924. Despite more recent changes to the 1st, 6th and 18th holes and some excellent bunker remodelling over the last few years by Tom Mackenzie, this is still fundamentally a Colt design and fully deserving of its place on the Golf Monthly Next 100 list.
Such is the peace and space here, enhanced by the gentle undulations and magnificent old trees, you would never know you were so close to the centre of the capital.
Enduring Design
Concentration is needed from the off as the opening four holes are likely to determine your chances of a good score. Each is a two-shotter of more than 400 yards from the back tees, with the 1st requiring a solid blow to reach the dogleg. A pair of bunkers guards the corner, but the safer left you go, the longer the approach. This cunning design strategy keeps you thinking all the way.
On a scenic course packed with lovely holes, a particularly strong feature is the quartet of very photogenic par 3s. The 8th is the longest of the four at around the 200-yard mark, and you may need to run your ball in from the left here. The 5th, 13th and penultimate holes are shorter, but very well-bunkered affairs.
On these three holes, you can really appreciate how Colt used to find the best sites for his greens before then deciding how to get there. The closing hole takes you back to the stylish, old-school clubhouse and terrace where you can enjoy a drink and reflect on a round where every hole is different, attractive and memorable. Looking slightly further afield to the outer extremities of the capital, I believe Royal Wimbledon is home to the best golf course in all of London, and I always look forward to my occasional visits.
- 29 Camp Road, London, SW19 4UW
- W: rwgc.co.uk
- Stats: Par 71, 6,394 yards
- GF: price on application
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Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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