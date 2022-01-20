Fraserburgh Golf Club Corbiehill Course Review
A great and historic seaside club and course in the north east of Scotland set amidst the dunes
By Fergus Bisset published
Fraserburgh Golf Club Corbiehill Course
GF From £20
Par 70, 6,318 yards
Slope 124
GM Verdict – A characterful links set alongside and through some superb dune land at the tip of north east Scotland.
Favourite Hole – 16th. A mid-length par-4 played between the dunes back towards town. Accuracy is required on both drive and approach.
Established in 1777, Fraserburgh Golf Club is the seventh oldest golf club in the world. The layout of the Corbiehill championship course at Fraserburgh as it plays today is more recent than that, although it does date back to 1922 when the great James Braid carried out a redesign. It’s a fabulous links course set alongside the towering dunes with undulating fairways, changes in elevation and some fabulous views of the coast. It’s a wild and rugged place on a windy day, but when the sun shines and the gusts abate, it’s a glorious setting for golf.
The first section of the course plays up to, over and around the Corbie Hill delivering some tricky and interesting holes. The short par-4 4th plays back to a green cut into the side of the slope. It asks for a perfectly judged approach and anything short or left will fall down steep banks, leaving a testing pitch shot.
The course then moves on to the flatter, yet still rolling land on the other side of the hill and the holes become more links-like. The 7th is a standout par-3 of 165 yards, slightly downhill to a perplexing, sloping green guarded by pot bunkers. The 9th is a fabulous par-4 of over 450 yards, straightaway over a rumpled fairway to a sprawling green, it’s a tough par.
The back nine is superb with the run for home offering links holes of the finest quality. The run from the driveable 13th to the short 17th is a stretch to savour. With sandhills along the right-hand side, the holes head back towards town via narrow, lumpy fairways protected by well-placed bunkers. There’s a natural feel to these holes and they sit perfectly within the terrain. Fraserburgh is a highly underrated links and one that all lovers of seaside golf will hugely enjoy.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Why You Can Still Play Handicap Qualifying Rounds This Winter
To ensure your handicap remains an accurate reflection of your current playing ability, you can submit counting scores through the winter.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Best Golf Laser Rangefinders
We pick out the best laser rangefinders on the market, all designed to give you accurate distances to the flag and fit perfectly in your hand
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Sandwell Park Golf Club Course Review
Sandwell Park Golf Club is a delightful Harry Colt heathland treat a mere stone's throw from J1 of the M5 in the West Midlands
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Lanark Golf Club Course Review
With the club founded in 1851, golf has been played on the same moorland at Lanark for 160 years
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
North Foreland Golf Club Main Course Review
North Foreland Golf Club's fine Main course works its way down to the chalk cliffs near Broadstairs a number of times
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Broadway Golf Club Course Review
Broadway Golf Club is a hilltop beauty on the border between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire where fine views complement a hugely enjoyable layout
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
East Renfrewshire Golf Club Course Review
Scenic, inland course set over sweeping terrain providing a great example of James Braid's skill as a course designer
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Cleveland Golf Club Course Review
A true links of real quality with a great heritage and a unique setting by the old Redcar steelworks
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Clevedon Golf Club Course Review
Clevedon delivers a strong test of golf as well as superb views over the Severn Estuary, South Wales and the Mendip Hills
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
East Devon Golf Club Course Review
East Devon Golf Club, above Budleigh Salterton on the south coast, serves up a glorious blend of heathland and clifftop golf
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published