I Finally Visit The South-West Ireland Club That Has Gone From Humble Origins To Worldwide Acclaim
Tucked away in the south-west corner of Ireland, roughly halfway between the County Kerry big-hitters at Waterville and Ballybunion, Dooks has been acquiring a cult following over the last few decades.
I was supposed to play it 30 years ago in the mid-1990s, but very sadly, around the time of the planned visit, the club secretary passed away and the course was closed for a day or two as a mark of respect. Somehow, I never made it back until April 2027!
The links was extended from nine to 18 holes under the guidance of renowned Irish course architect Eddie Hackett in the 1970s before Martin Hawtree's firm further lengthened and enhanced it, with the reworked layout opening in 2006.
Some of the green complexes are fascinating and testing, but a perhaps unique feature Hawtree bequeathed is that the 1st and 18th holes run side by side and parallel to each other (not uncommon) but in the same direction (distinctly uncommon).
Over the front nine, you play down to, and back from, the shore several times on holes that lift the spirits as you gaze across Dingle Bay to the Dingle Peninsula one way and over towards Macgillycuddy's Reeks and the only three mountains in Ireland over 3,300ft the other.
The majesty is mesmerising, with some of the best moments the mid-length par-3 4th along the beach, the elevated tee on the par-5 6th with its breathtaking vista, and the par-5 10th, which hugs the beach on the left before doglegging right late on.
Green fee: €260wd, €280we
Stats: par 71, 6,272 yards
(Prices correct at time of publication in September 2026)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.