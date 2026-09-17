I Finally Visit The South-West Ireland Club That Has Gone From Humble Origins To Worldwide Acclaim

Tucked away in the south-west corner of Ireland, roughly halfway between the County Kerry big-hitters at Waterville and Ballybunion, Dooks has been acquiring a cult following over the last few decades.

I was supposed to play it 30 years ago in the mid-1990s, but very sadly, around the time of the planned visit, the club secretary passed away and the course was closed for a day or two as a mark of respect. Somehow, I never made it back until April 2027!

The links was extended from nine to 18 holes under the guidance of renowned Irish course architect Eddie Hackett in the 1970s before Martin Hawtree's firm further lengthened and enhanced it, with the reworked layout opening in 2006.

Some of the green complexes are fascinating and testing, but a perhaps unique feature Hawtree bequeathed is that the 1st and 18th holes run side by side and parallel to each other (not uncommon) but in the same direction (distinctly uncommon).

There are many interesting - and challenging - green complexes at Dooks (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Over the front nine, you play down to, and back from, the shore several times on holes that lift the spirits as you gaze across Dingle Bay to the Dingle Peninsula one way and over towards Macgillycuddy's Reeks and the only three mountains in Ireland over 3,300ft the other.

On the front nine you play down and back away from the shore several times (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The majesty is mesmerising, with some of the best moments the mid-length par-3 4th along the beach, the elevated tee on the par-5 6th with its breathtaking vista, and the par-5 10th, which hugs the beach on the left before doglegging right late on.

Looking down on the rollercoaster 14th green at Dooks (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Green fee: €260wd, €280we

Stats: par 71, 6,272 yards



(Prices correct at time of publication in September 2026)