How Much It Will Cost You To Play All 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Courses In 2026 (And 2027)
Like the look of the three courses used during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and want to play them for yourself? Here's how much it would cost you...
There are plenty of bucket-list golf trips around the world, but perhaps none are as historic as the one you could replicate from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Scotland is the birthplace of golf and, if you were to venture to the tournament, which takes place on the East coast, you would find three of the country's best and iconic courses.
For the lucky professional golfers, celebrities, sports stars etc playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, they will be walking the fairways of St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
Both St Andrews and Carnoustie have hosted multiple Open Championships, while Kingsbarns has hosted an AIG Women's Open, as well as being ranked among the top 100 golf courses in the world.
We'd all love to pitch up and play these incredible venues, which is why it got us thinking... How much would it cost to play the three courses used at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
Well, after scouring through the various websites, we've found the answers to your questions.
Check out the full pricing below.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
St Andrews
*prices taken from websites and correct as of September 29th 2026
|
Dates
|
Green Fee
|
1st - 20th April 2026
|
£240
|
21st April - 18th October 2026
|
£355
|
19th - 31st October 2026
|
£250
|
1st November 2026 - 31st March 2027 (Fairway mats in use)
|
£180
Carnoustie
|
Dates
|
Green Fee
|
1st - 30th April 2026
|
£249
|
1st May - 31st October 2026
|
£360
|
29th March - 30th April 2027
|
£342
|
1st May - 31st October 2027
|
£450
Kingsbarns
|
Dates
|
Green Fee
|
1st May - 8th November 2026
|
£486
|
27th March - 30th Apr 2027
|
£430
|
1st May - 11 July 2027
|
£524
|
12th - 20th July 2027
|
£590
|
21st July - 7th November 2027
|
£524
In terms of the above, we've taken the green fees from the websites of the clubs and, because of how famous these courses are, you are going to have to book in advance to have a chance of securing a tee time.
However, as we found with St Andrews, there are a variety of different ways to get on the course, such as the renowned Old Course Ballot, whereby those visiting can enter two days before their intended play date.
Another way in which you can secure a tee time is by going through golf travel websites.
Not only can you secure a tee time at the Home of Golf, but often the deal will include another round at one of the seven courses St Andrews possesses.
Having a quick glance on the internet, we found a deal with one travel company that included one night and two rounds (Old Course and Torrance Course), which will set you back £481.
Moving to the Carnoustie's Championship Course which, unlike St Andrews, is closed during the winter months.
As of 2026, Carnoustie will cost you £249 in April, while May to October, which are the peak months, will set you back £360.
Currently, the venue does have a deal where you can play the Championship Course, Burnside Course and Buddon Course (within 3 consecutive days), for £349.50 during the month of April and £480 from May to October.
If you're looking to play the course that's regarded as the hardest on The Open Championship's rota, then the green fees are increasing for 2027, with the April price going to £342 and the May-October cost being £450.
Rounding out the final course is Kingsbarns which, like Carnoustie, is shut over the winter months, meaning the green fees run from March to November.
For 2026, May to November's green fees sat at £486, while 2027 will see an increase.
Although March and April will be £430, May onwards will be over £524, aside from Open Championship week, which takes place 12th - 20th July. A green fee during those days will be £590.
It's worth noting that Kingsbarns does offer the option of 'replay round within 7 days,' which offers a reduced rate to the main green fee.
For this year, that number is £292, while next April it's £260. From there, the non-Open week price is £315, while the Major week doesn't possess this option.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.