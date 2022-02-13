The Renaissance Club Course Review

Par 72, 6,746 yards

Slope 135

GM Verdict A thrilling and spectacular modern design running through and beside ancient woodland, along cliffs and over drystone walls

Favourite Hole The 8th, a demanding par 4 running up the slope to a beautifully sited, sloping green

Blessed with a fabulous and remarkably varied site between Muirfield and Archerfield Links, the Renaissance Club opened in 2008 and has staged the last three Scottish Opens. A fourth is scheduled for the week before the historic 150th Open Championship, a testimony to the challenge, set-up and facilities at this unique course.

FRONT NINE

The first hole has a lovely approach through the pines (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The course opens with two long par 4s and an early chance, or indeed requirement, to open the shoulders. These are followed by the first par 5 which heads left to right round around a stand of Scots pine.

The fourth hole at The Renaissance Club works its way to the right and up a slight slope (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Two more two-shotters complete an opening and indeed testing loop of five holes that take you back to the clubhouse.

Approaching the fifth green with the clubhouse beyond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 5th is actually the shortest of this opening quintet, but more likely than not it will be into any wind. The shortest hole on the course comes next, and then a long three-shotter leads you out away into a different world where the real fun begins.

Stroke Index 1, the eighth is a wonderful but super-tough par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 8th is an excellent and very demanding par 4 that plays even longer than its yardage and is protected by some perfectly placed bunkers.

An infinity green awaits at the lovely par-3 ninth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The front nine finishes in extremely pretty style with a medium-length par 3 that will test the putter from any distance.

BACK NINE

Looking back down on the scenic tenth green with the beautiful Firth of Forth beyond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 10th is a wonderfully sited par 4 that runs along the cliff edge and has no need for bunkers to defend it when it is all too easy to be distracted by the stunning views. Before continuing, it is worth taking the time to call in at the excellent halfway hut.

The short eleventh hole with the ninth green immediately beyond the wall (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The view down from the tee at the par-3 11th is yet another to get the camera working overtime, and it’s also a delightful hole that calls for a mid- to short-iron depending on the tee and the wind.

Run-offs are a feature at the Renaissance Club, such as here on the par-5 thirteenth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The next two run in opposite directions; a well-bunkered par 4 and a three-shotter that is frequently into the wind. There are no consecutive holes with the same par on the back nine where variety is very much to the fore. The par-4 14th and short 15th are again likely to be into the wind, but then hopes will rise on the long 16th that heads back in the opposite direction.

The pretty par-3 penultimate hole is played into a clearing in the trees (Image credit: Rob Smith)

You turn from home at the short 17th, an attractive hole where the primary consideration is carrying the deep bunker protecting the front.

At 461 yards from the white tee, the closing hole is a very testing end to the round (Image credit: Rob Smith)

As you would expect at a course that hosts top professional events, the final hole is very strong. It calls for a final long carry over an old drystone wall, before an encounter with another tricky green with quite severe run-offs.

Playing the course as a visitor is largely down to staying on site and/or taking up the One-Time Experience of sampling membership. More details are available by contacting the club direct. Regardless, this is an exceptional course and indeed golfing destination that should please all golfing enthusiasts. In an area packed with Top 100 and Next 100 courses, this compares

This was my second visit, and unusually for a course that has more than its fair share of instant wow-factor, it impressed me all the more this time round. It is a very strong part of the East Lothian treasure chest of golf - Scotland's Golf Coast - and the course is one that really should live long in the memory.