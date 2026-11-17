If you have ever walked to the first tee after a rough round, shoulders tight, swing thoughts swirling, dreading the feeling of topping one in front of strangers, you know how lonely golf can feel when your confidence is low. You tell yourself that every day is different, to forget the last scorecard, to just breathe. It is hard enough to do that at your home club. It is another thing entirely when your next outing is a week in Scotland, playing some of the world’s best and most challenging courses.

By the final day of my trip, standing on the first tee at Kingsbarns, I finally understood how to let that pressure go. The sun had come out, there was barely any wind, and I was about to play one of my favourite courses. I still wanted to play well, of course. Mostly, though, I remember thinking how glad I was just to be there. Earlier that week, though, at Carnoustie, I’d had a much harder time holding on to that feeling.

I’d been to Scotland to play some of these courses before on a Connoisseur Golf trip, and this time I had the honour of coming back and asked to host Connoisseur Golf’s 18th Autumn Invitational. I’d be teeing it up with people from all over the world, ticking off bucket-list courses together. My partner David joined me for part of the trip, which made it even more special. It meant a lot to me to be there as host, and I really wanted to play well.

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I’d taken a lesson before going to Scotland. My difficulties with my driver were well documented by then, and I wanted to give myself a chance. My handicap had come down, even though I hadn’t been playing regularly. I knew what was reasonable to expect of myself. Then I looked at the courses we were going to play and wanted a little more than that.

Carnoustie is a hard place to play yourself into form. My golf seemed to get worse with every hole, and the more I tried to work out what I was doing wrong, the less I took in where I was. My playing partners were patient with me. I wish I’d been a little more patient with myself.

The next day, at the Old Course, my playing partner Hugh encouraged me to hit my driver. I’d been taking irons off the tee because I was worried about embarrassing myself. By then I’d hit enough bad irons to know that wasn’t much of a plan either. So I took the driver out. By the end of the round, I was hitting it better and starting to score again.

Genelle Aldred hosted Connoisseur Golf’s 18th Autumn Invitational (Image credit: Conniosseur Golf/Campbell Donaldson)

The Old Course felt fairer to me than Carnoustie, even with bunkers seemingly everywhere. I was a few shots better than the last time I’d played it, which mattered to me when I came off the course. I already have to think quite hard to remember the score. I can much more easily remember how it felt to stand on the first tee and know I was getting to play it again.

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The Jubilee was new to me. Some of the shots are blind, and I’d love another go at it now I have a better idea of where to put the ball. Hugh plays golf at Adare Manor in Ireland and gave me a few pointers, and as we played, we talked about our partners, our hopes and dreams, all the things you can get onto when you have a few hours to walk and talk. I don’t know where else our paths would have crossed.

I’ve thought a bit about why I was so worried about playing badly in front of people. There have been times as a woman in golf when I’ve felt I had to show I belonged there, and I think I sometimes carry that feeling into rounds where nobody’s asking me to prove anything. Most of the people I play with are thinking about their own next shot. At Carnoustie, I was still thinking about mine several shots later.

(Image credit: Conniosseur Golf/Campbell Donaldson)

By the time we got to Kingsbarns, I was able to let a couple of scruffy opening holes be just that. My driver started working, and I enjoyed the round even more. I’d managed to forget how difficult I found the approach shot at the 18th. That came back to me fairly quickly with a 7-iron that landed a yard short and rolled back down the hill!

I came home with my driver in better shape, which was something I’d hoped for when I booked that lesson. The round I’ve thought about most since, though, is the Jubilee. I couldn’t tell you how I played every hole. I can tell you what Hugh and I talked about on the way back in and the sun broke out over St Andrews after a drizzly start. Next time I get to play a course I’ve always wanted to play, I’d like to leave a bit more room for that kind of day, whatever shape my golf is in when I get there.

(Image credit: Conniosseur Golf / Campbell Donaldson)

So the next time you’re standing on an intimidating first tee, whether it’s a bucket-list links or a nerve-wracking club competition, try to drop the need to prove you belong there. Pull the driver if you want to hit it, accept that bad shots will happen, and focus on the company rather than your swing mechanics. You’ll rarely remember the exact number you wrote on the card, so make sure you enjoy the walk, the conversation, and the view.

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