While golf is now widely regarded as a beneficial activity to engage in from a health perspective, there are still plenty of people who scoff at the idea that golf counts as exercise and question how healthy a pursuit it actually is. Well, those people are objectively wrong.

Clearly, walking around carrying a golf bag isn’t bad for you, and using a push or electric trolley still means you’re walking seven or eight kilometres, but the action of playing itself adds to the benefits.

Below, we list eight benefits of playing golf. Some of them are more unexpected than others, but they’re all good news in their own right.

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Calorie burn

If you carry your golf bag, you could burn up to 2,000 calories over 18 holes (if the course is hilly - it will be more like 1,500 if it’s flat). If you push your golf bag, you can still burn comfortably in excess of 1,000 calories and even riding in a golf cart can burn between 600-800.

When you consider calorie deficit is the most effective way to lose weight, and adults need somewhere between 2,000 and 2,500 calories a day without exercise to stay as they are, you start to see how beneficial golf can be.

Step on it

Health experts constantly extoll the merits of taking 10,000 steps a day. It is good for heart health, disease prevention, bone density and muscle and joint health. During a round of golf, you’ll take anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 steps, and that’s not including your other activity throughout the course of the day.

Walking this distance keeps your heart constantly in zone two, which provides benefits without the joint strain of something like running.

Golf is perhaps the best way to get your steps in (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Increased life expectancy

The Karolinska Institute in Sweden ran a comprehensive study in 2008, which analysed over 300,000 golfers. The conclusion? Golfers have a 40% lower mortality rate compared with non-golfers of the same age and gender. This means an increased life expectancy of about five years. Not bad for doing something that you love!

Brain and memory maintenance

While you’re out on the fairways, you’re constantly employing visual-spatial processing – in other words, where am I, what am I looking at and where are objects in relation to me? – assessing risk, employing strategy and utilising fine motor control.

You do this when you choose clubs, read greens, pick clubs and shot types based on wind and more. This stimulates neural pathways in the hippocampus, which helps keep your mind sharp and helps counter age-related cognitive decline.

Core stability

The golf swing brings together many different body elements and movements, which operate in unison. It engages your core, glutes, oblique muscles and spine in a dynamic motion that builds core strength, balance and balance control. These can reduce fall risk as you age.

The act of swinging is good for your body (Image credit: Future)

Vision preservation

In this day and age, it’s very easy to find yourself staring at a screen all day, staring at a smaller screen when you’re taking a break from that and then staring at a bigger screen in the evening. Often, you’ll be looking at your phone while you’re watching TV, too.

These activities lock our eyes at a fixed, closed distance for hours. The natural tracking of golf - switching from looking at the ball at address to following a shot 200+ yards in the distance – is good for the eye muscles and helps sharpen depth perception.

Natural light

Spending somewhere in the region of four hours outside in natural light helps regulate melatonin production, which is good for sleep quality, and there are added benefits when you’re playing in sunlight. This boosts your natural vitamin D levels, which helps support bone density, immune health and mood balance.

Mental health

Any physical activity that takes place in a natural, outdoor environment is labelled as ‘green exercise’ by psychologists. According to research, processing natural green landscapes and open spaces lowers cortisol levels, otherwise known as the stress hormone.

Green exercise reduces blood pressure faster than indoor workouts. Golf is also a great tool to avoid isolation, which is supposedly as harmful long-term as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. The conversational and social aspect of golf is an effective defence against chronic daily stress.