I was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, right on the Sussex border, but as I've lived much of my adult life in the latter I've played far more courses there, including all the best golf courses in Sussex – 79 vs 49 in Kent.

That former figure surprised me a little as it's more than the number of clubs affiliated to Sussex County Golf, but sadly, 11 that I have played are now closed (mostly nine-holers), while some clubs have two courses and others are not affiliated.

Anyway, I digress, but this does mean that I still have considerably more Kent courses to tick off than Sussex ones, hence my June 2026 trip with colleague Rob Smith to make my debuts at Sene Valley and Lydd, not a million miles from the famous Kent Open Championship triumvirate of Royal St George's, Royal Cinque Ports and Prince's.

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Sene Valley ranks among Kent's oldest clubs dating back to 1888 (via one or two name changes along the way); Lydd among the newest, having arrived in the 1990s.

A back nine to remember

Today’s layout at Sene Valley, set on downland above Hythe and the coast, was created by Henry Cotton in the mid-1960s and Rob and I tackled it on a sweltering day before such days really became de rigueur in summer 2026.

The opening trio plays down from and back up to the clubhouse via the pretty par-3 2nd at the bottom before you venture further out from the 4th to the 7th. The 5th is a lovely short par 4 across a sideslope past some beautiful houses, while the climb to the high point on the 7th is via a hog’s back fairway to a very linksy-feeling green site. The views from here are magnificent.

The views from the linksy-feeling 7th green at Sene Valley are wonderful (Image credit: Wild Hour Photography)

The course takes on a different character from the moment you turn right after the drive on the testing dogleg-right 10th. This hole really has something about it, a 452-yarder demanding a daunting carry over a wide dip with a long club for most, and a lay-up must surely be the prudent option on many occasions.

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The view facing you as you prepare to hit your approach on the daunting par-4 10th (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The signature 11th is a tight-as-they-come short par 3 that wouldn’t look out of place on a Portuguese or Spanish course. There is simply no good miss here.

You then drop down for four interesting, rollercoaster holes on the lower level before climbing a little on the excellent par-3 16th where a tree-trunk bench sits behind the tee, and then climbing a lot on the short par-4 17th. That climb alone meant the post-round refreshments were very welcome indeed on a scorching day.

A quick breather on the 16th tee at Sene Valley before the final run for home (Image credit: Rob Smith)

“After the long dogleg-right 10th, the signature 11th at Sene Valley is a ‘tight as they come' short par 4 with no good miss”

Water, doglegs and big greens

After driving down to the Littlestone Hotel in New Romney and watching the snoozefest that was the England-Ghana World Cup game, we retired early, safe in the knowledge we would barely see a hill of any kind at Lydd next morning.

What we would see was plenty of water in the form of ponds, waterways and ditches, more of which in a moment.

Before that, while we didn’t have time on this trip, you really should play Littlestone – or both courses at Littlestone – while in this neck of the woods. The club here also dates back to 1888 and while the Championship links eases you in gently, it finishes with a bang.

The 16th is a long, tough par 4 that turns gently left and up to the green; the 17th is perhaps the toughest of four strong par 3s playing across a gentle valley to a green protected by bunkers and mounds; and the par-5 18th is definitely a chance but must still be treated with respect.

The shorter Warren course starts with a long par 4, but there are then many shorter ones to tempt you into (sometimes unwise) attack depending on wind direction.

The challenging par-3 17th at Littlestone (Image credit: Getty Images)

The young course at Lydd presents a different challenge thanks to the aforementioned water, a preponderance of doglegs to varying degrees and often quite big greens.

That water comes into play right from the start, where the seemingly short, generous opener takes on a slightly different character once you realise that anything leaking left is going to result in an early penalty area drop. Do you attack or err on the side of caution if the pull is your miss when really going for it?

Water, doglegs and big greens rank among the course's main defences at Lydd (Image credit: Lydd Golf Club)

After a run of strong holes, things ramp up a notch on the 5th, a longish dogleg-right where water both sides really sharpens your focus as you turn the corner. The shorter 6th turns the other way – sharply – with a big bunker short-left looming into view as you make the turn.

There’s a big sloping green on 10 as you kick off the back nine on a mid-length par 3, with the 442-yard 12th then serving up one of the most testing drives on the course into the wind, with water pinching in both sides at driving distance before the hole turns right, making you wonder about laying up and leaving a very long second.

Looking across the 9th green towards the clubhouse at Lydd (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

I spurned that notion, knocked it in the water and made a very good bogey thanks to holing a long putt from the rock-hard fairway.

The final run for home is testing, with the drive on 16 particularly awkward over a reedy pond as the holes turns gently left. Erring too far right as a precaution will make the approach angle much trickier.

I came away thinking you can play this course two ways – adopt a cautious strategy to take the trouble out of play, or just keep blasting away and take whatever comes!

Sene Valley

Par 71, 6,232 yards

Green fee: £57.50wd, £62.50we; twilight £27.50-£32.50

Lydd

Par 71, 6,596 yards

Green fee: £38wd, £45we; twilight/dusk £25-£30

Littlestone (Championship)

Par 71, 6,433 yards

Green fee: £120-£160

Stay

Littlestone Hotel

Littlestone, New Romney, TN28 8LN

W: littlestonehotel.com



(Prices correct at time of publication in October 2026)