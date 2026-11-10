The Perfect Parkland Complement To The Kingdom Of Kerry’s Top-Class Links Courses

When discussion turns to Ireland's most beautiful landscapes, the county of Kerry stands tall. This is ‘The Kingdom', after all. Mountains, lakes, valleys, ocean – even the sky feels a richer shade of blue.

It is a county renowned for its top-class links golf courses both old and new, with Ballybunion's Old course, Tralee and Waterville all inside the top 50 of our UK&I Top 100 course rankings.

One of the county's vast peninsulas – there are five, sliding out into the Atlantic – is called Iveragh, and it is home to a famous 180km scenic drive, known as the Ring of Kerry. Along this route, seven kilometres west of the town of Kenmare, is a golf club of the same name, offering parkland golf with heathland flourishes.

From its hillsides and curving fairways, there are views that spill across Kenmare Bay to the Caha Mountains, with the Greenane Islands dotted throughout the water. The golf club opened in 1998, at a time when Ireland's cache of courses was growing rapidly.

It was designed by Eddie Hackett, who, aged 86, died during the course's construction. It leaves a poignancy of sorts, for this is the man who created so many Irish courses and who believed that the land dictated the design, not the designer.

Hillside happiness

That is certainly true at Ring of Kerry, where its vitality springs directly from the hillsides. Holes curve and swell, rise and fall, bounding their way over the slopes. Catch the hill on the par-5 11th and your tee shot could run for 300 yards; land short of some greens and the ball will be returned to you.

This is adventurous, fun golf and the constant movement means you can always expect the unexpected. The slopes, trees and pretty water features will keep you on your toes so you must navigate holes with caution, but please do so with a bounce in your step.

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Looking back down the 17th hole at Ring of Kerry (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The power of threes

Of the four big downhill holes, the Stroke Index 7, par-3 13th sneaks the title of signature hole. It measures 210 yards, with views over the islands on full display, and the green below looking ominously sloped and defended.

It is a sensational shot to play, and even better when your ball soars high and lands on the green. All four par 3s are impressive, and the 18th perfectly encapsulates what Ring of Kerry is all about, with its flowers, water, shapes and drama.

The course has been quiet for a few years, but under new ownership it is back to its best. Perhaps, you can use your round to discover not only a quality game of golf, but also the beauty of The Kingdom – very much as Eddie Hackett would have intended.

● Essentials

Greenane, Templenoe, Co. Kerry, V93 AK85

Stats: par 73, 6,317 yards

Green fees: €110-€180



(prices correct at time of publication in November 2026)