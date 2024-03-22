Why Under Armour's New Patron's Golf Collection Is The Perfect Nod To The Masters

The Masters usually signals the start of the golf season, with the world's elite heading to Augusta National and the first men's Major of the year. It's an exciting time and, whenever The Masters is near, you can guarantee that brands are going to celebrate it in some sort of way.

Whether it's limited edition products, or colorways associated with the tournament, manufacturers deliver in spades when the big events occur. In the case of Under Armour, we have seen just that, as the company have released special edition apparel and golf shoes that are inspired by The Masters, specifically the pimento cheese sandwich, one of the many food items served at Augusta National.

Clothing

Under Armour Playoff 3.0 Patrons Golf Polo

Now $69.95 Featuring an embroidered pimento cheese sandwich, the UA Playoff 3.0 has all the aspects of their excellent performing polo shirt, with green, yellow and white tipping details on the collar and sleeves providing a minimalist and simple look.

Under Armour Essential Fleece Patrons Golf Hoodie

Now $64.95 Personally, we think this is the most stylish garment out of the Patrons range, with the Essential Fleece Hoodie made up of an ultra-soft, midweight cotton-blend and a brushed interior for added warmth.

Under Armour Drive Patrons Golf Bucket Hat

Now $39.95 A bucket hat often divides opinion on the course, but this stylish headgear is decked out in the green we associate with The Masters. Providing UPF 50+ protection, it is made of 100% cotton for excellent comfort.

Under Armour Playoff Patrons Golf T-Shirt

Now $39.95 The final clothing item is the Playoff Patrons Golf T-Shirt, which comes in a loose fit sizing and features the pimento cheese graphic on the back and front. A great addition that can be worn for The Masters and beyond.

Under Armour are known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts money can buy and, with this particular makeover, the Playoff 3.0 has been given a redesign for The Masters.

As mentioned, the inspiration behind the look is the pimento cheese sandwich, which we see embroidered on the left side of the chest. Along with that detail, there are further small and subtle aspects, such as the green, yellow and white tipping details on the collar and sleeves.

Moving on to the hoodie, which we think is the most stylish garment out of the Patrons range. Having tested Under Armour hoodies previously, we know the company make some of the best on the market and, with this look, it only heightens the appeal further. Constructed of an ultra-soft, midweight cotton-blend fleece with a brushed interior for added warmth, it has a lightweight and soft feel that many are sure to adore.

The last few clothing items in the range are the bucket hat and T-Shirt. The bucket hat has a UA raised patch logo on front and the iconic embroidered pimento cheese sandwich on the back, with an Augusta green running round the top of it. Along with the bucket hat, the T-Shirt has yet more cheesiness on it, with a graphic on the back. Featuring a ribbed collar and loose fit, it should suit a wide range of golf fans.

SHOES

Under Armour Drive Pro Patrons Golf Shoes

Now $169.99 Decked out in the white, gold and green colors that are famously associated with The Masters, not only are these shoes extremely stylish, but their performance is exceptional, with new technology added to increase the shelf-appeal further. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/under-armour-drive-pro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour Phantom Patrons Golf Shoes

Now $139.99 We are yet to test these shoes but watch this space!

Both these shoes look stunning in the green, yellow and white colorways of The Masters, with a spiked and spikeless version of the best Under Armour golf shoes available to purchase ahead of the tournament.

Beginning with the Masters-themed UA Drive Pro, which we ranked as one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market. Under Armour have redesigned and rebuilt this model from the ground up, with it now featuring a new Swing Support System that covers everything from traction to the midsole.

Speaking of the midsole, there is a new HOVR midsole that combines soft materials on the medial side of the foot, as well as firmer, more supportive materials on the lateral side. This, combined with a comprehensive and well-designed new traction system, only maximises the performance further.

If the spiked model isn't for you, then perhaps one of the best spikeless golf shoes is more up your street, with the UA Phantom also receiving a Masters-inspired makeover. Featuring green on the sole, there are further green lashes on the outer and midsole, with an Under Armour logo present surrounded by a yellow lining.

Under Armour make some of the most comfortable golf shoes money can buy and, thanks to a breathable SpeedForm 2.0 sockliner and HOVR cushioning, this certainly appears to be the case here. What's more, the knitted upper provides breathability, whilst the lightweight membrane means a weight of just 12.3 ounces.