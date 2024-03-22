Are These The Best Masters Themed Golf Shoes Of 2024?
The Masters is on the horizon, with golf brands releasing special edition models before the big day. In Under Armour's case, these golf shoes may be the best we have seen
The Masters is one of the biggest golf events on the planet, with viewers tuning in all around the world to watch the best golfers on earth tackle Augusta National. It's a special tournament and, consequently, manufacturers release special equipment to symbolize it.
Already, we have seen Nike releasing a Masters special edition of their Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes, with other brands set to do the same in the run-up to the big event on the week of the 8th April 2024.
One of those is Under Armour, who just revealed their UA Patron’s Golf Collection that is inspired by The Masters, with eye-catching apparel and footwear drawing inspiration from the legendary Pimento Cheese Sandwich that is served at Augusta National. Personally, we think the main stand-outs are the UA Drive Pro Patrons Golf Shoes and, below, you can grab a pair for yourself!
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-drive-pro-patrons-golf-shoes-white-silt-classic-green" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Patrons Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's GolfLand
Now $169.99
Decked out in the white, gold and green colors that are famously associated with The Masters, not only are these shoes extremely stylish, but their performance is exceptional, with new technology added to increase the shelf-appeal further.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/under-armour-drive-pro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe Review
Having tested this golf shoe previously, we know that it ranks as one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market, with Under Armour redesigning and rebuilding this model from the ground up alongside world renowned bio-mechanist JJ Rivet, as well as the brand’s most high-profile Tour player, Jordan Spieth.
Beginning with the main standout, which is the Swing Support System. Covering everything from the traction and the midsole, all the way up to a new lacing system developed by the Under Armour team, it works faultlessly to keep the foot planted on the ground while offering the support it needs to move in the shoe.
Sitting amongst the best Under Armour golf shoes money can buy, the UA Drive Pro has seen some new additions. These include a new HOVR midsole, which combines soft materials on the medial side of the foot, as well as firmer, more supportive materials on the lateral side. They have even included nine spikes on each sole, as the comprehensive and well-designed new traction system only maximises the performance further.
Lastly, we felt that the UA Drive Pro is a classic-looking spiked golf shoe and, with the addition of The Masters colorways on the sole, outer sole and midsole, it only heightens the appeal of what is very good looking shoe.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Along with the shoes, Under Armour have released Masters inspired T-shirts, polos, hoodies, bucket hat and even running shoes, with Spieth set to be donning the apparel throughout the week at Augusta National. Under Armour have even mentioned that the collection comes with an "exclusive sticker pack for golfers to show off their passion for the first Major of the year and the history of the tournament."
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-drive-pro-patrons-golf-shoes-white-silt-classic-green" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Patrons Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's GolfLand
Now $169.99
Get your hands on one of the most stylish special edition golf shoes we have ever seen, with Under Armour's Pro Patrons Golf Shoes providing style and incredible grip.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/under-armour-drive-pro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe Review
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
I Own 19 Pairs Of Golf Shoes But These Nike Jordan's Might Be My New Favorites
I own a lot of golf shoes but some new Jordan Low 1's might have gone to the top of the list of late!
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Forget The Amazon Spring Sale! Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On PGA TOUR Superstore
Amazon has always been the go to for sales but don't overlook places like the PGA Superstore. Check out 9 great deals below!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Need To Re-Stock Your Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are The 11 Best Amazon Spring Sale Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls on Amazon and elsewhere.
By David Usher Published
-
Remember Brooks Koepka's Masters Themed Golf Shoes? Well, Amazingly You Can Still Buy Them
Only a few remain, but you can still snag Brooks Koepka's limited edition Masters themed golf shoes
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Be Quick! This Five Star Golf Watch Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price In Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Grab the Garmin Approach S42 at its lowest ever price this Amazon Big Spring Sale; it's now 33% off and under $200 for the very first time
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Titleist Pro V1 Is Our Favorite Golf Ball And You Can Stock Up With This Amazing 4 For 3 Deal
Looking to stock up for the upcoming golf season? We've taken a look through PGA TOUR Superstore and noticed our favorite golf ball is on offer!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Looking For A New Putting Mat? One Of Our Favorites Is Now Under $100
Putting mats can save you shots on the golf course and, currently, you can buy one of our favorites for under $100
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ping S159 vs Titleist Vokey SM10 Wedges: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We put two of the best wedges of 2024 up against each other to see which one comes out on top
By Sam De'Ath Published