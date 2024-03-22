Are These The Best Masters Themed Golf Shoes Of 2024?

The Masters is one of the biggest golf events on the planet, with viewers tuning in all around the world to watch the best golfers on earth tackle Augusta National. It's a special tournament and, consequently, manufacturers release special equipment to symbolize it.

Already, we have seen Nike releasing a Masters special edition of their Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes, with other brands set to do the same in the run-up to the big event on the week of the 8th April 2024.

One of those is Under Armour, who just revealed their UA Patron’s Golf Collection that is inspired by The Masters, with eye-catching apparel and footwear drawing inspiration from the legendary Pimento Cheese Sandwich that is served at Augusta National. Personally, we think the main stand-outs are the UA Drive Pro Patrons Golf Shoes and, below, you can grab a pair for yourself!

Now $169.99 Decked out in the white, gold and green colors that are famously associated with The Masters, not only are these shoes extremely stylish, but their performance is exceptional, with new technology added to increase the shelf-appeal further.

Having tested this golf shoe previously, we know that it ranks as one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market, with Under Armour redesigning and rebuilding this model from the ground up alongside world renowned bio-mechanist JJ Rivet, as well as the brand’s most high-profile Tour player, Jordan Spieth.

Beginning with the main standout, which is the Swing Support System. Covering everything from the traction and the midsole, all the way up to a new lacing system developed by the Under Armour team, it works faultlessly to keep the foot planted on the ground while offering the support it needs to move in the shoe.

Sitting amongst the best Under Armour golf shoes money can buy, the UA Drive Pro has seen some new additions. These include a new HOVR midsole, which combines soft materials on the medial side of the foot, as well as firmer, more supportive materials on the lateral side. They have even included nine spikes on each sole, as the comprehensive and well-designed new traction system only maximises the performance further.

Lastly, we felt that the UA Drive Pro is a classic-looking spiked golf shoe and, with the addition of The Masters colorways on the sole, outer sole and midsole, it only heightens the appeal of what is very good looking shoe.

Along with the shoes, Under Armour have released Masters inspired T-shirts, polos, hoodies, bucket hat and even running shoes, with Spieth set to be donning the apparel throughout the week at Augusta National. Under Armour have even mentioned that the collection comes with an "exclusive sticker pack for golfers to show off their passion for the first Major of the year and the history of the tournament."