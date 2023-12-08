We Found 7 Great Deals On FootJoy Golf Shoes With Up To 50% Off
It's the ideal time of year for grabbing some bargains, so check out these 7 deals we found on FootJoy golf shoes
When you think of the best golf shoes the name FootJoy is usually at the forefront. You'll find more FootJoy shoes on Tour than any other brand and they offer something for every style and every budget. As such we've reviewed countless different FootJoy shoes and they never disappoint. When it comes to quality, style and comfort FootJoy are always at the forefront. And because they release so many lines of shoe each year, there are always bargains to be had on the outgoing range.
FootJoy feature prominently in all of our guides to the best shoes. From the best golf shoes for walking to the best winter golf shoes or even the best golf shoes for wide feet, FootJoy will usually be in the mix because from our testing the performance has been right at the top of the market.
You would think then that these shoes come with premium prices and for new models, this is usually the case but you can occasionally find a good deal. Now is that time with retailer Carl's Golfland currently offering some excellent deals on FootJoy shoes. Here are 7 that caught our eye with as much as 50% off.
FootJoy Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe | $105 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $179.95 Now $74.99
FootJoy has done it yet again, combining comfort, swing-specific performance and a cutting edge BOA lacing system to optimize the fit to ensure golfers can walk and play without distraction.
Read our full Footjoy Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe review
FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoe | $50 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $199.95 Now $149.95
A subtle yet sophisticated pair that will add a touch of class to your outfit. Provides noteworthy grip and stability while being comfortable enough to go 18 holes without feeling any foot fatigue.
It is a cleated shoe, so the VersaTrax+ pattern combines with nine Pulsar low profile cleats to provide impressive grip. Even when testing on a damp morning, at no point did our feet slide laterally or give way.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Shoe Review
FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe | $50 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $199.95 Now $149.95
A golf shoe worn by some of the world's best, the Tarlow is an outstanding golf shoe that performs at the highest level, whilst also offering a modern take on a classic golf shoe design. If you have an important or special round of golf coming up, these are the shoes to wear for it.
We found the shoe to be excellently comfortable thanks to the soft, supple sheepskin linings, and importantly it didn't cause any uncomfortable rubbing or blisters either, which has often occurred when we have taken shoes right out of the box and onto the golf course.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoe | $50 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $199.95 Now $149.95
In its three color options, Flint provides the perfect solution for the golfer wanting to look like the pros in a shoe that performs out on the course. It’s stylish, stable, comfortable and easy to keep clean. The premium price may be a stumbling block, but you’ll struggle to find a better looking pair of shoes on the market this year.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe | $30 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $129.95 Now $99.95
FootJoy has raised the bar with a sporty, athletic design that offers superb on course performance. The Fuel is one of the brand’s most versatile options that looks great both on and off the course.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe | $70 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $169.95 Now $99.95
An exciting new take on the famous Pro SL silhouette. The new upper provides a much lighter and breathable golf shoe while also enhancing the overall looks. Topped off with a proven outsole and plenty of cushioning, FootJoy has made a great golf shoe even better.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoe | $60 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $119.95 Now $59.95
A wonderful looking shoe that is lightweight and a breeze to walk in. However, the material in damp or wet conditions marks too easily for our liking so should be exclusively worn when conditions are dry.
Read our full FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoe Review
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
