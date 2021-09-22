Katie Dawkins takes the FootJoy Women's Flex XP Shoes out on course for a thorough test of comfort, grip and practicality.

FootJoy Women’s Flex XP Golf Shoe Review

The first thing worth noting about the FootJoy Women’s Flex XP shoes is that they are fantastic to look at.

Alongside this, they are extremely versatile as a shoe and the colour options are divine, pictured here in Mint. FootJoy has done a great job at creating a shoe that could be mistaken as a running shoe.

They are light as a feather and actually keep your feet dry even in the wettest of conditions.

The biggest downside to them is that they seem to soak up the tiniest speck of mud when wet into the woven exterior. Any wetness marks the shoes so by the end of the round they can have a tinge of brown in places.

However, what is massively impressive is when, as a last resort, we put them in the washing machine on a cold wash and they came out looking like new. Yet still maintained their ability to keep the golfers feet dry.

These are more a summer shoe because they probably wouldn’t withstand a wash after every use. This element also relies heavily on the golfer remembering to actually wash the shoes after the last round.

In a busy world this may be forgotten resulting in grubby footwear on the 1st tee every so often. Not ideal.

The range of colours (Mint, Pink, Charcoal, Camo Blue) is very appealing and the Camo Blue pattern is especially eye catching and would match many different outfits.

This is what a golfer wants, a shoe that will match with a wide range of other clothes in the wardrobe. They aren’t the most affordable and perhaps this is a bit much for a shoe that would need to be kept for dry conditions or washed after each wear.

They do seem to feel like they come up large sizing wise – these felt wide though it states they are a medium width, they also rubbed to begin with at the top of the heel where they have a sock style opening.

After a few rounds they were incredibly comfortable, but there was a need for plasters during and after their first outing – not something we’ve experienced much with FootJoy shoes in the past.

Utilising their 30-day free returns policy is a must and perhaps if unsure, ordering your usual size as well as half a size smaller. This service in itself is very impressive and will mean you get that perfect fit. The fitting guidelines on the website are extremely helpful.