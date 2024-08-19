We Already Love Nike's Iconic Sneaker Range And It's Now Even Better With These 2 New Colorways

Two of Nike's best golf shoes have seen new colors added to their range and we love them both

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's no secret that, at Golf Monthly, we love Nike golf shoes, with the footwear, arguably, up there with some of the most stylish golf items you can purchase for your game. Not to mention the performance, it seems every time we test a pair of Nike shoes they get very high ratings.

If you were to take a look at our best golf sneakers and best casual golf shoes' guides, Nike features heavily and two of our favorite designs at the moment are the Air Max 1 '86 OG G and the Air Pegasus '89 G shoes, both of which have new colors which we tested and absolutely love.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike Now $160

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike
Now $160

Now available in a 'wolf grey, white, bright cactus and black colorway', this already stylish golf shoe looks even better, with the versatility of the '86 OG G one of the best money can buy.

Read our full Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G Golf Shoe Review

Price comparison: $159.99 at Carl's Golf Land

View Deal
Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe | Available at Nike Now $120

Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe | Available at Nike
Now $120

It's not just the model above that has received a new colorway, as the Pegasus '89 is now sporting a 'wolf grey' look. Like the '86, this model provides great on and off course style and draws inspiration from Nike's famous running shoe.

Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe Review

Price comparison: $135 at Golf Poser

View Deal

In regards to the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G Golf Shoe, , a shoe I actually tested a while ago now, the brand has introduced dashes of yellow on the heel, toe and the upper, creating a premium look that matches the minimalist colors already available of light blue, blue, orange, all black and all white offerings.

Along with the aesthetics, the new colorway keeps the large Air unit underneath, whilst the water-resistant synthetic upper is also present. What's more, Nike's new traction pattern remains in this model, with an eye-catching black and white sole also featuring the stylish yellow at the toe of the '86 OG G.

Performance-wise, there is plenty of padding around the heel and a full-length foam midsole that, after one wear, started to mold to our feet becoming one of the most comfortable golf shoes our tester has worn. One slight negative is that with the Air unit it does feel like the heel is slightly off the floor but, after a few rounds, you do get used to it.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

As well as the '86 OG G, the Air Pegasus '89 G has also received a stylish new colorway, as Nike have opted for a minimalist 'wolf grey' look that will suit a wide variety of styles.

Already, you can grab the Pegasus '89 G for a great price and it's only just outside the best budget golf shoes category. Sitting fractionally over the $100 mark, it's available in a variety of colors but the new grey and light blue is perhaps our favorite of the range.

Like the '86 OG G, the overall fit is slightly narrow, which is a theme amongst Nike shoes, but what you do get is one of the brand's classic silhouettes. Based on the running shoe, there is now wet rubber traction that delivers superb multi-directional grip on all types of terrain, with suede being used in various places across the shoe, including the Nike swoosh on either side. This gives it a really versatile look that can easily be worn away from the course, not just on it.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Both these models are available in men's and women's sizes, ranging from 3 -16 for the men and 5 - 17.5 for the women. Also, the Air Max 1 '86 OG G and Air Pegasus '89 G feature the technology that you see in the best spikeless golf shoes.

Throughout the past few years, we have seen both models receive makeovers when events like The Open and Ryder Cup have been on and, with the new color choices, it only heightens their offering of a premium, versatile golf shoe.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

