We Already Love Nike's Iconic Sneaker Range And It's Now Even Better With These 2 New Colorways

It's no secret that, at Golf Monthly, we love Nike golf shoes, with the footwear, arguably, up there with some of the most stylish golf items you can purchase for your game. Not to mention the performance, it seems every time we test a pair of Nike shoes they get very high ratings.

If you were to take a look at our best golf sneakers and best casual golf shoes' guides, Nike features heavily and two of our favorite designs at the moment are the Air Max 1 '86 OG G and the Air Pegasus '89 G shoes, both of which have new colors which we tested and absolutely love.

In regards to the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G Golf Shoe, , a shoe I actually tested a while ago now, the brand has introduced dashes of yellow on the heel, toe and the upper, creating a premium look that matches the minimalist colors already available of light blue, blue, orange, all black and all white offerings.

Along with the aesthetics, the new colorway keeps the large Air unit underneath, whilst the water-resistant synthetic upper is also present. What's more, Nike's new traction pattern remains in this model, with an eye-catching black and white sole also featuring the stylish yellow at the toe of the '86 OG G.

Performance-wise, there is plenty of padding around the heel and a full-length foam midsole that, after one wear, started to mold to our feet becoming one of the most comfortable golf shoes our tester has worn. One slight negative is that with the Air unit it does feel like the heel is slightly off the floor but, after a few rounds, you do get used to it.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

As well as the '86 OG G, the Air Pegasus '89 G has also received a stylish new colorway, as Nike have opted for a minimalist 'wolf grey' look that will suit a wide variety of styles.

Already, you can grab the Pegasus '89 G for a great price and it's only just outside the best budget golf shoes category. Sitting fractionally over the $100 mark, it's available in a variety of colors but the new grey and light blue is perhaps our favorite of the range.

Like the '86 OG G, the overall fit is slightly narrow, which is a theme amongst Nike shoes, but what you do get is one of the brand's classic silhouettes. Based on the running shoe, there is now wet rubber traction that delivers superb multi-directional grip on all types of terrain, with suede being used in various places across the shoe, including the Nike swoosh on either side. This gives it a really versatile look that can easily be worn away from the course, not just on it.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Both these models are available in men's and women's sizes, ranging from 3 -16 for the men and 5 - 17.5 for the women. Also, the Air Max 1 '86 OG G and Air Pegasus '89 G feature the technology that you see in the best spikeless golf shoes.

Throughout the past few years, we have seen both models receive makeovers when events like The Open and Ryder Cup have been on and, with the new color choices, it only heightens their offering of a premium, versatile golf shoe.