2024 Nike Open Golf Shoes Unveiled - Here Is How To Get Them
As the final men's Major of 2024 hones into view, Nike have produced their final special edition golf shoes celebrating the oldest tournament in professional golf
If you didn't know by now, we are big fans of golf shoes! Okay, they may just be footwear but, especially in this modern era, there are many, many different types of models that range from spiked, spikeless and even sneakers.
Ranging in dark and light colorways, occasionally brands will release special editions of their best golf shoes, with one of those being Nike who, over the past few years, have provided users with limited edition footwear surrounding the Major golf events...
In 2024, Nike have honored the PGA Championship and US Open venue courses in Kentucky and North Carolina, and now, heading into Royal Troon and the oldest Major in golf, The Open Championship, it seems that they've done it again, as three of the best Nike golf shoes have received a makeover ahead of the 152nd edition of the tournament.
Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG Golf Shoes - The Open 2024 | Coming soon at Nike
Now $140
Stunning looks and incredible on/off course versatility is all packaged up in a comfortable and grippy golf shoe that will keep sneaker enthusiasts and golfers alike very happy indeed.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG Golf Shoe Review
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoes - The Open 2024 | Coming soon at Nike
Now $190
The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 golf shoe is one of the best all-round golf shoes you'll find. The comfort and stability on offer out of the box is outstanding and the fresh, modern styling really catches our eye.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes - The Open 2024 | Coming soon at Nike
Now $210
When we tested the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 we thought it was one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department, the performance was excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks - Nike has absolutely nailed it here.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
As we saw at the three men's Majors, the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 and Air Pegasus '89 are the models of choice for the redesign and, like the Masters, PGA Championship and US Open, you can expect the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka to be donning them on the South Ayrshire coast.
So, how have Nike redesigned these shoes? Well, as the images below show, there is a nod to Scotland via the tartan print at the rear on the heel of the shoes, with brown, grey and olive colors used throughout to produce, what we think, is a minimalist design that is still rather eye-catching.
Along with the colors, Nike have added little details, such as branding on the tongue, as well as a cartoon graphic of a wind-spitting cloud with the words 'blowing a hoolie' etched underneath it. This phrase is commonly used in Scotland and, as we know from Links courses and previous Open Championships, the wind usually plays a big part in deciding the winner of the event.
One final point is that, on the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2, the iconic Nike swoosh has also received a touch-up, once again seemingly in homage to the wind that blows through the Open courses.
Available at the official Nike website, as well as the likes of Carl's GolfLand, the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 models feature amongst the best spiked golf shoes on the market, whilst the Pegasus '89 will appeal to the sneaker golf shoe fan.
These shoes will be released on the 18th July, which just so happens to be the Thursday that The Open gets underway at Royal Troon, with prices set to be around the same as the previous Major iterations.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
