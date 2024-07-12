2024 Nike Open Golf Shoes Unveiled - Here Is How To Get Them

If you didn't know by now, we are big fans of golf shoes! Okay, they may just be footwear but, especially in this modern era, there are many, many different types of models that range from spiked, spikeless and even sneakers.

Ranging in dark and light colorways, occasionally brands will release special editions of their best golf shoes, with one of those being Nike who, over the past few years, have provided users with limited edition footwear surrounding the Major golf events...

In 2024, Nike have honored the PGA Championship and US Open venue courses in Kentucky and North Carolina, and now, heading into Royal Troon and the oldest Major in golf, The Open Championship, it seems that they've done it again, as three of the best Nike golf shoes have received a makeover ahead of the 152nd edition of the tournament.

As we saw at the three men's Majors, the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 and Air Pegasus '89 are the models of choice for the redesign and, like the Masters, PGA Championship and US Open, you can expect the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka to be donning them on the South Ayrshire coast.

So, how have Nike redesigned these shoes? Well, as the images below show, there is a nod to Scotland via the tartan print at the rear on the heel of the shoes, with brown, grey and olive colors used throughout to produce, what we think, is a minimalist design that is still rather eye-catching.

Along with the colors, Nike have added little details, such as branding on the tongue, as well as a cartoon graphic of a wind-spitting cloud with the words 'blowing a hoolie' etched underneath it. This phrase is commonly used in Scotland and, as we know from Links courses and previous Open Championships, the wind usually plays a big part in deciding the winner of the event.

One final point is that, on the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2, the iconic Nike swoosh has also received a touch-up, once again seemingly in homage to the wind that blows through the Open courses.

Available at the official Nike website, as well as the likes of Carl's GolfLand, the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 models feature amongst the best spiked golf shoes on the market, whilst the Pegasus '89 will appeal to the sneaker golf shoe fan.

These shoes will be released on the 18th July, which just so happens to be the Thursday that The Open gets underway at Royal Troon, with prices set to be around the same as the previous Major iterations.