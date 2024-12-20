Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red PNC Championship Scripting Revealed

Tiger and Charlie Woods take to the first tee at the PNC Championship for the fifth time as part of the field heading to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Tiger headlines a star-studded field that includes women's world No.1 Nelly Korda, ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam and six-time major winner Nick Faldo in Florida.

Team Woods have had a number of good finishes in the event, finishing in T5 back in 2023. However, given the PNC will be Tiger's first competitive event since the Open Championship at Troon in July, the onus could be on Charlie to spearhead the side given his excellent form at high school level.

Ahead of the event, Woods' clothing line Sun Day Red have released his outfit scripting for the three day event which you can see (and purchase) below! We will be testing out the range soon so watch this space for in-depth reviews, especially on the new Pioneer Cypress shoes.

(Image credit: Garrett Byrum)

Friday

Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Navy Visit Site Tiger will kick off the event wearing the navy version of the Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat from Sun Day Red to complement the blue/purple tones of his day one outfit. Sun Day Red Fairway Solid Polo - Purple Visit Site No thrills or spills with Tiger's polo shirt, instead opting for the simplicity of the Fairway Solid Polo in purple. This is a part of Sun day Red's Heritage Polo line, which is different from the TW Performance Polo line. Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Navy Visit Site Woods matches his hat with his pants, sporting the Dynam Classic pant in navy. While Tiger prefers the Classic cut, this pant is also available in a Slim variation. Sun Day Red 3D Tour Cashmere Crew - Charcoal Visit Site Even though the PNC is being held in Florida, the temperature can still take a dip given it's December. In preparation for the colder temperatures, Woods will be rocking the Charcoal colored 3D Tour Cashmere Crew jumper. Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - White/Silver Visit Site This will be the first public outing for Tiger's new shoe range, the Pioneer Cypress. Only just put on public sale, Sunday Red do currently offer two LE versions, which are selling quickly.

Saturday

Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Navy Visit Site If it ain't broke, don't fix it - or so they say. Woods will sport the navy adjustable Sun Day Red hat in both the pro-am and round one of the PNC Championship. Sunday Red Classic Stripe Polo - Medium Blue Visit Site The 15-time major winner will sport a medium blue Classic Stripe Polo on day two to continue the blue/purple theme he wore on the Friday. Again, this is a part of Sun day Red's Heritage Polo line as opposed to the TW Performance Polo line. Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Navy Visit Site Like his pants choice on the Friday, Tiger will wear the Navy version of the Dynam Classic Pant in the classic fit instead of the slim fit version. Sun Day Red 3D Tour Cashmere Crew - Navy Visit Site Plenty of blue for Tiger on Saturday, with the Navy Cashmere Crew jumper at hand in case of colder temperatures in Orlando. If the sun fails to show her face, Woods will be wearing all navy - Seve Ballesteros style! Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - White/Silver Visit Site It won't be navy head to toe however, with the White/Silver version of his Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes provided a splash of bright color on his fit despite the darker colors above.

Sunday

Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Black Visit Site To compliment his regular Sunday outfit, Woods will wear the same hat he wore on day one and two but in his signature black instead of navy. Sun Day Red 3D Knit Polo - Red Visit Site Woods will wear a red version of the Classic Stripe Polo he wore on the Saturday, but that particular version isn't available on general sale... yet. Instead, I've included the 3D Knit Polo from Sun Day Red which is close enough! Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Black Visit Site You know exactly what color his pants were going to be, didn't you. Tiger, like he always does, will wear black Dynam Classic Pants to compliment the classic red polo. Sun Day Red 3D Knit Lightweight Crew - Red Visit Site Again, Woods will be wearing a red version of the 3D Tour Cashmere Crew jumper that isn't on public sale yet. However, it won't be too dissimilar to the 3D Knit Lightweight Crew pullover available on the Sun Day Red website. Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - Black/Silver Visit Site To round off the signature Sunday look, Woods switches it up with the shoes from Friday and Saturday and opts for the Black/Silver versions of the Pioneer Cypress golf shoe.