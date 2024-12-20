Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red PNC Championship Scripting Revealed

Sun Day Red release outfit scripting for the 15-time major champion as Tiger makes his return to golf alongside his son Charlie this week at the PNC Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tiger and Charlie Woods take to the first tee at the PNC Championship for the fifth time as part of the field heading to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Tiger headlines a star-studded field that includes women's world No.1 Nelly Korda, ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam and six-time major winner Nick Faldo in Florida.

Team Woods have had a number of good finishes in the event, finishing in T5 back in 2023. However, given the PNC will be Tiger's first competitive event since the Open Championship at Troon in July, the onus could be on Charlie to spearhead the side given his excellent form at high school level.

Ahead of the event, Woods' clothing line Sun Day Red have released his outfit scripting for the three day event which you can see (and purchase) below! We will be testing out the range soon so watch this space for in-depth reviews, especially on the new Pioneer Cypress shoes.

Sun Day Red Tiger Woods Scripting

(Image credit: Garrett Byrum)

Friday

Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat in navy
Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Navy

Tiger will kick off the event wearing the navy version of the Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat from Sun Day Red to complement the blue/purple tones of his day one outfit.

Sun Day Red Fairway Solid Polo in blue
Sun Day Red Fairway Solid Polo - Purple

No thrills or spills with Tiger's polo shirt, instead opting for the simplicity of the Fairway Solid Polo in purple. This is a part of Sun day Red's Heritage Polo line, which is different from the TW Performance Polo line.

Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Navy
Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Navy

Woods matches his hat with his pants, sporting the Dynam Classic pant in navy. While Tiger prefers the Classic cut, this pant is also available in a Slim variation.

Sun Day Red 3D Tour Cashmere Crew in charcoal
Sun Day Red 3D Tour Cashmere Crew - Charcoal

Even though the PNC is being held in Florida, the temperature can still take a dip given it's December. In preparation for the colder temperatures, Woods will be rocking the Charcoal colored 3D Tour Cashmere Crew jumper.

Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - White/Silver
Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - White/Silver

This will be the first public outing for Tiger's new shoe range, the Pioneer Cypress. Only just put on public sale, Sunday Red do currently offer two LE versions, which are selling quickly.

Saturday

Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat in navy
Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Navy

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - or so they say. Woods will sport the navy adjustable Sun Day Red hat in both the pro-am and round one of the PNC Championship.

Sunday Red Classic Stripe Polo in blue
Sunday Red Classic Stripe Polo - Medium Blue

The 15-time major winner will sport a medium blue Classic Stripe Polo on day two to continue the blue/purple theme he wore on the Friday. Again, this is a part of Sun day Red's Heritage Polo line as opposed to the TW Performance Polo line.

Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Navy
Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Navy

Like his pants choice on the Friday, Tiger will wear the Navy version of the Dynam Classic Pant in the classic fit instead of the slim fit version.

3D Tour Cashmere Crew jumper in blue
Sun Day Red 3D Tour Cashmere Crew - Navy

Plenty of blue for Tiger on Saturday, with the Navy Cashmere Crew jumper at hand in case of colder temperatures in Orlando. If the sun fails to show her face, Woods will be wearing all navy - Seve Ballesteros style!

Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - White/Silver
Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - White/Silver

It won't be navy head to toe however, with the White/Silver version of his Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes provided a splash of bright color on his fit despite the darker colors above.

Sunday

Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Black
Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Full Vent Hat - Black

To compliment his regular Sunday outfit, Woods will wear the same hat he wore on day one and two but in his signature black instead of navy.

Sun Day Red 3D Knit Polo - Red
Sun Day Red 3D Knit Polo - Red

Woods will wear a red version of the Classic Stripe Polo he wore on the Saturday, but that particular version isn't available on general sale... yet. Instead, I've included the 3D Knit Polo from Sun Day Red which is close enough!

Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Black
Sun Day Red Dynam Classic Pant - Black

You know exactly what color his pants were going to be, didn't you. Tiger, like he always does, will wear black Dynam Classic Pants to compliment the classic red polo.

Sun Day Red 3D Knit Lightweight Crew - Red
Sun Day Red 3D Knit Lightweight Crew - Red

Again, Woods will be wearing a red version of the 3D Tour Cashmere Crew jumper that isn't on public sale yet. However, it won't be too dissimilar to the 3D Knit Lightweight Crew pullover available on the Sun Day Red website.

Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - Black/Silver
Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes - Black/Silver

To round off the signature Sunday look, Woods switches it up with the shoes from Friday and Saturday and opts for the Black/Silver versions of the Pioneer Cypress golf shoe.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

