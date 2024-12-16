PNC Championship Field 2024

Which 20 teams are playing in this week's PNC Championship?

Tiger and Charlie Woods pose with Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee at the 2023 PNC Championship
Elliott Heath
By
published

The popular PNC Championship family event returns to the calendar this week, where 20 teams of two will fight it out for the title.

The tournament takes place at Orlando's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club where players compete over two days of action, with the format of play being a scramble.

Tiger and Charlie Woods are in the field for the fifth-consecutive year, where they're joined by a number of other big names.

To qualify for the event, which is run by the PGA Tour Champions, you must be either a Major winner or a winner of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason are the defending champions this week after shooting 60-59 last year to beat Team Duval by two. A number of other past winners are in the field this week including Team Daly, Team Singh and Team Cink.

Jason and Bernhard Langer hold the PNC Championship belts above their head

Jason and Bernhard Langer won their third PNC Championship last year

Team Woods is yet to win the event, having finished 2nd to Team Daly in 2021.

Take a look at all 20 teams competing this week at the PNC Championship...

PNC Championship field 2024

  • Stewart Cink and Connor Cink (son)
  • Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann (step-son)
  • John Daly and John Daly II (son)
  • David Duval and Brady Duval (son)
  • Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)
  • Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington (son)
  • Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman (son)
  • Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)
  • Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar (son)
  • Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)
  • Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)
  • Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)
  • Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)
  • Gary Player and Alexander Hall (grandson)
  • Nick Price and Greg Price (son)
  • Vijah Singh and Qass Singh (son)
  • Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)
  • Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)
  • Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)
  • Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)
