PNC Championship Field 2024
Which 20 teams are playing in this week's PNC Championship?
The popular PNC Championship family event returns to the calendar this week, where 20 teams of two will fight it out for the title.
The tournament takes place at Orlando's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club where players compete over two days of action, with the format of play being a scramble.
Tiger and Charlie Woods are in the field for the fifth-consecutive year, where they're joined by a number of other big names.
To qualify for the event, which is run by the PGA Tour Champions, you must be either a Major winner or a winner of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event.
Bernhard Langer and his son Jason are the defending champions this week after shooting 60-59 last year to beat Team Duval by two. A number of other past winners are in the field this week including Team Daly, Team Singh and Team Cink.
Team Woods is yet to win the event, having finished 2nd to Team Daly in 2021.
Take a look at all 20 teams competing this week at the PNC Championship...
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
PNC Championship field 2024
- Stewart Cink and Connor Cink (son)
- Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann (step-son)
- John Daly and John Daly II (son)
- David Duval and Brady Duval (son)
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)
- Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington (son)
- Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman (son)
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)
- Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar (son)
- Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)
- Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)
- Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)
- Gary Player and Alexander Hall (grandson)
- Nick Price and Greg Price (son)
- Vijah Singh and Qass Singh (son)
- Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)
- Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Which Players Secured PGA Tour Cards At PGA Tour Q-School?
Five PGA Tour cards, plus ties, were up for grabs in Florida and, after a dramatic week, a total of six cards were handed out to various players
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Multiple-Time LPGA Tour Winner Eyes 2026 Return
After 18 months away from the game, Jessica Korda is eyeing a return to action, with the American claiming 2026 is 'what we’re shooting for'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Players Secured PGA Tour Cards At PGA Tour Q-School?
Five PGA Tour cards, plus ties, were up for grabs in Florida and, after a dramatic week, a total of six cards were handed out to various players
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Tiger Woods Takes Swing At TGL Simulator
The 15-time Major winner has been filmed taking a shot at the TGL’s giant simulator ahead of the contest’s launch in January
By Mike Hall Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
How much money is on the line at the Grant Thornton Invitational?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Watch Grant Thornton Invitational: Live Stream, TV, Leaderboard, Tee Times
The mixed pairs (PGA Tour - LPGA Tour) event returns for its second edition – here's how to watch Grant Thornton Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
LIV Golf Pair Hint At Ryder Cup-Style Match Against PGA Tour
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have hinted that their 'Showdown' match with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler could be just a preview of a Ryder Cup style LIV Golf-PGA Tour clash in the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It Was Really About Us Taking This Into Our Own Hands' - McIlroy On How PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown Came To Fruition
Rory McIlroy says the players organized the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown match themselves to show fans they're trying to bring the sport back together
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School: TV, Live Stream, Tee Times For Final Stage
PGA Tour cards are up for grabs in the high-stakes Final Stage – here's how to watch PGA Tour Q-School online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Brooks And Bryson 'Would Have Put Up A Good Fight' Against Scheffler In 2024
Brooks Koepka says he and Bryson DeChambeau would have given Scottie Scheffler a "good fight" had they played on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published