The popular PNC Championship family event returns to the calendar this week, where 20 teams of two will fight it out for the title.

The tournament takes place at Orlando's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club where players compete over two days of action, with the format of play being a scramble.

Tiger and Charlie Woods are in the field for the fifth-consecutive year, where they're joined by a number of other big names.

To qualify for the event, which is run by the PGA Tour Champions, you must be either a Major winner or a winner of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason are the defending champions this week after shooting 60-59 last year to beat Team Duval by two. A number of other past winners are in the field this week including Team Daly, Team Singh and Team Cink.

Jason and Bernhard Langer won their third PNC Championship last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Woods is yet to win the event, having finished 2nd to Team Daly in 2021.

Take a look at all 20 teams competing this week at the PNC Championship...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PNC Championship field 2024

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink (son)

Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann (step-son)

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington (son)

Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman (son)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)

Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Gary Player and Alexander Hall (grandson)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Vijah Singh and Qass Singh (son)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)