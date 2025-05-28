Charlie Woods Shoots Spectacular 65 Day After Posting 'Epic Psycho' Scorecard At Team TaylorMade Invitational
Woods is tied with Miles Russell, just one stroke back of the lead, heading into the final round of the American Junior Golf Association tournament in Florida
While his dad rests up following Achilles surgery, Charlie Woods has been putting on a show during the first two days of the American Junior Golf Association's Team TaylorMade Invitational this week.
The son of 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods has been carding birdies like they are going out of fashion at Streamsong Resort's Black Course, notching 17 solo gains and an eagle during Monday and Tuesday's play on his way to carding the joint-lowest round of the tournament so far.
Such prolific scoring has propelled the 16-year-old into a share of second alongside Jessy Huebner and 2023 AJGA Player of the Year, Miles Russell on nine-under, with the group one stroke behind 36-hole leader, Luke Colton ahead of the final round.
Woods could easily have held the lead on his own, though, if not for a wild opening round which featured only three pars. The tumultuous performance began with a birdie on the 573-yard par 5 but was immediately followed by a bogey five and then a triple-bogey seven at the third.
The Benjamin School student sandwiched a four at the par-3 fifth with birdies, waiting until the seventh hole to mark down his first par - his only one on the front side. Extraordinarily, consecutive birdies before the turn left Woods at level par heading to the 10th tee.
Charlie Woods with an epic psycho scorecard on the @AJGAGolf this week ... three pars and they all came on par-3s. pic.twitter.com/JDfyTD9KfSMay 27, 2025
However, back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11 slid Woods back down the leaderboard, only for the teenager to exhibit impressive mental resilience and produce an immediate bounce-back eagle prior to two more birdies.
At two-under for his first round, Woods carded his second par at the 15th and his third at the 17th, with a birdie in between temporarily moving him to three-under. Yet, a closing bogey ensured Woods finished Monday with a score of 70 - three strokes off the lead.
Having reset ahead of round two, Woods set about making up the gap to those out in front by once again making birdie at the first on Tuesday. Three more gains and two bogeys on the front nine ultimately saw the former US Junior Amateur golfer make the turn in 34 and edge slightly closer to Colton at the top.
It was on the back nine that the 16-year-old really came alive, however, with a bogey-free score of 31 (-5) firing him up into the group firmly contending for the title. Woods' 65 was only matched by Canada's Luke Smith on a day where scoring appeared to be slightly lower in Florida.
Ready for the final round! #TeamTaylorMadeInv pic.twitter.com/VO2KvfmTArMay 27, 2025
Woods will tee off alongside Phillip Dunham and Sohan Patel in the final round on Wednesday (9:03am ET) looking for his third junior golf title following wins at the 2023 Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship and the Last Chance Regional golf tournament (14–15 age division) that same year.
