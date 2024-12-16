What Is Tiger And Charlie Woods' Record At The PNC Championship?
Tiger and Charlie Woods return to the PNC Championship for a fifth time in 2024 and, during that period, they have accumulated a number of fine results
The PNC Championship is one of the feel-good tournaments of the season and usually draws to an end the golfing calendar.
For 2024, a number of big names like Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Nelly Korda will be present, but the star attraction will no doubt be Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, who are making a fifth appearance in the tournament.
The father-son duo made their debut in the event back in 2020, when Charlie was just 11-years-old. Since then, they have featured in every edition of the PNC Championship, racking up a number of fine results and performances.
In their first outing, rounds of eight and 11-under-par meant they finished in a share of fifth. In that tournament, Charlie made his first ever eagle via an incredible hooked 5-wood at the par-5 third.
Following their debut, Tiger and Charlie then produced their best ever finish at the event in 2021. Carding a 10-under-par 62 on the first day, the father-son pair then shot a 15-under 57 on Sunday, which included 11 straight birdies. They finished just two shots back of winners John Daly and John Daly II.
Looking to go one better in 2022, Team Woods started with a 59 on Saturday, but a final round 65 meant they finished in a share of eighth. Last year, in 2023, they carded rounds of 64 and 61 to finish 19-under, six back of Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, and in a share of fifth.
This time around, in 2024, Team Woods are hoping to claim a first PNC Championship title. However, although Charlie is playing well, helping The Benjamin School win the District 13-1A championship, his dad Tiger is without a competitive round since The Open Championship in July.
Following that event, Tiger underwent back surgery to address spasms and, having missed the Hero World Challenge, he will be making his first appearance since missing the cut at Royal Troon.
Tiger And Charlie Woods' PNC Championship Record
|Year
|Score
|Result
|2020
|-19
|T5th
|2021
|-25
|2nd
|2022
|-20
|T8th
|2023
|-19
|T5th
