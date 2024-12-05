How You Can Buy Tiger Woods' New Sun Day Red Golf Shoes

It's been a relatively subdued start to life for Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red label. They've stayed in the lane of apparel, releasing a range of polo shirts, hoodies and more but there has yet to a be a big splash release to catch the headlines.

The brand also hasn't been helped by Tiger's injury problems, leading him to miss the cut at the small number of major championship he has been fit enough to play in.

Those who have dabbled in the brand so far, including ourselves, have loved what we received. Our very own Sam De'Ath got his hands on some Sun Day Red apparel during a recent trip to the U.S and jumped on their latest 25% off sale during Black Friday to cop some more.

He and other Tiger fans were delighted to see that the line have released their first ever pair of golf shoes and the feedback has been very positive. (We ourselves are currently awaiting a pair for testing and we will let you know how the shoes get on in the coming weeks). The Pioneer hit the shelves this Wednesday and in this piece I'm here to tell you a little more about them including, most importantly, where to buy them.

Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes | Buy at Sun Day Red Whilst we are waiting to get our hands on a pair for review, of which will be coming very soon, you can actually buy the shoes now, ranging from $250 and $275.

Sun Day Red say that Tiger gave direct, unique insights from his playing career that formed the Pioneer Cypress shoe. The brand calculated that Tiger walked some 40,000,000 steps so far in his career on his way to 82 professional wins, including 15 majors. They also say that there is no better player in the game to give their input into a successful golf shoe design and based off of those numbers, we wouldn't disagree.

Woods requested a shoe that kept the golfer low and close to the ground which provides both all day comfort and maximum traction and stability while both walking and swinging. The best golf shoes on the market often strike the perfect balance between comfort and stability, something older models often struggled with.

The shoe is therefore designed from the sole up, including a full-length, single-layer sole fortified with a unique configuration of soft-tooth spikes. Sun Day Red say the result is steadfast traction and keen sensitivity to the slope and turf.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The midsole is larger and more rigid than other shoes for the purpose of gaining extra push off for the start of the downswing, something Tiger insisted on during design given how crucial this point of the swing is relation to building clubhead speed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pioneer Cypress is rooted in an upper that incorporates EVA foam positioned at key points around the foot. That includes in the tongue, to relieve “lace bite,” and in the collar surrounding the ankle. Tiger insisted on EVA for its ability to cushion and rebound without flattening over time. The premium leather on the outsole ensures both durability and waterproofing from the elements.

A variety of Tiger-focused Easter Eggs located throughout allude to Tiger, from quotes about his mindset to special patterns and details that refer to key points in his life and his approach to the game. One of which is on the insole, which reads "put in the time".

(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

Pioneer Cypress is offered in three core colorways: White/Silver, Black/Silver and Gray/Navy. To commemorate its launch, two Limited Edition colorways are available while supplies last: White/Red and Black/Red.

The only place to secure a pair to Tiger's shoes is directly from the Sun Day Red website, which you can find here. The core colorways are priced at $250, while the two limited edition designs are $275.