How You Can Buy Tiger Woods' New Sun Day Red Golf Shoes
The first shoe release from Sun Day Red have caused quite a stir online, so here is how you can get your hands on Tiger's latest shoes
It's been a relatively subdued start to life for Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red label. They've stayed in the lane of apparel, releasing a range of polo shirts, hoodies and more but there has yet to a be a big splash release to catch the headlines.
The brand also hasn't been helped by Tiger's injury problems, leading him to miss the cut at the small number of major championship he has been fit enough to play in.
Those who have dabbled in the brand so far, including ourselves, have loved what we received. Our very own Sam De'Ath got his hands on some Sun Day Red apparel during a recent trip to the U.S and jumped on their latest 25% off sale during Black Friday to cop some more.
He and other Tiger fans were delighted to see that the line have released their first ever pair of golf shoes and the feedback has been very positive. (We ourselves are currently awaiting a pair for testing and we will let you know how the shoes get on in the coming weeks). The Pioneer hit the shelves this Wednesday and in this piece I'm here to tell you a little more about them including, most importantly, where to buy them.
Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Golf Shoes | Buy at Sun Day Red
Whilst we are waiting to get our hands on a pair for review, of which will be coming very soon, you can actually buy the shoes now, ranging from $250 and $275.
Sun Day Red say that Tiger gave direct, unique insights from his playing career that formed the Pioneer Cypress shoe. The brand calculated that Tiger walked some 40,000,000 steps so far in his career on his way to 82 professional wins, including 15 majors. They also say that there is no better player in the game to give their input into a successful golf shoe design and based off of those numbers, we wouldn't disagree.
Woods requested a shoe that kept the golfer low and close to the ground which provides both all day comfort and maximum traction and stability while both walking and swinging. The best golf shoes on the market often strike the perfect balance between comfort and stability, something older models often struggled with.
The shoe is therefore designed from the sole up, including a full-length, single-layer sole fortified with a unique configuration of soft-tooth spikes. Sun Day Red say the result is steadfast traction and keen sensitivity to the slope and turf.
The midsole is larger and more rigid than other shoes for the purpose of gaining extra push off for the start of the downswing, something Tiger insisted on during design given how crucial this point of the swing is relation to building clubhead speed.
The Pioneer Cypress is rooted in an upper that incorporates EVA foam positioned at key points around the foot. That includes in the tongue, to relieve “lace bite,” and in the collar surrounding the ankle. Tiger insisted on EVA for its ability to cushion and rebound without flattening over time. The premium leather on the outsole ensures both durability and waterproofing from the elements.
A variety of Tiger-focused Easter Eggs located throughout allude to Tiger, from quotes about his mindset to special patterns and details that refer to key points in his life and his approach to the game. One of which is on the insole, which reads "put in the time".
Pioneer Cypress is offered in three core colorways: White/Silver, Black/Silver and Gray/Navy. To commemorate its launch, two Limited Edition colorways are available while supplies last: White/Red and Black/Red.
The only place to secure a pair to Tiger's shoes is directly from the Sun Day Red website, which you can find here. The core colorways are priced at $250, while the two limited edition designs are $275.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
