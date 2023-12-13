These Super Comfortable Golf Shoes Worn By Tony Finau Have 29% Off Right Now
Grab the Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G golf shoes at a great price in the lead up to Christmas
I think it is fair to say that Tony Finau is what young people would call "the swaggiest golfer" out there right now. Why? Well a big reason for this is his attire and more specifically, his shoes. The model in question is the Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G shoes which feature a classic look that pays tribute to the original Air Jordans, first released in the early 80s. But these have been re-designed for golf and feature encapsulated air in the heel cushions that make every step a joy.
Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoes | Up To 29% Off at Carl's Golfland
Was $140 Now $99.99
A stand-out casual spikeless golf shoe that any sneaker fan should have in their locker. The grip and comfort surprised us out of the box and right now you can get a pair for under 100 dollars.
Read our full Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review
As soon as our shoe expert Dan Parker put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all. He had never worn a pair of Jordan shoes before, and he was pleasantly surprised by the comfort on offer, particularly in the heel. After testing these for over a month, he never came off the course after 18 holes with aching feet or legs. This puts it right up there with some of the most comfortable shoes in its category in his opinion.
While the outsole has been adjusted to suit added grip on the golf course, it's still incredibly low profile. The adjustments on the outsole include a forefoot pivot circle, which offers extra traction on one of the most vital areas of the foot. He found no problems with my grip in dry and damp conditions. He certainly wouldn't wear these shoes in properly wet conditions, but the grip in damp morning conditions was impressive.
Dan summed up the review as such; "Despite the lack of medial support throughout the swing, I was impressed with how comfortable they were to walk in. Ultimately, these shoes exist to look really good on - and off - the golf course with the comfort I had while walking was an added bonus. With that in mind, these are brilliant casual spikeless golf shoes that I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing and will continue to do so for a long time to come."
Season 8 PGA TOUR debut ✅AIR JORDAN 1 Low top debut ✅🔥😍 Lesssgooooo! pic.twitter.com/mOwORp9qPTOctober 14, 2021
Tony Finau started golfing in these shoes back in 2021 as the tweet above shows and he has continued to wear loads of different colors and finishes whilst competing out on Tour. And you can get the look as well. Nike regularly releases Tour only shoes but we can all get Jordan 1's, and to sweeten this further they are only 100 bucks at the moment! To quote Fry from Futurama, "shut up and take my money!'
