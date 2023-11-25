These Jordan Golf Shoes Were Requested By The GOAT Himself - And They are 42% Off This Weekend Hurry!

With Black Friday golf deals coming thick and fast, now could be the time to pick up some stylish new golf shoes, like the Nike Jordan ADG 4. These men’s shoes are on sale for Black Friday with 42% off the retail price, making these quality shoes a great deal on these highly rated shoes. (Additionally for more shoe deals check out our handy blog.)

Nike Jordan ADG4 Shoes | Up to 42% off at Nike

Were $185 Now $114 Right now on Nike you can get 22% off but then use the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to get an extra discount as well, taking it down to the lowest price we have seen on the shoe.

The Jordan ADG 4 shoes were made by request from the GOAT himself Michael Jordan, infusing the classic silhouette with some great features, including full-grain leather and the iconic elephant print on the heel. We loved these shoes when we reviewed them, giving them 4.5 stars, particularly rating their outstanding traction, breathability, and the stylish accents.

Here was our verdict: “The Nike Jordan ADG 4 is an eye-catching shoe with several unusual design features that really help it to stand out. Stable and comfortable, with a good amount of grip, the ADG 4 is a really solid offering.” The Jordan AG4 is eye-catching and includes some unusual design features that really make it stand out from the rest.

We rated these amongst the best spikeless golf shoes we’ve tested. But it’s not all about the look with these shoes: in terms of performance, the integrated traction pattern on the sole offers up plenty of stability. In damp conditions we found no weakness from these shoes.

Lightweight and durable foam in the Nike React technology also makes them extremely comfortable, absorbing pressure to keep you feeling good even on the toughest of terrain. These shoes do sit on the premium end of the price list (before the Black Friday discount), but the styling and premium features certainly justify the costs.

So if you’re looking for a stylish premium shoe with a great discount this Black Friday, check out the Nike Jordan ADG 4 shoes. With Black Friday deals lasting through the weekend, now is a good time to check out deals on golf gear, with various sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf all providing.