Sun Day Red Launches Azalea Gold Collection, And It Might Be The Best 'Augusta-Themed' Range We Have Seen

With the first major of the 2025 season only days away, brands are lining up to delivery their Masters-themed merchandise ahead of the battle for the Green Jacket. Although still a relatively new brand, Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red have set the standards for such collections with their new Azalea Gold Collection - a line inspired by the bustling colors of the blooming azaleas that make Augusta National so iconic.

If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on some Sun Day Red merchandise in the last number of years, you'll know this is a brand that doesn't cut corners in terms of the quality of their clothing, producing some of the best golf polo shirts and best golf pants on the market and the Azalea Gold Collection is no different.

Each piece has been crafted with the most premium fabrics to honor the heritage of arguably the biggest week in the golf calendar and although Woods will not be playing in this year's edition of the Masters Tournament, homage is paid to the venue that delivered five of his 15 major championship wins.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sun Day Red) (Image credit: Sun Day Red)

From his eye-catching breakthrough in 1997 all the way to his historic comeback win in 2019, Tiger's legacy at this event is used as inspiration to the collection that features a range of products that can be worn both on and off the course - from polos and hats to t-shirts and hoodies.

SDR Collection Sun Day Red's Azalea collection is their boldest to date, boasting a range of Augusta-inspired garments including hoodies, polos, hats and more. Brands releasing Masters-themed collections is common around this time of year, but competitors will have trouble trumping Tiger's latest collection. Shop the entire collection here.

Given Tiger has a little more time to himself off the course these days thanks to his lighter schedule and his recovery time post-achilles injury, the 15-time major winner personally helped craft the collection. The brand say each piece combines technical excellence with aesthetic details that honor golf's most treasured spring tradition. Of course, the colors are inspired by the infamous sparkling colors of the flowers around the golf course, particularly around Amen Corner on the iconic Par 3 12th hole and recently lengthened Par 5 13th hole. Little nods to Tiger's success at this event are included as well, with the date of each of his five wins stitched into each hoodie.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sun Day Red) (Image credit: Sun Day Red) (Image credit: Sun Day Red) (Image credit: Sun Day Red) (Image credit: Sun Day Red)

The t-shirts in the collection also give nod to Tiger's 15 major championship wins with a '15' design etched into the back of the shirts. Unfortunately, we are unlikely to see any of the collection on the grounds at Augusta National given Tiger's withdrawal due to injury and he is one of a number of big names missing the 2025 Masters. Sun Day Red sponsored player Karl Vilips recently secured his first win on tour at the Puerto Rico Open in March, but his victory does not earn him an invite to the Masters Tournament.

(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

“The Azalea Gold Collection represents our tribute to one of golf's most cherished traditions,” said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We've created pieces that capture the essence of this special week while maintaining our commitment to performance, premium materials, and thoughtful design. The collection's distinctive patterns and golden accents reflect both the natural beauty of the setting and those unforgettable moments Tiger has delivered over the years.”