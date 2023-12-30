All 15 Of Tiger Woods' Major Wins

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer in history, with 15 Major titles, 82 PGA Tour victories and 683 weeks spent atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods started winning Majors early, at the age of 21, when he dominated the 1997 Masters in record fashion for a 12-stroke victory.

He set more records just three years later when winning the 2000 US Open by 15 strokes, and some 19 years later picked up his fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major title at Augusta National - coming back from a career-saving fifth back surgery in 2017.

So, which Majors has Tiger won in his incredible career? We take a look back at all 15 of them...

Tiger Woods' Major Wins

1. 1997 Masters

Tiger Woods' maiden Major title at The Masters in 1997 is one of the moments that changed the course of golfing history. The 21-year-old turned up at Augusta with three professional victories and a sparkling amateur career that included three successive US Amateur Championship wins - nobody had, and still has, ever done that.

Still, it would have been hard to predict just how dominant he would be over the next 15 years. Woods shot a scoring record of 270 (-18) to win by 12 from Tom Kite. The world stood up, and 14 more Majors would follow over the next 22 years.

2. 1999 PGA Championship

Tiger had to wait over two years to pick up his second Major title, which came in a thrilling PGA Championship where he battled against the charismatic, and extremely talented, 19-year-old Spaniard Sergio Garcia at Chicago's Medinah Country Club.

Garcia only turned pro in 1999 having won the '98 British Amateur, and he pushed Woods all the way on Sunday, where he started two back. It would have been hard to predict that Garcia's first Major title wouldn't come for another 18 years. The final round also featured Garcia's famous 'tree root' shot, where he risked a wrist injury to play an iron shot where his ball was wedged against a tree, followed by him running and jumping up the fairway to see where his ball finished.

Woods carded a level-par final round of 72 to edge out Garcia by a single stroke. He wouldn't have to wait so long for Major number three.

3. 2000 US Open

The 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach witnessed certainly the greatest Major performance of this era.

Woods won by a record 15 strokes, finishing 12-under-par as the only man better than even. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els in second-place were three-over-par. It remains to this day the largest winning margin in Major championship history.

Tragically, the 2000 US Open was without its defending champion after 1999 US Open winner Payne Stewart died in a plane crash in October '99. Players struck shots into the Pacific Ocean to mark his passing.

4. 2000 Open Championship

Entering the 2000 Open at St Andrews, Woods only needed the Claret Jug to complete the career grand slam at the age of 24.

He did just that at the Home of Golf in yet another incredible Major performance, this time winning by eight strokes. He beat his own Major record achieved in 1997 with a 19-under-par winning total, which wasn't beaten until 15 years later by Jason Day at the PGA Championship.

5. 2000 PGA Championship

It certainly wasn't plain sailing for Woods in Louisville, Kentucky, where he had to come through a playoff against the superb Bob May to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time. It was true match play on the back nine, with the pair finishing at 18-under-par, five clear of closest challenger Thomas Bjorn.

May, who retired with a single European Tour victory to his name in the professional ranks, enjoyed the week of his life and so nearly clinched Major glory. Woods won the three-hole aggregate playoff by one, finishing at one-under-par.

This was his third consecutive Major victory, giving him the chance to complete the 'Tiger Slam' in April 2001.

6. 2001 Masters

The Tiger Slam was complete at Augusta National in 2001 where Woods' victory meant he held all four men's Majors. Nobody has won more than two Majors in a row since and it seems hard to fathom such an achievement ever happening again.

He finished at 16-under-par, edging out David Duval by two strokes, where the margin was just one with one to play, in a closely-fought contest.

7. 2002 Masters

Woods was helped into the Green Jacket by Augusta National chairman Hootie Johnson after successfully defending his Masters title. He became the third man to retain The Masters, after Jack Nicklaus in 1966 and Nick Faldo in 1990.

The American co-led with Retief Goosen after 54-holes and eventually finished three clear of the South African to win Major number seven.

8. 2002 US Open

Woods just couldn't stop winning Majors by this point, and his eighth title came just two months later at Bethpage Black in New York where he picked up his second of three US Opens.

Tiger was the only man under par, finishing at three-under and three ahead of rival Phil Mickelson in second after starting the final round four clear of playing partner Sergio Garcia.

9. 2005 Masters

After a truly incredible run of seven Majors in three years, it took Woods almost three years to get from eight Majors to nine.

The 2005 Masters saw him win his fourth Green Jacket, remembered for THAT chip where he struck one of the greatest Major championship shots seen in recent times from the left side of the par-3 16th green. Woods' golf ball hung on the edge of the cup, with the Nike swoosh slowly trickling over as he holed a truly extraordinary shot, considering the circumstances.

Some might forget that he actually finished bogey-bogey to take it to a playoff, where he birdied the first extra hole to hand Chris DiMarco his second Major playoff defeat in less than a year.

10. 2005 Open Championship

Woods captured his second Claret Jug five years after his first and back at St Andrews in 2005.

He held off home favorite Colin Montgomerie to win by a comfortable five-stroke margin, capturing his 10th Major title and second career grand slam - becoming the first under-30 to do so.

This was Jack Nicklaus' final Open appearance, with Woods winning in all four of his final Major appearances - 2000 US Open, 2000 PGA Championship and 2005 Masters.

11. 2006 Open Championship

Woods won back-to-back Claret Jugs in 2006 in a week at Royal Liverpool that was remembered for two things mainly.

Firstly was the baked, dry fairways that led to him hitting just one driver all week as he plotted his way around Hoylake with stunning long iron ball striking. He finished two clear of Chris DiMarco after birdies at 14, 15 and 16 on Sunday.

The week was also remembered for the emotion that Woods displayed after the winning putt was holed, with this win coming just two months after the death of his father, Earl, who had so much influence on his golfing career.

12. 2006 PGA Championship

Woods picked up back-to-back Majors and his 12th in total at Medinah in 2006, becoming the first man to win multiple PGA Championships at the same course after victory in Chicago in 1999.

He played in the final group with fellow co-leader Luke Donald, eventually finishing six clear of the Englishman and five ahead of Shaun Micheel in second-place with a score of 18-under-par.

13. 2007 PGA Championship

Tiger successfully defended the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time after 1999/2000 to pick up Major number 13 and his fourth PGA Championship with a two-stroke victory at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklohoma.

He held a five-stroke lead going into the final round, which was down to one on the back nine, but his final-round 69 was enough to pip Woody Austin by two.

14. 2008 US Open

The 2008 US Open is one of Woods' greatest feats.

The week is remembered for how he won the US Open on 'one leg' at Torrey Pines in California, where he needed 91 holes to seal his third victory in the US' national open. Rocco Mediate pushed the great man all the way, with Woods holing a clutch birdie putt on the 72nd to take it to extra holes.

He and Mediate finished as the only men under par, one clear of Lee Westwood, and matched each other shot-for-shot on Monday to shoot one-under each. Woods then sealed the win on the first extra hole, the 19th of the day and the 91st of the week.

It was the final 18-hole US Open playoff and he didn't play again until March 2009, ten months later, after undergoing knee surgery. This incredible performance was his 14th Major victory and third career grand slam. Few could have predicted what came next.

15. 2019 Masters

After his high-profile scandal and marital break up, along with countless injuries and surgeries, including his fifth back surgery - a fusion - in 2017, Woods somehow sealed his 15th Major title and first in 11 years at the 2019 Masters.

Woods won his first title in five years at the 2018 Tour Championship to set up another Major triumph, and it was a two-shot win in the end as he sealed his fifth Green Jacket.

He had to hold off playing partner Francesco Molinari, who found water on 12 and 15 in the final round, and also see a slip-up from Brooks Koepka to win by one. It was vintage Woods in the final round, who carded a two-under 70, to complete one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in sports.

Was that his final Major or is there more surprises to come? Time will tell.

What is the Tiger Slam?

The Tiger Slam was coined after Woods held all four men's Majors concurrently in 2001. He won the 2000 US Open, 2000 Open, 2000 PGA Championship and 2001 Masters to hold all four.

The grand slam is winning all four in the same year, but as Woods' four-in-a-row spanned two seasons it wasn't officially a grand slam - hence the Tiger Slam name.

How many of each Major has Tiger won?

Tiger Woods has won:

Five Masters

Three US Opens

Four PGA Championships

Three Opens

Which Major has Tiger Woods won the most?

The Masters is the Major that Tiger Woods has won the most. He's won at Augusta five times, including his first ever Major at the 1997 Masters. He also won there in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

Which man has won the most golf Majors?

Jack Nicklaus leads the way with 18 Major championship victories and Tiger Woods in second on 15.