The Best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas For Under $100

Buying presents at Christmas time can sometimes be a hard task. Depending on your relationship with the people you're buying for, it can be tough to think outside the box and find a present that your family member or friend is going to actually enjoy using. One thing we pride ourselves on here at Golf Monthly is being able to find some of the best golf equipment deals on the market and in the run up to the festive period, we've been doing our homework on some of the best Christmas golf gifts (opens in new tab) that you should definitely consider picking up for your loved ones.

As golfers, we know what makes a great golf present, whether that's a novelty gift or perhaps a brand new piece of golf technology. That puts us in position to bring you our list of excellent Christmas gifts under $100, which features a wide range of products from some of the best golf training aids to our favorite rangefinders (opens in new tab). Read on to find the perfect gift!

Accessories

SKLZ Home Driving Range Kit An excellent full driving suite that offers easy storage! Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Folds away nicely + Simple design Reasons to avoid - Not as heavy duty as others in this list

When it comes to practicing at home, not many of us have a lot of space to put a large net in the back garden or in the garage. Therefore some of us need something that can be folded away quickly, easily, and doesn't take up a lot of room. This is where this SKLZ kit comes in. This Practice net utilizes tent technology for quick assembly and the kit also comes with a dual surface mat so you can simulate different lies, and flight impact golf balls so the kids can have a go too without breaking anything.

PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat Simulates real life greens to help you improve your putting consistency Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 6ft long with markers every 1ft + Great for perfecting your putting stroke + Helps with pace control Reasons to avoid - A little basic on its own

This putting mat is ideal for those whose home course has medium to fast putting greens. It rolls at approximately 10 on the stimp meter and is a great putting mat to help you work on pace control. There are alignment tools dotted out at 1ft intervals on this 6ft mat and the cross you can see at the back of the mat is ideal for helping with keeping a straight, back-and-through putting stroke.

To get the most out of this mat, we'd recommend investing in the whole PuttOut Home Putting Studio which includes the excellent Premium Pressure Trainer (opens in new tab) as well as a putting mirror to help train your stance over the putter. The mat on its own is still very useful though. It rolls at a nice pace and the alignment lines dotted over it create an ideal area to practice the most important part of your game. It's our favorite on this best putting mats list.

Read our full PuttOUT Pro Putting Mat Review (opens in new tab)

Wellputt Start Putting Mat Another excellent putting mat designed to help you improve your distances. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tour validated design + Long at 10 feet + Good for pace control Reasons to avoid - Not as helpful with alignment

We have been fans of Wellputt mats for a while now because of the overall quality on offer. Endorsed by Jordan Spieth's coach Cameron McCormick, the Start Mat will improve distance control thanks to the three targets at different distances. Additionally, the mat measures at three meters in length which is a very good length and it stimps at 10 as well. We like the fact the Wellputt Putting app is included because it comes with over 50 instructions on how to improve your putting game.

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Stick Give the gift of greater driving distance to a golfing friend this Christmas. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Improves strength and tempo + Helps to add more distance + Stops slices Reasons to avoid - Need a large area to practice in

Give the gift of greater driving distance this Christmas with this fantastic product from SKLZ. The brand are one of the most reliable golf training aid (opens in new tab) manufacturers on the market and their products have helped many golfers improve their game. And this swing trainer is no different. SKLZ say that all you need to do is 10-20 swings each and every day to drastically improve your flexibility, strength and tempo over the ball. It is perhaps one of the best ways to add more distance to your golf game, but there's more as if you struggle from slicing the ball, the flexible shaft can also help you eliminate that dreaded slice!

Me And My Golf Online Lessons and Gift Pack The perfect gift for someone looking to break 100! Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Learn how to break 100 with this plan + Advice and guidance from qualified coaches + Tips on all aspects of game improvement Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give actual on-course lessons

Know someone who wants to get better at golf but doesn't want to pay for lessons themselves? Well this is the perfect way to help them improve their swing, with real advice from expert golf coaches. The ME AND MY GOLF Online Lessons pack is a carefully designed guide that will help get you on your way to breaking 100. The lessons are designed to help you improve your shot consistency, working on everything from the correct set up, to how to follow through on the shot. The lessons also deliver comprehensive advice on course strategy and how to play to your strengths, which may be one of the most valuable parts of this pack. That makes it perhaps one of the best presents you should think about buying any budding golfer this Christmas!

PuttOut Platinum Pressure Putt Trainer One of the best putting trainers on the market right now Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for practicing pace control with your putts. + Very hard wearing Reasons to avoid - Need to invest in a mat to get the best use out of it.

The PuttOUT Pressure Trainer is the perfect tool to pair with the PuttOUT mat along with a mirror and gate. The trainer works on its own well, too, as it will help you hit your putts at the perfect speed to get it resting in the indentation. It's frustratingly difficult but, once you've mastered it, you'll be a demon on the greens. You can also get Premium (opens in new tab) versions which are made from slightly different materials and are just as fun to use.

Read our full PuttOUT Platinum Pressure Putt Trainer Review (opens in new tab)

Golf Tech Gifts

Bushnell Ion Edge GPS Watch One of the best value golf watches on the market. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shows hazards + Allows you to mark pin locations + The scorecard and stats function comes in handy during and post-round Reasons to avoid - The touchscreen is temperamental and requires a good bit of practise to get on top of - Also doesn't come with an instruction manual

Looking to pick up a piece of golf tech for your friend or loved one? Well the Bushnell Ion Edge is a decent place to start. We’ll begin with the style and while it isn’t a knockout, it was a decent-looking addition to our wrist that wasn’t overly bulky or heavy. It’s black and sleek and felt quite soft and didn’t interfere with our swing or cause any discomfort, so all good in that department.

We enjoyed utilising the front-middle-back yardage function in conjunction with the moveable flag function, that allows you to cycle through the different pin locations and select to get a more precise distance to the flag. Additionally, we decided to input our scores and some basic stats into the watch as we played. It’s something we haven’t really done in the past as it can focus the mind too much on the score instead of trying to treat every shot on its own merit. Either way, this is a fantastic golf watch that can be picked up right now from Golf Galaxy (opens in new tab) for less than $100!

Read our full Bushnell Ion Edge GPS Watch Review (opens in new tab)

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch One of the best value golf watches on the market Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Battery life is great Reasons to avoid - Looks very basic

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your round time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. It's also available in a few different colours.

We really liked how compact and lightweight it was, while it came with most of the same golf-related features as the others in this guide. It has to be navigated through using the buttons on the side, but we found that to be straightforward enough, while the battery life is excellent. Despite being an older model, it is still one of the best value golf watches on the market. However, you wouldn't really wear it away from the course, but we expect that will be a minor drawback for most.

Read our full Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch Review

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS An excellent and easy to use GPS distance reader. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Incredibly easy to use and clear graphics + Great battery life + Provides just the right amount of information Reasons to avoid - Partnering app drains phone battery quite quickly

Bushnell makes some of the best golf GPS (opens in new tab) devices out there and the new Phantom 2 GPS reinforces that. It is one of the best pieces of golf tech you can currently find on the market for less than $100 and makes a great Christmas present for any budding golfer. It comes with a large screen that makes the distances it shows very easy to read.

This larger, clearer screen meant we could quickly scan the device for our yardage, rather than have to go up to our bag and inspect it closely. It also comes with Bushnell's updated Bite technology, a magnet on the back of the device that allows to stick to any magnetic surface - a feature that would be useful on a buggy, for example. While we didn't actually take it out for a spin on a buggy, we can see how useful it would be and the Bite magnet has seven pounds of pulling force so is strong enough to stay in place. In fact, you'll find this tech on many of Bushnell's best golf rangefinders (opens in new tab).

Read our full Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS Review (opens in new tab)

Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder An excellent laser rangefinder offering fantastic accuracy. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Accurate yardages that can rival more premium models + Small and lightweight allows for ease of use Reasons to avoid - Slope adjustment can't be switched off

There is a lot to enjoy about the Mileseey rangefinder. Namely, it's appealing price tag, how easy it is to use and the accurate yardages it provides. The fact that the Slope Compensation feature can't be switched off means it is likely aimed towards the more casual player. The Mileseey is also extremely compact and lightweight, weighing just 168 grams. This meant I could hold it in my hand with no issue or problem, and it didn't add much more weight to my golf bag. The rangefinder also comes in a sturdy, well-designed case that protects it from harsh weather conditions. While it may not be aimed at the serious golfer, it's an excellent product for anyone new to the golf technology game and is the perfect present for any mid-handicap golfer!

Read our full Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder Review (opens in new tab)

Golf Bag Gifts

TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag A reliable golf bag that is super comfortable to carry! Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 7-way top offers easy club organisation + Good amount of storage for a stand bag Reasons to avoid - Slightly bulkier than most other stand bags

The TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag is a versatile piece of equipment. It’s something of a crossover, delivering comfortable carrying as well as good storage options. With its 7-way, 9-inch top, it offers good club separation and a chance to organize your clubs in such a way as to make them easily visible and accessible. There’ll be no losing your 9-iron under a headcover with this bag. Grab handles on top and side make it easy to lift and move into and out of cars or lockers, while the 4-point adjustable backpack strap makes for extremely stable and comfortable carrying. The stand is nice and robust – no feeling it’s going to give way – and the angled base further increases stability when the stand is deployed.

There are seven strategically placed pockets delivering an impressive level of storage. This bag ticks a lot of boxes and will suit players with quite a broad range of requirements. Not to mention that because it is a slightly older model, you can find it for a bargain price at several different retailers as well. If you like TaylorMade, then make sure to check out some of the brand's other golf bag offerings (opens in new tab)!

Cobra Ultralight Sunday Golf Stand Bag For those who like to take to the course light Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Full-size stand + More space for clubs and accessories + Nice, padded straps Reasons to avoid - Heavier and bulkier than the rest

Cobra's Ultralight Sunday Stand Bag features five pockets and a three-way top for superb practicality. It’s arguably the most spacious model on this list, making it perfect for golfers used to playing golf in changeable conditions. We found there to be ample space for valuables, accessories and one of the best golf waterproofs (opens in new tab).

All this makes it a little heavier than the other models but that is barely noticeable and is a small price to pay for the rest of the all-around performance on offer here. Two nicely padded straps make carrying it a pleasurable experience, making it a perfection option for any senior golfer (opens in new tab).

Shoe Gifts

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Slick, modern looks + Lightweight and good stability Reasons to avoid - Loose tongue

A model of shoe you will definitely have seen on the feet of Brooks Koepka, the Infinity Tour shoes were built with his help. The shoes were inspired by his habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up. A model which also made our guide on the best golf shoes for wide feet (opens in new tab), the outsole is certainly very stable and the cleats along with the other traction elements surrounding them certainly provide excellent grip in a variety of ground conditions.

In testing we found them to be extremely comfortable but there are two things to look out for when you yourself try them on. First the shoes can be tight around the Achilles which is by design to stabilise the heel, and the loose tongue section can take a bit of time to get used to as well. We personally didn't think either of those things were deal breakers because there is no doubt though that they feel more like a performance golf shoe rather than a trainer that’s been adapted for golf. They are comfortable, but the more important take away is that you know the technology is there to help you swing with confidence.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review

What to consider when buying a golf gift

There are plenty of excellent Christmas golf gifts on the market right now and some great value ones too!. As there is so much to choose from, it can get a little overwhelming when trying to pick out the right gift for your playing partner, friend or family member. So, here's a few tips on what to look out for in the best golf gifts (opens in new tab).

1. Practicality

While golf gifts don't always need to be able to be used out on the course, sometimes the best gifts are those that perform a function and help the recipient in their daily life. From ball markers to pens, think about what the person needs and try to get them something they will use.

2. Humor

Humor can make a golf gift really special, so think about the person you're buying the present for and try to make it as personal for them. Would they laugh if you bought them a Donald Trump golf mug, or would they find it funnier if you got them a glow-in-the-dark golf ball?

3. Budget

Some golf gifts can be pretty pricey, others meanwhile, can be very cheap. You might be able to pick up multiple gifts for a reasonable price with many of the gifts above coming in at excellent value. It's worth considering your budget when buying golf gifts as some can be quite expensive.

4. Personalization

Getting an initial on a scorecard holder or a logo printed on a set of golf balls always helps to make the present that little bit more special for the recipient. Personalization can cost a little more, but for that you're adding more value to the present, and that may make it even more special or funnier if you're able to add a joke or message to that product.

For more advice on great golf gifts you can buy for friends or loved ones, we've got plenty of options for you to browse in our guides on the best golf gifts (opens in new tab), best golf gift cards (opens in new tab), or our guide on best golf day gift ideas (opens in new tab).

FAQs

Should I spend more than $50 on a golf gift? That depends on your budget and the relationship you have with the person you're buying that gift for. Ultimately, it varies from person to person, but you can get many great value golf gifts for over $50!

What can I get someone who likes golf? Well, depending on your relationship with them, there are plenty of golf gifts out there you can purchase for them, from novelty putting surfaces to golf themed office supplies. Find them something they can enjoy out on the course and something that will make them laugh.