We test out the Garmin Approach S10 GPS watch to assess its usability and overall performance

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch Review

Garmin has become a huge name in the golf industry, specialising in producing some of the best golf GPS watches money can buy.

And speaking of money, we all know that the upper end of this market will put a fairly sizable dent in a golfer’s pocket.

With that in mind, we were keen to test the entry-level Garmin Approach S10 GPS watch to find out how it compared to its more expensive competitors.

The first thing to say is that it was well packaged when it arrived and came with instructions that told us how to set it up and get the most out of it on the course. As we envisaged, it wasn’t rocket science, but it was a nice touch all the same.

There are a whopping 40,000 courses preloaded, meaning you can be confident in the knowledge that, wherever you’re playing, it will have all the information you require. Just turn it on, select the course, and head to the first tee equipped to play your best.

We always enjoy the front-middle-back yardages that GPS watches display as, no matter where you are on a given course, a distance is always provided. It’s one of the big advantages products such as this have over even the best golf laser rangefinders, as you don’t need a clear sight of your target.

Additionally, the S10 gave us run-out yardages on doglegs as well as numbers to key hazards. Especially at a new venue, we found this to be invaluable.

US buy it now from Amazon for $129.99

In fact, at no point throughout testing were we unable to find a yardage we wanted or needed. That may happen in the future, but instances will be few and far between.

Onto the looks, and while admittedly it isn’t the most stylish watch, that’s fine because it isn’t designed to be. For those wanting to marry style with substance, look to the upper end of the Garmin range.

UK buy it now from Amazon for £95

What the S10 is, however, is extremely lightweight and sleek. For anyone still hesitant about trying a GPS watch for fear it might be cumbersome and cause distractions, you needn’t worry as there’s more chance of forgetting it’s even there.

And not only that, but the strap on the Garmin S10 is actually quite comfortable on the wrist.

The screen is black and white – again, head elsewhere if you want colour graphics – and the information is very clear to read. Even in sunlight, we didn’t struggle with glare.

To be honest, from start to finish, the Garmin S10 experience was completely effortless. With an RRP of £139.99 that is regularly reduced by large margins, it represents off-the-charts-value.