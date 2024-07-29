Team GB Golf Uniforms - How You Can Get The Adidas Gear

When it comes to the best golf shoes and best golf clothing, chances are adidas will be near the top of that list, with the German manufacturer worn in multiple sports and by some of the biggest stars.

Currently, one of the most recognized sports events in the world is taking place in Paris, as the Olympics get underway. On the 1st - 4th August, the men will be playing at Le Golf National, with the women teeing off on the 7th - 11th in what should be an excellent few tournaments.

Already, we have seen J.Lindeberg's clothing for the USA team, with adidas producing an array of different apparel for Team GB, which is now available to buy on various websites!

Adidas Team GB Golf Polo Shirt (Men's) | Available at adidas

Now £60 Featuring a dark blue colorway, the Team GB Polo Shirt is a great way of showing your support when out on the golf course.

Adidas Team GB Golf Polo Shirt (Women's) | Available at adidas

Now £55 Along with the men's top, there is also the women's version, which has shorter sleeves and a stretchy fit.

We've always been huge fans of adidas golf shirts and, with the Team GB edition ones, it's a similar story, as both polo shirts feature the adidas logo on the right side of the chest, whilst the Team GB and Olympic rings adorn the left hand side.

Made with at least 70% recycled materials, these are some of the most environmentally-friendly shirts that money can buy, whilst the single jersey fabric construction is extremely stretchy, meaning that your freedom of movement won't be restricted when out on the golf course.

Like the best golf shirts, we notice some classy little touches that enhance the Team GB Polo. These include a Union Jack on the left arm, whilst there is also a very smart Team GB artwork piece below the back collar, which almost resembles a crest.

Adidas Golf Hat - Adicross Paris Bucket Hat - White SU24 | Available at Golf Poser

Now £23 Everyone loves a bucket hat and, during the Olympics, you can get this stylish Adicross model that includes the same modern logo on the Paris Tee above.

It's not just clothing that has been given an Olympic makeover, as one of our favorite golf shoes has also been given a redesign ahead of the Olympics, with the model in question the adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe.

In testing, it received five stars out of five, with the main standouts being the soft, premium leather upper, the exceptional grip in all conditions, as well as the support and comfort from a completely redesigned golf shoe. Put simply, it's not just one of the best adidas golf shoes but, arguably, one of the best spiked golf shoes!

Along with the on-course clothing, there are also a couple of off-course options, such as the Adicross Paris Tee and Paris Bucket Hat. Both items feature a Paris themed left chest logo, which depicts the Eiffel Towel as a golf tee, something which is very minimalist and smart.