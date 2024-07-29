Team GB Golf Uniforms - How You Can Get The Adidas Gear
Team GB will be looking to secure more medals at the 2024 Olympics, and the adidas golf gear the players will be wearing is now available to buy online!
When it comes to the best golf shoes and best golf clothing, chances are adidas will be near the top of that list, with the German manufacturer worn in multiple sports and by some of the biggest stars.
Currently, one of the most recognized sports events in the world is taking place in Paris, as the Olympics get underway. On the 1st - 4th August, the men will be playing at Le Golf National, with the women teeing off on the 7th - 11th in what should be an excellent few tournaments.
Already, we have seen J.Lindeberg's clothing for the USA team, with adidas producing an array of different apparel for Team GB, which is now available to buy on various websites!
Adidas Team GB Golf Polo Shirt (Men's) | Available at adidas
Now £60
Featuring a dark blue colorway, the Team GB Polo Shirt is a great way of showing your support when out on the golf course.
Adidas Team GB Golf Polo Shirt (Women's) | Available at adidas
Now £55
Along with the men's top, there is also the women's version, which has shorter sleeves and a stretchy fit.
We've always been huge fans of adidas golf shirts and, with the Team GB edition ones, it's a similar story, as both polo shirts feature the adidas logo on the right side of the chest, whilst the Team GB and Olympic rings adorn the left hand side.
Made with at least 70% recycled materials, these are some of the most environmentally-friendly shirts that money can buy, whilst the single jersey fabric construction is extremely stretchy, meaning that your freedom of movement won't be restricted when out on the golf course.
Like the best golf shirts, we notice some classy little touches that enhance the Team GB Polo. These include a Union Jack on the left arm, whilst there is also a very smart Team GB artwork piece below the back collar, which almost resembles a crest.
Adidas Tour360 24' Ltd. Edition Paris SU24 Golf Shoes | Available at Golf Poser
Now £159
The Tour360 franchise is one of the most recognized in the golf shoe category and, for the 2024 Olympics, this model has received a red, white and blue makeover.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review
Adidas Golf T-Shirt - Adicross Paris Tee - Clear Grey SS24 | Available at Golf Poser
Now £33
This stylish T-shirt has an Eiffel Tower inspired design on the front, and the look means it is perfect for off-course activities.
Adidas Golf Hat - Adicross Paris Bucket Hat - White SU24 | Available at Golf Poser
Now £23
Everyone loves a bucket hat and, during the Olympics, you can get this stylish Adicross model that includes the same modern logo on the Paris Tee above.
It's not just clothing that has been given an Olympic makeover, as one of our favorite golf shoes has also been given a redesign ahead of the Olympics, with the model in question the adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In testing, it received five stars out of five, with the main standouts being the soft, premium leather upper, the exceptional grip in all conditions, as well as the support and comfort from a completely redesigned golf shoe. Put simply, it's not just one of the best adidas golf shoes but, arguably, one of the best spiked golf shoes!
Along with the on-course clothing, there are also a couple of off-course options, such as the Adicross Paris Tee and Paris Bucket Hat. Both items feature a Paris themed left chest logo, which depicts the Eiffel Towel as a golf tee, something which is very minimalist and smart.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Where Does Olympic Gold Rank vs The Golf Majors?
Golf in the Olympics is becoming more and more prestigious but does it compare to a Major win? Our team discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Zebra Milled Series 002 Putter Review
Dave Usher tests the Zebra Milled Series 002 putter to find out what golfers can expect from this premium offering
By David Usher Published
-
Here Is What The USA Golf Team Will Be Wearing At The Olympics... And It's Also Now Available To Buy!
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are upon us, and you can now buy the uniform that Team USA will be wearing at Le Golf National
By Sonny Evans Published