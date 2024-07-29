Here Is What The USA Golf Team Will Be Wearing At The Olympics... And It's Also Now Available To Buy!

After a four year wait, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics are finally here, with the golf event taking place at Le Golf National, home of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Going into the tournament, the United States will be looking to be a little more successful at this event than they were in previous, as seven athletes compete across both the men's and women's disciplines.

As Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu represent USA, the seven players will be donning J.Lindeberg apparel, which is the sponsor of Viktor Hovland (who will be representing Norway).

J.Lindeberg Golf Shirt - Alois Print | Available at Golf Poser

Now $83 Featuring in multiple different red, white and blue colorways, the Alois Print provides an incredibly eye-catching design

J Lindeberg Emeric Polo | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $95 Featuring a two-button placket and heat and moisture regulating material, the Emeric is a stylish garment that has an eye-catching all-over pattern

J.Lindeberg Golf Jumper - Nathaniel Merino QZ | Available at Golf Poser

Now $175 Along with the polos, the Nathaniel Merino Quarter Zip is also available in multiple colorways and features a very minimalist, stylish look

The official partner for the USA's golf team have gone bold with their designs for the teams to rock in Paris on their way (hopefully) to the medals podium. Like other J.Lindeberg clothing, you can certainly expect some striking looks donned by the players at Le Golf National.

For example, the 'Alios' makes use of a technical fabric which features moisture wicking performance for comfort on the inside. What's more, there is a high degree of stretch that will leave you feeling free to move through the golf swing.

Being Olympic-themed, it is indeed a very patriotic look, but the polo is available in the same design in two different colorways, such as white and blue, for those wanting to don a more subtle look. We will note that, if these particular USA designs aren't for you, or you're maybe not feeling as patriotic as others, check out more golf clothing via the best golf polo shirts, best golf caps, best golf belts and the best designer golf gear.

J.Lindeberg Golf Belt - Bridger Printed Leather - US Golf Red US24

Now $61 The red, white and blue extends to the waistline with the patriotic colors and striking J.Lindeberg belt buckle.

The brash design of the polo shirt extends down to the belt, with the same patriotic color scheme presented for the waistline. In regards to the design, the letters 'USA' feature at the back of the belt and, once again, the belt is available in two colorways - red, white and blue (pictured) and a more simple white and red design.

Along with the belt, the hat feels like it's come straight from the Ryder Cup selection, with the USA writing on the front in the colors of the stars and stripes and the national flag.

Speaking of the flag, there's one adorning the back of this hat for extra patriotism, whilst the lightweight fabric offers all round breathability thanks to the trucker mesh at the rear. There's also a moisture wicking sweatband that will help keep the players cool and comfortable in Paris.

J.Lindeberg Golf Bag - Play Stand Bag - US Golf Red US24

Now $510 If you are after an eye-catching design, then this Play Stand Bag could be for you, as the iconic blue, red and white adorns the bag.

The pros won't be using this particular bag in Paris as they'll be using the bigger Tour version. Luckily, for us, J Lindeberg have produced this gorgeous stand bag to suit us amateurs a bit better.

Available in the same striking design as the polos (and in another more simple white colorway), the fold-out stand legs have been made from carbon fibre to allow for an ultra lightweight design, while the intelligent pocket system provides ample storage for all your equipment on the course.

Finally, there is this flashy headcover, which is available in red, white and blue. Constructed of a premium leather, it is finished in the exclusive USA-inspired print pattern that matches with the golf bag. The USA flag also features on the side, whilst the velour lining on the inside provides a premium feel with enhanced protection for your putter.