Save Up To 30% With These US And UK Apple Watch Deals
An Apple Watch is a fantastic addition to both on and off course activities and, in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can pick up some superb deals
When you're out on the golf course, you are often looking to gain the biggest advantage you can. One way to do that, is by investing in one of the best golf watches or even one of the best golf rangefinders.
However, another possibility is to purchase an Apple Watch, with there being a number of ways that golfers can get the most out of it on the course, as well as off it. One of those ways is to download some of the best golf apps, with there being an array available on the App Store.
You may think that buying an Apple Watch is an expensive venture. However, thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can take advantage of some superb deals, with savings of up to nearly 30% set to be made.
US Deals
Apple Watch Series 7 | 28% off at BestBuy.com (opens in new tab)
Was $529 Now $379
Featuring a crack-resistant front crystal, the Series 7 even lets you measure your blood oxygen level, as well as access mindfulness and sleep tracking apps.
Apple Watch Series 8 | Save $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $399 Now $349
Like the Series 7, the Series 8 features an array of useful details that will come in handy on and off the course. What's more, it is now under $350.
UK Deals
Apple Watch Series 7 | Save £40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £399 Now £359
As well as the ability to take calls and reply to texts from your wrist, the lightweight Series 7 can track your daily activity on Apple Watch, as well as see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone.
Apple Watch SE | £10 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £259 Now £249
It may not be a huge reduction, but for under £250 this Apple Watch SE is very good value for money. Featuring all the latest technology, it works superbly both on and off the golf course.
Of course to get these deals we should note that you need to be a member of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in order to be eligible for the October sale. Not signed up before? You can get an Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab) that will cover you for the length of the Early Access Sale. Just remember to cancel it later to avoid being charged.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
