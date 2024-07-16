Save 20% On One Of Our Favorite Package Sets This Amazon Prime Day
The Strata Men's Golf Package Set is one of the most popular sets on the market and, right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can grab it with 20% off
As you may know, at Golf Monthly we like to test package sets and, right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can grab one of our favorite models with a sizeable discount.
The package set in question is the Strata Men's Golf Package Set, which ranks as one of the best golf club sets money can buy, thanks to its value for money, forgiving and high launching irons as well as driver, and the lightweight, spacious carry bag that houses all of the clubs.
Strata Men's Golf Package Set | 20% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $319.99
This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. In select sets you can get as much as 20% off on Strata sets at the moment this Prime Day, and given their popularity, we would not be surprised if these sell out reasonably quickly during the shopping event.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
When it comes to starting your golf journey, beginners to the game will be looking for the maximum amount of forgiveness from the first clubs they own. This is where a package set helps, as they are designed to get the ball airborne and can assist with off-centre hits on the club face.
In our testing, we found that the Strata set does just that, with the driver, hybrid and irons providing excellent forgiveness and feedback without compromising on distance.
What's more, it's not just the clubs that excelled, as the stand bag is also comfortable to carry on your back and feels lightweight whilst also providing plenty of spacious pockets for you to pack in an extra sweater or rain gear if needed.
There are various versions of the Strata set with the 12-piece coming with: Driver, 3 Wood, 5 hybrid, 6 - PW, putter, stand bag and 2 head covers. That's a lot of kit for around the $300 mark, which is why it comfortably ranks as one of the best budget golf clubs on the market.
Looks-wise, all the clubs are designed to inspire confidence, as the oversized driver and woods make way for chunky top lines on the irons and wedges. If we were to note one negative, it's that the putter isn't the most forgiving, so we would recommend maybe replacing it with one of the best cheap putters if you don't want to break the bank.
This particular version is now 20% off this Amazon Prime Day and, like previous years, the 9, 14 and 16-piece variations are also available from the retailer but only select models are discounted at the moment. Either way, all of these options all some of the best clubs sets for beginners and will help set you up to start your golfing journey.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
-
-
Sky Sports Golf Begins Long-Term Adidas Deal At The Open Championship
adidas has become the official apparel partner of Sky Sports Golf and all on-screen staff at Royal Troon will wear the brand
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
We Loved This Bag Boy Travel Bag And You Will Too Thanks To It's 36% Prime Day Discount
Right now, one of our favorite golf travel bags from Bag Boy has a mammoth 36% off so act fast!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
We Loved This Bag Boy Travel Bag And You Will Too Thanks To It's 36% Prime Day Discount
Right now, one of our favorite golf travel bags from Bag Boy has a mammoth 36% off so act fast!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On Amazon Prime Day
A golf ball is one of the crucial aspects when it comes to golf and, in this post, we have picked out nine models that are currently discounted during Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Early Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals — Here's 7 Deals On Cobra, Mizuno, Bushnell And Adidas I'd Buy Right Now
Amazon Prime Day officially gets underway on the 16th and 17th July but, prior to the event, there are some early deals to be had...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Forget Amazon Prime, These 17 Deals At PGA Tour Superstore Are Not To Be Missed
It's not just Amazon providing some incredible deals, with the PGA TOUR Superstore also providing offers on an array of golfing items
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Be Quick! The PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Has Dropped To It's Lowest Price Ever
The PXG Xtreme ball is one of the best premium golf balls and is now available on Amazon at 20% off
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Looking For A New Putter? Act Fast As These 11 Great Deals Are Limited Time Only
We've found some excellent deals on putters from the likes of TaylorMade and Cleveland, including Rory McIlroy's putter of choice
By David Usher Published
-
My 5 Best Prime Day Golf Shoe Deals
There has been lots of value out there in the footwear category and these are my favorite deals over the last couple of days...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I’m A PGA Professional And These Are My 5 Favorite Training Aid Deals
As a long time coach and competitive player, I have used hundreds of training aids. Here are some deals on my favorites...
By Joe Ferguson Published