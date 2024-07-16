Save 20% On One Of Our Favorite Package Sets This Amazon Prime Day

As you may know, at Golf Monthly we like to test package sets and, right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can grab one of our favorite models with a sizeable discount.

The package set in question is the Strata Men's Golf Package Set, which ranks as one of the best golf club sets money can buy, thanks to its value for money, forgiving and high launching irons as well as driver, and the lightweight, spacious carry bag that houses all of the clubs.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $319.99 This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. In select sets you can get as much as 20% off on Strata sets at the moment this Prime Day, and given their popularity, we would not be surprised if these sell out reasonably quickly during the shopping event. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

When it comes to starting your golf journey, beginners to the game will be looking for the maximum amount of forgiveness from the first clubs they own. This is where a package set helps, as they are designed to get the ball airborne and can assist with off-centre hits on the club face.

In our testing, we found that the Strata set does just that, with the driver, hybrid and irons providing excellent forgiveness and feedback without compromising on distance.

What's more, it's not just the clubs that excelled, as the stand bag is also comfortable to carry on your back and feels lightweight whilst also providing plenty of spacious pockets for you to pack in an extra sweater or rain gear if needed.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Dan Parker) (Image credit: Dan Parker)

There are various versions of the Strata set with the 12-piece coming with: Driver, 3 Wood, 5 hybrid, 6 - PW, putter, stand bag and 2 head covers. That's a lot of kit for around the $300 mark, which is why it comfortably ranks as one of the best budget golf clubs on the market.

Looks-wise, all the clubs are designed to inspire confidence, as the oversized driver and woods make way for chunky top lines on the irons and wedges. If we were to note one negative, it's that the putter isn't the most forgiving, so we would recommend maybe replacing it with one of the best cheap putters if you don't want to break the bank.

This particular version is now 20% off this Amazon Prime Day and, like previous years, the 9, 14 and 16-piece variations are also available from the retailer but only select models are discounted at the moment. Either way, all of these options all some of the best clubs sets for beginners and will help set you up to start your golfing journey.