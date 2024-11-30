Don't Miss Out! Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Is Now Under £100
On Black Friday weekend, we've found that one of our favorite cheap rangefinders is under triple figures!
Black Friday has passed, but that doesn't mean the sales are over. With Cyber Monday fast approaching, retailers are keeping their sales going over the weekend as consumers continue to fill their baskets as Christmas fast approaches.
A popular item added to the golf sales has been rangefinders, with golfers looking to either add to or upgrade their setup. We've kept a close eye on these sales, documenting them in our best Black Friday rangefinder deals hub, but we've picked out one of our favorites for this article.
For under £100, you can get one of the best budget rangefinders on the market - the Inesis 900, a device that offers a slope functionality which is very rare for a rangefinder at this price point.
Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder | Now under £100 at Decathlon
Was £129.99 Now £99.99
The Inesis 900 features Slope Functionality and can keep up with the more premium models that cost double the price. It is extremely accurate, looks smart and represents excellent value.
Read our full Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder Review
The reason the Inesis 900 provides such good value for money is because of how it performs. A slope feature, helping player hitting downhill or uphill get an accurate adjusted yardage to adjust for the change in elevation, is a ridiculously rare and valuable feature for a rangefinder at this price.
What separates a good laser rangefinder from a bad one is how much trust and confidence the golfer places in the yardages the laser is giving you. The accuracy of yardages provided in this Inesis model matches up to the best golf rangefinders on the market, whilst a sturdy and rather stylish carry case is included which you can hook onto the side of your bag.
Editor Neil Tappin loved the 900 so much he decided to pit it against the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift, one of the most premier rangefinders money can buy. You can have a full read of our cheap rangefinder vs expensive rangefinder experiment here.
Getting a yardage is simple with the Inesis. If you have a very clear view of the flag, then you can simply press the yellow button on the top of the laser to get a number. It gives feedback once you find your target, with a gentle vibration taking place once you lock onto the flag. The Bushnell's vibration is a lot more clear and realistically the performance on offer is better - but it's also around three times the price.
You can also set the Inesis up in metres or yards and it comes with a 2-year guarantee. When you add all of this together, you are getting quite a lot for your money. We also noticed in testing how well it sits well in your hand. It's a breeze to operate and also it has the right weight to it.
The only negatives we found were that there is no battery percentage showing on the display, meaning it could die on you mid-round if you aren't prepared. However, this is easily fixed by carrying a spare battery in your golf bag. The display isn't as good as premium models either, but this shouldn't be a surprise given the price point, nor is it a massive red flag. It's still more than clear enough to perform really well on the links, especially when you consider it is only £100!
This is a deal that shouldn't be missed but it isn't the only deal we've found over the last few days. Check out both our best Black Friday golf deals hub in addition to our Cyber Monday golf deals hub for even more deals as the sales continue to roll on.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
