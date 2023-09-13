Max Homa's Golf Shoes And Clothing Are Now Up To 50% Off In The FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Max Homa's Golf Shoes And Clothing Are Now Up To 50% Off

FootJoy are the purveyors of some of the best golf shoes and best golf polo shirts anywhere on the market, with their models used by a lot of those on the professional circuit.

One of the players is Max Homa, who isn't just a six-time PGA Tour winner, but will also make his Ryder Cup debut at Marco Simone this month. The American is one of the most recognized individuals in the game of golf, with Homa also one of the in-form players over the past few years.

Turning professional in 2013, Homa has been donning FootJoy apparel and footwear for a number of years, with the company now running 'up to 50% off' in their Semi-Annual Sale. This means you can grab some of the items that one of the best golfers on the planet uses for a fraction of the cost of RRP.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoe | 25% off at FootJoy

Was $199.99 Now $149.95 Stylish and modern looks, these Premiere Series Shoes are some of the most stylish on the market, with Homa often seen wearing these in tournament play.

FootJoy Pique Stretch Pique Chalkstripe Polo Shirt | 41% off at FootJoy

Was $85 Now $49.95 Save a mammoth 41% on one of FootJoy's most recognized polos, with the Pique made from premium fabrics that are designed for all weathers.

FootJoy Striped Hoodie | 51% off at FootJoy

Was $165 Now $79.95 Hoodies are becoming more and more popular in the game of golf, with this simple stripe design from FootJoy now under $80.

There are an array of different apparel and footwear on sale and it would take us an age to list each and every item. However, in this piece, we have picked out some of our favorite models which, not only does Homa wear, but other big names in the game have been seen wearing on the Tour.

For example, the Tour Alpha golf shoes, which are one of the best FootJoy golf shoes available to the public, are now $60 off, with the likes of the Premiere Series also seeing significant reductions.

Not only are golf shoes reduced, but also polo shirts, some of the best golf rain jackets and even a number of FootJoy's quarter zips, which feature amongst the best golf quarter zips that money can buy.

FootJoy Lisle End-on-End Block Polo Shirt | 37% off at FootJoy

Was $80 Now $49.95 Featuring ProDry Performance, the Lisle is one of the top performers in the FootJoy range, with its fabric construction wicking away moisture from the body.

FootJoy Deco Print Polo Shirt | 33% off at FootJoy

Was $75 Now $49.95 After an eye-catching design? The Deco Print Polo Shirt could be the one for you, especially with a 33% discount.

You can check out the full range of men's and women's items on sale here, with each item featuring aspects that will help your comfort on the course. Whether it's wicking materials to keep moisture off, or Stratofoam in the shoes to aid comfort, you know what you are getting with FootJoy products, given how many we at Golf Monthly have tested.

FootJoy Open Stripe Jersey Polo Shirt | 39% off at FootJoy

Was $99 Now $59.95 For under $60 you are unlikely to find a more premium polo on the market. Not only does it have a clean, modern design with stretch fabric, but the style will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoe | 25% off at FootJoy

Was $199.99 Now $149.95 Along with the white version of the Premiere Series, there is also the Flint, which comprises of a stylish navy colorway.