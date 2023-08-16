Ryder Cup Team USA - As It Stands Ahead Of Rome 2023
The key facts about the US team before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
The US team will travel to Italy’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club confident of winning its first Ryder Cup in Europe for 30 years.
That’s partly because the US beat Europe emphatically in the most recent match at Whistling Straits and also because of the depth of US talent.
Here are the key things you need to know about how Team USA is shaping up for the match, which takes place between Friday 29 September and Sunday 1 October.
Team USA Captain
Zach Johnson takes on the role of captain, and he has big shoes to fill after Steve Stricker led the team to a sizeable 19-9 victory over Padraig Harrington’s Team Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Not only that, but he’s faced with the challenge of leading the US to its first win in Europe since Tom Watson achieved the feat at The Belfry in England in 1993.
However, a look at Johnson’s vast experience in the game, including the Ryder Cup, leaves little doubt he has what it takes.
In a 25-year professional career, the 47-year-old has 26 wins, including two Major titles. During that time, he also made five Ryder Cup appearances, and was on the winning team in 2016 at Hazeltine.
As well as that, Johnson has also played on four US Presidents Cup teams, with wins in all four matches.
Vice Captains:
- Stewart Cink
- Steve Stricker
- Davis Love III
- Jim Furyk
- Fred Couples
Confirmed Team USA Players
Scottie Scheffler
After an impressive breakout year in 2022 that included a Masters win and first spell at the top of the world rankings, Scheffler has continued that form in 2023.
That has included wins in the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, making his automatic qualification all but assured for several months before confirmation came in July.
Despite making such huge strides since 2022, Scheffler had already made a name for himself as part of the winning team at Whistling Straits, which included a singles victory over Jon Rahm.
Wyndham Clark
Clark wouldn’t have been a name in many people’s thoughts for a Ryder Cup place at the start of the year, but his maiden PGA Tour win in the Wells Fargo Championship was followed soon after by victory in the US Open after an assured performance that left few in any doubt he has the temperament for the big occasion.
Thanks to his excellent year, Clark was the second player to automatically qualify for Johnson's team in Italy, where he will make his Ryder Cup debut.
With solid approach play and an improved ability on the greens in 2023, Clark will likely play a pivotal role if the team is to retain the trophy.
Current Team USA Standings
USA Points List
Players in bold would qualify automatically as things stand.
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (Q) - 25,857.735
- 2. Wyndham Clark (Q) - 13,406.920
- 3. Patrick Cantlay - 10,614.750
- 4. Brian Harman - 10,310.539
- 5. Brooks Koepka - 9,421.145
- 6. Max Homa - 8,848.764
- 7. Xander Schauffele - 8,830.269
- 8. Jordan Spieth - 8,066.332
- 9. Cameron Young - 7,795.308
- 10. Collin Morikawa - 7,503.480
- 11. Keegan Bradley - 7,486.474
- 12. Sam Burns - 7,002.703
- 13. Rickie Fowler - 6,936.491
- 14. Justin Thomas - 6,539.195
- 15. Denny McCarthy - 6,280.672
When Does Qualifying End?
Qualifying for Team USA began at the start of 2022 and ends immediately after the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top six from the US Points List will qualify automatically.
When Are The Wildcards Announced?
Johnson will name his six captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup on 29 August, exactly one month before the match begins. He will do so from the home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, between 10am and 11am ET.
