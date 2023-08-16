Ryder Cup Team USA - As It Stands Ahead Of Rome 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The US team will travel to Italy’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club confident of winning its first Ryder Cup in Europe for 30 years.

That’s partly because the US beat Europe emphatically in the most recent match at Whistling Straits and also because of the depth of US talent.

Here are the key things you need to know about how Team USA is shaping up for the match, which takes place between Friday 29 September and Sunday 1 October.

Team USA Captain

Zach Johnson has played in the Ryder Cup five times in his 25-year professional career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zach Johnson takes on the role of captain, and he has big shoes to fill after Steve Stricker led the team to a sizeable 19-9 victory over Padraig Harrington’s Team Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Not only that, but he’s faced with the challenge of leading the US to its first win in Europe since Tom Watson achieved the feat at The Belfry in England in 1993.

However, a look at Johnson’s vast experience in the game, including the Ryder Cup, leaves little doubt he has what it takes.

In a 25-year professional career, the 47-year-old has 26 wins, including two Major titles. During that time, he also made five Ryder Cup appearances, and was on the winning team in 2016 at Hazeltine.

As well as that, Johnson has also played on four US Presidents Cup teams, with wins in all four matches.

Vice Captains:

Stewart Cink

Steve Stricker

Davis Love III

Jim Furyk

Fred Couples

Confirmed Team USA Players

Scottie Scheffler

After an impressive breakout year in 2022 that included a Masters win and first spell at the top of the world rankings, Scheffler has continued that form in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler will make his second Ryder Cup appearance at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has included wins in the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, making his automatic qualification all but assured for several months before confirmation came in July.

Despite making such huge strides since 2022, Scheffler had already made a name for himself as part of the winning team at Whistling Straits, which included a singles victory over Jon Rahm.

Wyndham Clark

Clark wouldn’t have been a name in many people’s thoughts for a Ryder Cup place at the start of the year, but his maiden PGA Tour win in the Wells Fargo Championship was followed soon after by victory in the US Open after an assured performance that left few in any doubt he has the temperament for the big occasion.

Thanks to his excellent year, Clark was the second player to automatically qualify for Johnson's team in Italy, where he will make his Ryder Cup debut.

With solid approach play and an improved ability on the greens in 2023, Clark will likely play a pivotal role if the team is to retain the trophy.

Current Team USA Standings

USA Points List

Players in bold would qualify automatically as things stand.

1. Scottie Scheffler (Q) - 25,857.735

2. Wyndham Clark (Q) - 13,406.920

3. Patrick Cantlay - 10,614.750

4. Brian Harman - 10,310.539

5. Brooks Koepka - 9,421.145

6. Max Homa - 8,848.764

7. Xander Schauffele - 8,830.269

8. Jordan Spieth - 8,066.332

9. Cameron Young - 7,795.308

10. Collin Morikawa - 7,503.480

11. Keegan Bradley - 7,486.474

12. Sam Burns - 7,002.703

13. Rickie Fowler - 6,936.491

14. Justin Thomas - 6,539.195

15. Denny McCarthy - 6,280.672

When Does Qualifying End?

Qualifying for Team USA began at the start of 2022 and ends immediately after the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top six from the US Points List will qualify automatically.

When Are The Wildcards Announced?

Johnson will name his six captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup on 29 August, exactly one month before the match begins. He will do so from the home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, between 10am and 11am ET.