I Have $50 To Spend This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days And This Is What I'm Buying

It's no secret that golf equipment can be rather expensive, with the best golf drivers, best putters and even golf bags setting you back hundreds and hundreds of dollars.

Obviously, everyone loves a deal and, right now, Amazon has its Big Deal Days happening with discounts occurring on golf products across the site. Consequently, now is a great time to purchase some equipment, especially if you have a set budget.

You may think $50 can't get you a lot for your money, but you'd be surprised and, after scouring through Amazon, I have managed to culminate a list of just some of the items available that offer incredible value for money!

TaylorMade Golf Rocketballz 36 Pack | 15% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $42.49 At just over $1 a golf ball, this deal is perfect for those looking to stock up their supplies as the winter months begin to hit. A two-piece construction, it performs well, specifically, in the long game department.

The first two involve adidas and TaylorMade, who are amongst the most recognized brands in our sport. Firstly, we have the Tech Response 2.0 golf shoes, which already rank as some of the best budget golf shoes anywhere on the market.

They are a spiked model, so can be worn all year round and, in terms of performance, our tester, Dan Parker, felt they stood out for their "excellent value for money, the low-profile outsole and the super lightweight nature".

Admittedly, there are better looking models on the market and the Tech Response 2.0 is likely to be 'water resistant' rather than 'fully waterproof'. However, the outsole uses a mixture of standard soft spikes and some additional plastic lugs for extra grip so these could be worn in winter conditions.

Talking of winter, it seems to be rearing its ugly head and, as a result, now is the time to stock up. What I mean is, using equipment that is more specialised in dealing with the conditions. Whether it's a pair of waterproofs or, in this case, a great value, two-piece golf ball, that is designed to work in cold weather.

Because the conditions are getting colder the ball isn't going as far as it would in summer, so that's why investing in a TaylorMade Rocketballz golf ball makes sense, as it's designed to provide plenty of distance without breaking the bank. This Amazon Big Deal Days you can buy 36 of them for just over $40, that's just over $1 a golf ball!

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer | 35% off at Amazon

Was $79.99 Now $51.80 Perfect for warming up with, or swinging at home, the Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer not only helps with tempo, but can also help with increasing your distance and swing speed.

Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants | Up to 68% off at Amazon

Was $100 Now $32.31 One of the best pants for all-year round wear, the Go-To Five Pocket features in an array of color and size options, with the comfortable, versatile fit a real stand-out.

In terms of training aids, there are plenty on the market, with SKLZ producing some very handy models to help save shots on the course. One of the products is the Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer, which can be used in a multitude of ways.

At 40" in length, it's slightly shorter than a driver, and is designed to help with tempo and getting the body moving prior to your round. A great warm-up tool, it can be used away from the golf course, specifically to help improve your swing speed and increase your distance.

Away from the SKLZ, I have found plenty of clothing that is under $50, but the model I have selected is the adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pant, a model that is actually in my wardrobe at home. Why, you may ask? Well, it's super comfortable and provides plenty of stretch which, in-turn, doesn't restrict movement in the swing.

It has a tapered fit, which may divide opinion but, with a selection of colors and sizes available, they are amongst the best golf pants that money can buy, such is the performance and value.

Along with the four products above, I have selected some other items that come in at under $50, with this piece being updated when more items become available during Amazon Big Deal Days.

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls (Two-dozen) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $45.99 Now $39.10 If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play, especially as you can get two dozen of them for around $40 at the moment. Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review