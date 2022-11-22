Get Great Discounts On Golf Shoes Right Now At Scottsdale Golf - Nike, FootJoy Puma Models
There are loads of discounts on golf shoes at Scottsdale Golf at the moment as part of 'Black November'
Tired of putting on those old golf shoes? Are you slipping and lacking grip during the golf swing? Want a golf shoe refresh? Well now is the time to deal with those issues because we have spotted loads of deals on some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) with Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) right now. Importantly there are brand new models on offer, such as the FootJoy Pro SL, as well as shoes that come in at the value end of the price spectrum, like the Puma GS-One. There are also discounts on models from Ecco, Nike and Under Armour as well.
Put simply, these are some of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have seen so far and these discounts are available on shoes with several colors to choose from, as well as a number of sizes. (That means the retailer isn't just trying to get rid of old stock...) As such if you need a new pair of golf shoes, then we think there is a model for everyone below.
FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes| £25 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £134.99 Now £109.99
Bolder in terms of aesthetics than you will find elsewhere in the FootJoy range, the Fuel golf shoe aims to combine those modern, athletic looks with the high-level golf-specific performance you’d expect from one of the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) of 2022.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% | £50 off Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £159 Now £109
Available in an array of different designs and colors, these eye-catching Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes are £50 off at Scottsdale Golf. Providing superb grip, they also feature a visible Airbag, which is designed to help utilize and maximize power within your swing.
Ecco Biom G5 Golf Shoe | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £209.99 Now £169.99
The Ecco Biom G5 Golf Shoe (opens in new tab) was one of the best models to come out of 2022, as it has smart, modern looks, as well as excellent traction out on the golf course. Now, in the Black Friday sale, they are £40 off.
Read our full Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Review (opens in new tab)
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Save £30 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £159.99 Now £129
One of the best FootJoy golf shoes (opens in new tab) is now under £130, with the Pro SL featuring stylish looks and plenty of traction, making it a perfect shoe for all round conditions.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL 2022 Shoe Review (opens in new tab)
Puma Ignite Articulate Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £130 Now £89.99
A spiked shoe to compete with the very best in 2022. While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course. For less than £90, this is an absolute bargain.
Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe review (opens in new tab)
Under Armour HOVR SL 2 E Shoes | £35 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £129.99 Now £94.99
The HOVR Drive 2 SL is a pretty complete spikeless golf shoe. Good looking, a great outsole and plenty of support through the swing, it's right up there with the best in class this year.
Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)
Puma GS-One Golf Shoes | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £89 Now £59.99
Our final pick is the GS-One from Puma which has £30 off right now. As you can see, it has the look of a sneaker with the performance of a spikeless golf shoe. There are three nice colors to choose from as well.
When the deals start flowing in we also have a lot of other specific hub pages as well so if you want something specific then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
